Ghanaian politician Obuobia Darko-Opoku advised ladies to dress comfortably before stepping out to avoid constantly adjusting their outfits

She emphasised that feeling uneasy in an outfit is a sign that it should be changed before leaving home.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian politician Obuobia Darko-Opoku shared tips on how ladies should dress when leaving their homes.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku first indicated that ladies must ensure they are comfortable in what they are wearing.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku admonishes ladies to dress decently and comfortably when leaving their homes. Photo credit: odarkoopoku/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video on social media, Obuobia Darko-Opoku indicated that it is not nice for ladies to dress up, step out and start pulling their clothes to cover exposed parts.

She advised that anytime people are leaving their homes and they feel uncomfortable with what they are wearing, they should change their clothes into a more comfortable one.

“Sometimes you just enter the place and you are thinking that I’m out of place. Listen if you are getting out of your room and you are not comfortable in what you are wearing please don’t wear it. Because all your attention goes on how you look.”

“For those of you who have long weave-ons and it keeps flying in your face, you pay attention to your hair. You are always pushing it to the back trying to get it off your face. All of you who will show your cleavages and forget that you are coming into a space like this, we sit here and all we see is that you keep dragging your dress,” she added.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku said ladies should look at themselves in the mirror and ask if their looks will be admired by others before stepping out.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku admonishes ladies to dress decently and comfortably when leaving their homes. Photo credit: odarkoopoku/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“Anytime you dress up and you are leaving your house, look in that mirror and ask yourself if you go out and you see somebody dressed up like how you are dressed will you admire the person?”

Watch the video below:

Netizens support Obuobia’s call for decent dressing

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Cila Adjoa Duffuor II on Facebook. Read them below:

Nana Araba Egyiriba Ansah said:

“And people are saying women of valour is what again? Listen to sense 😘😘.”

Solace Esi Saaba Abbey wrote:

“The way my comfort is important to me nu eh. She said it all.”

Belinda Dzifa Kpordotsi said:

“Thanks, mom, can't imagine buying a fabric with my hard-earned cash just to sew a garment I'll be uncomfortable in. Naaa that's not me.”

Adwoa Amaniampong wrote:

“Modesty, and decency have been my hallmarks plus comfortability in whatever I wear📌🥰. Spot on Auntie Obuobia Darko-Opoku ❤️❣️❤️. I admire you so much 👌🏽.”

Wintima Hannah said:

“Who’s this lady? Spot on. Now it has become a norm that people comfortably have to cut part of their brast to host a program ei. You won’t see even your neck on a TV important program except entertainment.”

Tanko Mclean wrote:

“Most of the ladies sitting there are guilty.”

Obuobia Darko-Opoku and son graduate

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Obuobia Darko-Opoku celebrated the achievement of herself and her son.

Her son was called to the Bar while Obuobia Darko-Opoku graduated from GIJ with a second Master's degree

Netizens who saw her celebratory post congratulated the mother and child in the comment section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh