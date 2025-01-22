Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye really enjoyed himself at Dr Louisa's star-studded birthday party

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye, was spotted at Stonebwoy's wife's star-studded birthday party over the weekend.

Fameye and BET award winner Stonebwoy exchanged pleasantries at the party while enjoying sticks of kebab.

Fameye and Stonebwoy vibe at Dr Louisa's birthday party and eat kebab like besties. Photo credit: @fameye_music.

In the viral video, musician Fameye and Stonebwoy begged the bloggers not to invade their privacy as they enjoyed their kebabs.

Fameye graced the private birthday party looking dapper in a long-sleeve sweatshirt and denim jeans.

Stonebwoy donned a stylish white shirt and expensive trousers to complete his dapper look. Both male style influencers rocked pricey custom-made necklaces to elevate their looks.

Dr Louisa rocks two-piece outfit to her birthday

Ghanaian dental surgeon Louisa Satekla popularly called Dr Louisa looked classy in a two-piece ensemble for her birthday party.

She wore a white long-sleeve crop top and colourful green floral print trousers. The mother-of-two modelled in designer shoes with embellishment.

Dr Louisa slays on her birthday

Some social media users have commented on the video of Dr Louisa's star-studded birthday party over the weekend. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

cookieteegh stated:

"Happy birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

"Biko mail me my fufu if u don’t want any wahalaooo yooo 😂😂. You were looking muah. Happy birthday BHIM 1st and only lady 😍."

rattyrankzdis_yp stated:

"It was a blast🔥🔥 @drlouisa_s."

flightbae.b stated:

"Happiest birthday Queen 😍🔥."

moonatina stated:

"Happiest birthday 🎂dear."

esme_ells stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful 😍queen always ❤️."

cassandradwumah stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍😍."

chez_amis_restaurant stated:

"😍😍😍😍Sis."

chichi.yakubu stated:

"Happy belated birthday wifey ❤️."

cookieteegh stated:

"Just know that you are SPECIAL. Have a blissful 2025 baby girl. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Dr Louisa and her kids rock white outfits

Ghanaian style influencer and celebrity mom Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla and her two lovely children wore matching outfits for her birthday photoshoot.

Dr Louisa looked splendid in a white long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans that flaunted her figure.

Stonebwoy's beautiful daughter looked spectacular in a simple white top and blue cargo jeans while flaunting her gorgeous braids hairstyle.

L Janam Joachim Satekla turned heads with his short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans for the family photoshoot.

Dr Louisa shows impressive dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Stonebwoy's beautiful wife who went viral with her unique dance moves.

Dr Louisa looked elated as she joined talented dancers during the Christmas party for an unforgettable experience.

Some social media users commented on Dr Louisa's flawless makeup look and hairstyle at the event.

