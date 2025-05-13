Award-winning Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye posted birthday photos for her daughter on Instagram

The beautiful five-year-old celebrity child wore expensive designer outfits for her birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian socialite Diamond Appiah and others commented on Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira's photos

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's only daughter, Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira, celebrated her fifth birthday on May 13, 2025, and she did so in fabulous style.

The little fashionista has already made a name for herself as a budding style influencer, mirroring her mother’s glamorous lifestyle and online presence.

Tracey Boakye's daughter slays in a stylish outfit and hairstyle for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye.

Source: Instagram

On her special day, Lucille showcased her chic fashion sense with a striking purple blazer that perfectly complemented her youthful charm.

She paired it with stylish black stockings and was adorned in glittering flat shoes that sparkled with every step she took.

Tracey Boakye's daughter elevated her look with a side-parted frontal lace wig that featured voluminous straight hair, enhancing her natural beauty.

Lucille sported a touch of mild makeup, which highlighted her features without overwhelming her youthful appearance.

To add a bit of flair and sophistication, she completed her ensemble with rectangular-shaped black sunglasses, exuding an air of confidence and poise.

The setting for her birthday photos was equally enchanting, as she posed gracefully on a white table designed for her studio shoot.

Each image captured not just the glamour of a young heiress but also the joy and excitement of a little girl celebrating her birthday in style.

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's daughter on birthday

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's daughter's birthday photoshoot on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Tracey_boakye stated:

"Happy birthday, my love 😍."

ThatAfricagirlgh stated:

"My birthday mate! Happy birthday to us! Long live and stay blessed 🙏🙏🙏🥰."

Oseidora7 stated:

"Mamae nhyira more wisdom ❤️🙌🔥."

diamondappiah_bosslady stated:

"Happy Birthday princess 🎂 😍😍 keep aging gracefully ❤️."

Luxury_Akwasi_Ntiamoah stated:

"Happy birthday, Nhyira ❤️❤️❤️."

Mavis_best stated:

"Happy birthday, baby girl🎂🍾 May God continue to bless you more 😘 ❤️."

Ohemaawoyeje stated:

"Congratulations girl 😍 Hbd 🎂."

celebrity_police_ stated:

"Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 🎊 mi deshe3 🙌..we love u OK 👏😍...may the almighty protect u and gives u wisdom amen 🙏...tell them the party is in India 🇮🇳 oo 😂."

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye's daughter rocks a stylish outfit

Tracey Boakye's beautiful daughter, Lucille Nhyira, has always been a young celebrity fashion model since infancy.

She looked gorgeous in a yellow sleeveless top designed with artificial flowers, and she styled it with yellow pants.

Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira wore a long hairstyle that she left loose as she posed for the cameras in a recent photo shoot.

The Instagram photos are below:

Tracey Boakye rocks a stylish outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tracey Boakye inspiring fashion enthusiasts with her gorgeous two-piece dress.

The actress exuded an easy style as she finished with an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and beautiful makeup.

Social media users commented on Tracey Boakye's stylish outfit and matching shoes after seeing the post online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh