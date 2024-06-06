Serwaa Amihere's Look-Alike Looks Heavenly In A White Lace Gown For Her Baby's Christening
- A pretty Ghanaian woman has gone viral after sharing photos of her handsome baby's christening online
- Many of her followers commented that she looks like female television personality Serwaa Amihere
- Some social media users have congratulated the new mother and working bossy lady on a successful event
Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur who resembles GHOne presenter Serwaa Amihere is trending on Instagram with her lovely photos.
The new mother was photographed rocking a white sleeveless lace gown for her lovely son's christening ceremony.
The chief executive officer of Blazers Ghana wore a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes and gold eyeshadows to complete her look.
In the trending photos, the handsome baby boy looked dapper in a white shirt, blue-striped trousers, and white socks.
Check out the photos below:
Serwaa Amihere slays in a stylish dress
Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere looked classy in a blue short-sleeved turtleneck dress designed by Office & Co. for her new photoshoot.
She wore a side-parted frontal lace bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she smiled for the cameras.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's look-alike photo on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
chef_poks stated:
She looks like serwaa Amihere
iam_dolphyne stated:
Serwaa anaaa
sinaibaby_ stated:
So beautiful to see
milla_officia stated:
I thought it was serwaa
de.photo_addict stated:
I thought it was Serwaa ooo
Daakyehemaaohenewaa stated:
@serwaaamihere you've got a lookalike
aye_trop stated:
@serwaaamihere you have a doppelgänger
ifty_asare stated:
@serwaaamihere
her_exellency_nancy stated:
Congratulations
survival_always stated:
Your striking resemblance to serwaa amihere is so real
sadhys__collection stated:
You look like Amihere in this photo. This is beautiful
k.f_ankasa stated:
Aah!!! I nearby dropped a bamb here oo. Wei deɛ ma ni awu paa.
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about GHOne television anchor Serwaa Amihere graced a star-studded event in an exquisite ensemble.
The stunning woman and fashion designer attracted attention with her sophisticated appearance, endearing haircut, and pricey shoes.
Regarding Serwaa Amihere's new appearance, some social media fans have said that she has improved her figure.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor)