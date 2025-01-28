A Ghanaian Islamic wedding has raised eyebrows on social media after videos of the ceremony emerged

The trending videos show two men, a groom and a male proxy who stood in for his sister, sitting at the high table

The unconventional 'couple' has sparked massive reactions from social media users who have been taken aback

A Ghanaian wedding has captured attention after footage emerged showing an unusual ceremony where the bride's brother served as her proxy.

The wedding, held at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue, was an Islamic marriage between a young named Adams and Munira.

A video sighted on social media shows a well-decorated venue with a group of groomsmen and bridesmaids present.

The groom, dressed in agbada, sat behind a table with the bride's brother while they interacted with two men in military uniform.

After their conversation, the groom and his brother-in-law got up to show some moves on the dancefloor while some weddinggoers sprayed money on them.

Another video showed Kumasi-based Angel FM's Mr Katah as the MC for the ceremony.

Bride is absent because of sickness

The videos have gone viral as social media folks wonder what must have caused a man to represent a bride as her proxy at a wedding.

However, online chatter indicates that the bride, Munira, who is based out of the country has been taken ill.

According to blogger SikaOfficial, family members have explained the circumstances, confirming that the bride's absence was due to health issues preventing her from travelling to Ghana for the ceremony.

Man serving as bride is unconventional

While it is normal practice in Ghanaian traditional weddings for a bride or groom to be represented by another person.

Notwithstanding the acceptance of proxies in weddings in Ghana, it is uncommon to have a person of a different gender being used as it is in the case of Adams and Munira.

Ghanaians react to wedding of 'male bride'

The unconventional arrangement has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms, with many expressing surprise at the practice.

bigjade_official suspected foul play:

"Eyiii are they sure?"

jdwene_ghana felt they should have found a female proxy:

"Aaaaaa how? They should have let a female represent ... This is not nice."

ms_huga discounted the whole ceremony:

"Nsemhunu sei."

yesiampaakwo wondered if there were no other women in the extended family:

"So it means in the extended family there's no lady (both the mother and father side)."

abenaboat_ could not just fathom the arrangement:

"Arh how 😂😂😂."

_fafali.xx found it funny:

"😂😂😂😂 He has got no choice."

efyaenaj8 was suspicious of them:

"Dis one d33 I suspect 😏dem."

