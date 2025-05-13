Beverly Afaglo, in a post on Instagram, highlighted two key things that did not sit well with her at the 2025 TGMA

The actress passionately condemned the media's excessive focus on shock value on the red carpet, noting how well-dressed celebrities were often overlooked

She also urged the TGMA organisers to involve industry legends in the ceremony, citing how other schemes do so successfully

Actress Beverly Afaglo has criticised the organisers of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) for two major issues she says are affecting the image of the event and the industry.

In a post on Instagram, Afaglo said too much attention was given to controversial red carpet looks, while well-dressed celebrities were ignored by the media. She noted that many stars came looking elegant and professional, but the focus was placed on a few outfits that were clearly meant to cause a stir.

Afaglo also called on Charterhouse, organisers of the event, to involve more industry legends in future editions. She said other international award shows like the BET and AMVCAs always include actors and musicians who have been in the industry for 10 to 20 years, seating them in front rows and giving them the honour they deserve. She said she believes the same should be done in Ghana to show respect for those who paved the way.

Actor Eddie Nartey supported Afaglo’s views. In the comments section she said the industry now rewards shock value over talent. According to him, hard work and skill used to be the path to fame, but now it seems controversy is what sells. He added that the positive moments from the TGMAs are being ignored, while the negative ones are going viral.

This year’s red carpet was dominated by outfits that got people talking online. Content creator Benedicta Gyamfiwaa was the most talked about individual. She wore a bright blue corseted gown that showed her cleavage and legs. The dress had beaded patterns and came with an oversized kimono with puffed sleeves. Her look drew a lot of attention and sparked debate on social media.

Another outfit that caused a stir was worn by Dr Louisa Ansong, wife of musician Stonebwoy. She wore a see-through lace dress that showed off her curves. Some people praised her confidence, but others criticised the look, saying it was not suitable for a married woman.

Stonebwoy praises TGMA after bagging awards

On the other hand, musician, Stonebwoy believes all went well with the event. YEN.com.gh reported that he shared a heartfelt message after the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), where he won three awards but missed out on Artiste of the Year to King Promise.

He expressed gratitude to his fans, known as BHIM Nation, for their constant support and reflected on his journey in the music industry, emphasising the importance of hard work and perseverance.

Stonebwoy pledged to continue representing Ghana and Africa on the global stage as well as the prestigious award.

