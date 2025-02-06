Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu has become the go-to influencer to follow for Valentine's Day style inspiration

Hajia Bintu has mesmerised her followers with her skimpy outfits and heavy makeup to complement her look

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's great love for designer high heels on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

February 14 is fast approaching and Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah popularly called Hajia Bintu has inspired many fashionistas with her latest look.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve thigh-high that her voluptuous figure for her viral photoshoot.

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu rocks a stylish outfit and heavy makeup. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia.

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu looked like a beauty goddess in a body-hugging dress and white strappy high heels to complete her look.

The boss lady and chief executive of Crown and Comb wore a frontal lace short bob hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes.

She accessorised her look with stylish earrings and matching bracelets for the viral photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu models in a red dress

Hajia Bintu looked flawless in a red strapless body-flattering outfit that reached her ankle for a photoshoot.

The video vixen posed confidently in pointed strappy high heels designed with red rose flowers to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with love-shaped earrings while flaunting her red designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu rocks two-piece outfit

Hajia Bintu looked effortlessly chic in a stylish halter-neck crop top and matching denim pants for her photoshoot.

Hajia Bintu trends with her lovely throwback photos on Instagram. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia.

Source: Instagram

The young CEO wore a centre-parted frontal lace long hairstyle that cascaded at her back as she posed flirtatiously at the camera.

Hajia Bintu opted for an open-toe black and white high heels to match her daring look for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu rocks a stylish outfit

Hajia Bintu showed too much skin as she slipped on a cutout long-sleeve dress and black strappy heels.

The fashion model wore round-loop earrings, a belly earring and expensive fashionable rings to accessorise her look.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu flaunts her fine legs

Hajia Bintu looked sassy in a short red spaghetti-strap dress that flaunted her fine legs for the viral video shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu shows off her no-makeup face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu who flaunted her bare face without makeup online.

Hajia Bintu looked different in the epic makeup transformational video that went viral on social media.

Many people have commented on Hajia Bintu's facial appearance after seeing the difference in the before and after videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh