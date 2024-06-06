A pretty Ghanaian woman has gone viral after sharing photos of her handsome baby's christening online

Many of her followers commented that she looks like female television personality Serwaa Amihere

Some social media users have congratulated the new mother and working bossy lady on a successful event

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur who resembles GHOne presenter Serwaa Amihere is trending on Instagram with her lovely photos.

The new mother was photographed rocking a white sleeveless lace gown for her lovely son's christening ceremony.

Serwaa Amihere looks stunning in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

The chief executive officer of Blazers Ghana wore a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes and gold eyeshadows to complete her look.

In the trending photos, the handsome baby boy looked dapper in a white shirt, blue-striped trousers, and white socks.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere slays in a stylish dress

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere looked classy in a blue short-sleeved turtleneck dress designed by Office & Co. for her new photoshoot.

She wore a side-parted frontal lace bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she smiled for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's look-alike photo on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

chef_poks stated:

She looks like serwaa Amihere

iam_dolphyne stated:

Serwaa anaaa

sinaibaby_ stated:

So beautiful to see

milla_officia stated:

I thought it was serwaa

de.photo_addict stated:

I thought it was Serwaa ooo

Daakyehemaaohenewaa stated:

@serwaaamihere you've got a lookalike

aye_trop stated:

@serwaaamihere you have a doppelgänger

ifty_asare stated:

@serwaaamihere

her_exellency_nancy stated:

Congratulations

survival_always stated:

Your striking resemblance to serwaa amihere is so real

sadhys__collection stated:

You look like Amihere in this photo. This is beautiful

k.f_ankasa stated:

Aah!!! I nearby dropped a bamb here oo. Wei deɛ ma ni awu paa.

Source: YEN.com.gh