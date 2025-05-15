Ghanaian singer Efya Jane Awindor made another bold fashion statement at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The artist, popularly known as Efya, stole the red carpet with her perfectly fitted black ensemble and short hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled a look back at her evolution in fashion over the years to become a style influencer in Ghana

Ghanaian singer Efya Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor redefined red carpet fashion with her outfit at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Her bold choice to wear a black pantsuit marked a significant departure from traditional evening wear and showcased her unique style philosophy.

The meticulously tailored ensemble featured a sleek silhouette that not only exuded power and elegance but also highlighted her figure beautifully.

The pantsuit, designed by a renowned Ghanaian designer known for their innovative cuts, was complemented with black high heels that elongated her legs, and a chic designer clutch purse, adding a touch of luxury to her overall look.

The sleek lines and structured shoulders of the suit underscored her confidence, making her a standout on the red carpet.

Singer Efya's fashion choice did not go unnoticed; it garnered widespread acclaim from fashion critics and enthusiasts alike, earning her a coveted spot among the best-dressed celebrities at the event.

Singer Efya rocks a classy pantsuit

Social media erupted with admiration, with fans lauding Singer Efya for breaking away from traditional red carpet norms and embracing a look that was both avant-garde and empowering.

Singer Efya's style evolution over the years

YEN.com.gh has taken a closer look at Efya’s style evolution over the years, highlighting her growth as both a musician and a fashion icon.

Efya embraces African prints and bold statements

In the initial stages of her career, singer Efya consistently incorporated vibrant African prints and traditional fabrics into her wardrobe, celebrating her heritage through her attire.

She collaborated with celebrated Ghanaian designers such as Duaba Serwa, House of Paon, and Sima Brew, crafting looks that were not only visually classy but also rich in cultural significance.

Her performances at events like the Girl Talk concerts in 2016 and 2017 featured a breathtaking array of outfits, from eye-catching fringe dresses to dramatic corset gowns, showcasing her eclectic and bold fashion sensibilities.

Singer Efya rules Instagram with her looks

As her career flourished, singer Efya began experimenting with a diverse range of styles, seamlessly blending contemporary fashion with traditional elements.

Her captivating appearances at prestigious international events, including the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards, highlighted her versatility and ability to shine on global platforms.

Notably, in 2022, she was recognised as one of the best-dressed female musicians, a testament to her growing influence and status as a fashion icon.

Singer Efya exudes confidence and style

In recent years, Efya's fashion choices have shifted towards more sophisticated and modern aesthetics.

Her appearance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where she donned the elegant black pantsuit, exemplified this evolution towards classy yet impactful fashion choices.

This shift not only reflects her personal growth as an artist but also her keen sense of style, demonstrating a remarkable maturity that resonates with her audience.

Efya's fashion journey is a testament to her adaptability and her commitment to expressing herself authentically through her attire.

Efya performs at Richard Quaye's party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efya turning heads with her look at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's lavish 40th birthday party.

The style influencer wore an elegant red corseted gown to the biggest party of 2025, with top Nigerian influencers in attendance.

Social media users commented on singer Efya's flawless outfit and hairstyle after photos of her look for the party went viral.

