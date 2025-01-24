Famous radio presenter Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, popularly called Oheneni Adazoa look beautiful with or without makeup

The Sompa Nkomo host has proudly shown off her bare face without makeup in a lovely viral video

Some social media users have praised the talented female celebrity's glam team for making her look flawless and classy

Ghanaian media personality Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, popularly called Oheneni Adazoa has got her fans talking after flaunting her bare face on Instagram.

In a viral video posted by Kumasi-based male makeup artist Barima Artisty, the talented and outspoken radio presenter looked gorgeous without makeup.

Oheneni Adazoa slays in a gorgeous dress and heavy makeup. Photo credit: @barima_artistry.

She wore a simple two-piece outfit for the makeup and hair transformational video before changing into a glamorous black dress.

Oheneni Adazoa looked completely different in the viral video as she sat behind her console to host her talk show.

Oheneni Adazoa slays in heavy makeup

Some social media users have commented on Oheneni Adazoa's breathtaking makeup transformational video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

regina_humbles stated:

"@quecyofficial_ take a look at your Ma."

liosky_200 stated:

"This is beautiful."

doreen_danso stated:

"Wow….. Fantastic make-up on a beautiful lady. Watching this video makes me know why people think some ladies are arrogant. The way she changed to boss lady. You talk pɛ, people go envy you. Congratulations to the artiste. You did a good job."

boakyewilhemina stated:

"Barima ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

beckyasiedu80 stated:

"Ma you look good without makeup."

dina.ansah.587 stated:

"Obaapa ama saah ooo saah Ama nyame y3 gye wo ✌️."

ewurabenajohnson stated:

"Flawless makeup no azaaaa paints boaaa."

awabeta stated:

"And the makeup matches the hand👏👏👏👏 u the best."

_petiteandmighty_ stated:

"No wonder she is looking glamorous. Anointed hands at work."

prettycutt_ stated:

"Such a powerful woman."

adudanniella stated:

"My boss my boss 🙌🙌🙌."

nass_ama_dug stated:

"Big transformation 😍."

afia27 stated:

"Omg! She was looking so gorgeous 😍😍 thank you for making Sofomaame look stunning today."

dhbydhofficial stated:

"The legend !!."

kristashakosua stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍😍."

shirleyosei1 stated:

"My lady, my lady ❤️ 💕 💖."

Oheneni Adazoa jams to King Paluta's song

Famous radio personality Oheneni Adazoa entertained her studio guests, radio listeners and TikTokers as she jammed to King Paluta's song.

The style influencer looked classy in a white lace outfit that matched with her simple ponytail hairstyle.

Oheneni Adazoa accessorised her look with white earrings and gold bracelets and she showed off her impressive dance moves.

Meet Oheneni Adazoa's handsome husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about beautiful photos and videos of Oheneni Adazoa and her charming spouse that surfaced online.

The adorable pair was spotted together, grinning broadly and giving thanks to God after a successful Sunday service at their church.

Some internet users were thrilled to see the celebrity couple in a happy mood and applauded them for inspiring Ghanaians with their love story.

