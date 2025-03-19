Female politician Obuobia Darko-Opoku has become the top style influencer in Ghana now

Darko-Opoku turns heads with her glamorous kente gowns and hairstyles at high-profile events

Social media users have commented on the Ghana Airports Company MD's high fashion sense

Ghanaian politician Obuobia Darko-Opoku has a high fashion sense.

The new deputy Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has inspired many with her flawless style.

The former TV Africa morning show has taken over the internet with her beautiful kente styles and glamorous shoes.

Ghana Airports Company boss Obuobia Darko-Opoku looks gorgeous in elegant kente styles. Photo credit: @obuobia1.

YEN.com.gh has listed five times Obuobia Darko-Opoku wore elegant kente styles.

5 times Obuobia Darko-Opoku rocked kente

GACL MD rocks an ombre kente outfit

Obuobia Darko-Opoku looked elegant in a queen neckline short-sleeved kente gown in photos she posted online.

She wore a centre-parted bob hairstyle and flawless makeup with medium-length eyelashes and bold red lipstick.

The politician accessorised her look with stud earrings, a pearl necklace and a wristwatch with black leather straps.

Check out the photos below:

Obuobia Darko-Opoku rocks a stylish kente dress

Obuobia Darko-Opoku looked magnificent in a signature dress by one of Ghana's leading fashion designers Duaba Serwaa for another shoot.

She wore a simple frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup that complimented her skin tone as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Obuobia Darko-Opoku rocks a classy kente gown

Obuobia Darko-Opoku looked extravagant in a stylish kente blazer and matching skintight long skirt to complete her look.

The style influencer covered her frontal hairstyle with a beautiful turban that matched the design in her kente outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Obuobia Darko-Opoku rocks a colourful kente gown

The politician wore a short-sleeved kente gown in a colourful fabric that represented the colours of the Ghana flag.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku wore a red turban and heavy makeup that made her glow as she posed for the video shoot.

The philanthropist accessorised her look with gold earrings, bracelets and an expensive gold wristwatch.

The video of Obuobia Darko-Opoku wearing a colourful kente gown is below:

Obuobia Darko-Opoku rocks in a thigh-high kente

Obuobia Darko-Opoku looked exquisite in a three-quarter-sleeved kente gown that accentuated her curves.

She looked gorgeous in a centre-parted long braids hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku accessorised her look with gold earrings and bangles. Check out the photos below:

Apostle Joshua prays for Obuobia Darko-Opoku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported about Apostle Joshua Selman being the keynote speaker at the 2025 iYES in Ghana.

Many Ghanaian celebrities Jackie Appiah and politicians including the GACL MD attended the star-studded event.

Darko-Opoku went viral after posting a photo of herself and Apostle Selman during a prayer session on her Instagram.

Many social media users commented on the politician's viral photo to give their views on the duo's interaction.

