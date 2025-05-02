Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has turned heads with her two-piece outfit for her photoshoot

The celebrity mother and style influencer looked splendid in a brown ensemble that showed off her skin

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's regal look and designer bag to complete her look

Ghanaian actress Jackie Brown has introduced another Ghanaian fashion designer as she modelled in a stylish outfit for her latest photoshoot.

The style icon looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeved crop top and matching high-waisted skirt during her lavish vacation abroad.

Jackie Appiah slays in a beautiful dress designed by a Ghanaian fashion designer. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

The globetrotter known for her high fashion sense wore a custom-made outfit by Diana Dunyo that has become the talk of the town.

Jackie Appiah looked spectacular in her beautiful braids ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.

She accessorised her look with handmade gold jewellery and matching bangles to add colour to her classy look.

The 41-year-old styled her look with a Mango raffia tassel bag, which elevated it and cemented her status as a fashion mogul.

Jackie Appiah rocks a Ghanaian-made outfit

Ghanaian style icon Zynnell Lydia Zuh and other Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's look. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mingle. Niiayi stated:

"My beautiful hero. I always dreamed about you Jackie 😊💕🎀"

Lillian Umutoni stated:

"The simple baids looks so cute on you mama❤️❤️."

osumanu. issaka.351 stated:

"Wow, you really bless with beauty jackie😍❤️."

official_ojamali_musa stated:

"You are a Queen❤️."

benjaminkatuansah stated:

"Hi, very nice beauty place."

rutht stated:

"Always my boo. Looking like a cast from white lotus season 3 😍😍😍"

Bumpsnafterfashion stated:

"Decency 👏 overloaded."

legit_gold24 stated:

"You are looking so gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

sipmix_beverages stated:

"The outfit is colouring beautiful 😍."

selasij7 stated:

"This dress is spectacular."

Oliverameke stated:

"You are a beautiful woman 😍."

HappinessLady stated:

"Miss Jackie is one of the most beautiful and hardworking female celebrities in Ghana and she always dresses decently."

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah rocks a stylish white dress

Jackie Appiah has drawn notice for her chic new braided hairstyle. Jackie Appiah, who is well-known for her avant-garde design choices, displayed her long black strands, which were skillfully divided for a unique appearance.

The actress, 41, accessorised her hairdo with a sophisticated white dress that hung down to her ankles and had a stylish neckline.

To complete her look, she accessorised her bags with a scarf and donned white designer sandals to give some colour.

She posed for several photos wearing a pearl necklace and matching earrings that complemented her entire look.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah rocks an afro hairdo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who made waves on Instagram because of her stylish birthday outfit and hairstyle.

Jackie Appiah appeared at her luxurious Accra residence while wearing a white luxury two-piece dress.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's attire and beautiful afro hairstyle on Instagram.

