Ghanaian fashion designer and CEO of BLOOMBYEDZI, Edzordzinam Agrosah, has gained global recognition after designing for Sarah Jakes Roberts

Edzordzinam Agrosah and other talented female designers, including Christie Brown, designed elegant outfits for the woman of God

Some social media users have commended Edzordzinam Agrosah for making Ghana proud with her unique designs

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

BLOOMBYEDZI, a pioneering women’s wear brand spearheaded by Edzordzinam, beautifully marries fashion with a commitment to social responsibility.

The brand has firmly rooted in the belief that fashion should empower women, foster sustainability, and inspire creativity.

BLOOMBYEDZI CEO Edzordzinam Agrosah talks about Sarah Jakes Roberts' viral dress for her Ghana trip in May 2025. Photo credit: @BLOOMBYEDZI.

Source: Instagram

Each collection is not merely a lineup of garments; it reflects the intricate tapestry of Ghanaian culture, spirit, and ethical values, making BLOOMBYEDZI a notable player in Ghana's dynamic fashion scene.

Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, it was no surprise that Sarah Jakes Roberts, the influential daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes flawlessly showcased one of the brand's latest creations during her meaningful working visit to Ghana.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Edzordzinam Agrosah shared her excitement as one of the few Ghanaian brands to style design for a global icon.

"It was such an honour to see Sarah Jakes Roberts in our Kane Maxi during her time in Ghana. She embodies grace, strength, and authenticity values that align so deeply with Bloombyedzi. The Kane Maxi was designed to celebrate the feminine form in all its boldness and beauty, and seeing her wear it with such presence and elegance was truly special."

Check out the photos below:

This highlighted the brand’s ability to blend traditional Ghanaian aesthetics seamlessly with contemporary fashion trends, a skill for which Edzordzinam has received praise from many fashion lovers and industry insiders, including TV3 presenter Nancy Adobea.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Edzordzinam opened up about her journey of purpose, discussing her passion for sustainability and the intrinsic values of meaningful fashion.

1. BLOOMBYEDZI reflects on themes and collections

BLOOMBYEDZI’s collections have transcended seasonal trends, each piece encapsulating deeper meanings that resonate with the experiences of womanhood. The brand unveils two principal collections each year, the Summer Edit and the Holiday Edit.

- The Summer Edit: Launched in mid-year, this vibrant collection is designed to inspire women to pause, rejuvenate, and bask in the warmth of summer's carefree spirit. It emphasised lightness, ease, and soft beauty, with designs that encapsulate the joyful energy of the season.

- The Holiday Edit: Released in December, this festive collection pays homage to the joyousness and togetherness of the Christmas season. Each piece is designed to embody the spirit of family celebrations, offering bold, spirited designs that empower women to dress for their most cherished moments.

These collections serve not just as clothing lines but as conduits for emotional expression, helping women articulate the meaningful experiences of their lives through thoughtfully designed fashion.

The Instagram video is below:

2. The creative process: concept to final product

At BLOOMBYEDZI , they have adopted a deeply collaborative and multifaceted approach when it comes to creating a new collection. Edzordzinam explained that she drew inspiration from a diverse range of sources, be it a powerful word, an evocative feeling, or a profound scripture. This creative journey has unfolded through several meticulous steps:

- Sketching: Edzordzinam skillfully translated her initial vision into vivid sketch form, bringing her ideas to life with artistic flair.

- Fabric Selection: The choice of fabrics has always been essential in setting the tone for each collection, with an emphasis on quality and the story behind the materials.

- Sampling and Testing: BLOOMBYEDZI crafts samples, ensuring optimal fit and comfort. The design team rigorously refines each piece, perfecting it until it resonates with both aesthetic and functional standards.

- Quality Control: Each garment is subjected to thorough quality checks, with multiple artisans handling each piece to guarantee that it meets the brand's high standards for quality and finish.

3. Commitment to sustainability and ethical fashion

Edzordzinam disclosed to YEN.com.gh that the heart of BLOOMBYEDZI lies a profound commitment to ethical fashion, recognising that style should never come at the expense of the planet or its people.

- Small-Batch Production: To combat waste, BLOOMBYEDZI has employed a small-batch production model, ensuring that each item produced is necessary, thereby significantly reducing environmental impact.

- Locally Sourced Fabrics: The brand has utilised locally sourced and deadstock fabrics, actively supporting local artisans and minimising its carbon footprint.

- Longevity: The focus is on creating timeless pieces designed to last beyond fleeting fashion trends, establishing works that will become enduring staples in women’s wardrobes for years to come.

- Ethical Labour Practices: Over the years, Edzordzinam's team has consisted of empowered young women, trained by the brand to acquire valuable skills that foster sustainable livelihoods.

The Instagram video is below:

4. Eco-Friendliness: A Core Principle of the Brand

Eco-friendliness and ethical production are not just fleeting trends for BLOOMBYEDZI; they are foundational principles deeply woven into the brand’s fabric.

Every decision made from the careful sourcing of sustainable materials to innovative, eco-conscious packaging is driven by an unwavering commitment to protect both the environment and the people who inhabit it.

As Edzordzinam, the brand's visionary founder, eloquently stated,

"We believe fashion should never exploit people or the planet. Every decision we make, whether it involves sourcing raw materials that are sustainably harvested, ensuring fair labour practices during production, or choosing biodegradable packaging methods, is guided by our core values of care, responsibility, and long-term environmental impact."

5. Building Connections: Engaging with the Community

BLOOMBYEDZI has become much more than just a fashion brand; it has evolved into a vibrant community.

Through various channels, including social media platforms, local events, and one-on-one interactions, the brand places a strong emphasis on cultivating meaningful connections with its audience.

Instagram served as a pivotal platform for BLOOMBYEDZI, enabling direct engagement with followers and fostering a sense of belonging.

However, the brand's reach has extended well beyond mere likes and shares. BLOOMBYEDZI has actively created a nurturing space for women to grow, connect, and support one another through the BloomBud community.

This initiative includes hosting wellness days that promote self-care, sharing inspiring stories of resilience and empowerment, and creating an inclusive environment where women feel empowered to bloom together.

This personal touch enhances customer loyalty, instilling a sense of belonging among those who engage with the brand and ensuring they feel they are part of a larger, meaningful journey.

Sarah Jakes Roberts visits Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarah Jakes Roberts, a well-known American preacher, author, and motivational speaker, who was in Ghana with her family.

The celebrity couple was welcomed by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams at his opulent Accra house.

Social media users have comments on Sarah Jakes Roberts' beautiful video as she spent time with some Ghanaian creatives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh