Former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyeman Badu's wife has gone viral with her latest photoshoot

Regitta Affua Agyeman Badu looked gorgeous in a stylish beaded kente gown and flawless makeup

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Oheneba Esi Safowah and others have commented on the style influencer's look

Regitta Affua Agyeman Badu, the gorgeous wife of former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, has recently collaborated with a talented group of creatives for an enchanting bridal campaign shoot.

With a nod to the nostalgia of her star-studded wedding, her striking ensemble brought an air of timeless beauty to the forefront.

Agyeman Badu's wife looks gorgeous in a stylish Kente gown. Photo credit: @affua_agyemanbadu.

Mrs. Agyeman Badu exuded regal charm in a spaghetti strap kente gown that beautifully embraced her voluptuous silhouette, showcasing her figure as she gracefully posed for the cameras.

Her hairstyle, a sophisticated side-parted frontal lace design that cascaded into elegant spirals, elegantly framed her face and enhanced her overall look.

Her makeup was nothing short of flawless, featuring a harmonious blend that perfectly complemented her radiant skin tone. Long, voluminous eyelashes accentuated her sparkling eyes, while perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lips enhanced her enchanting smile, showcasing her pearly white teeth.

To complete her ensemble, she donned a pair of exquisite Garavani Valentino sling-back high heels that harmonised flawlessly with the vibrant hues of her kente gown.

Agyeman Badu's wife bags a Master's degree

Regitta Agyeman Badu has continued to shine as a businesswoman, making a remarkable impression alongside other notable female celebrities at the master’s graduation in January 2024.

The University of Ghana Business School proudly conferred upon her an EMBA in Project Management on January 24, 2024.

On this momentous occasion, the gorgeous entrepreneur turned heads in a custom-made beaded kente gown that accentuated her curves, allowing her to pose at various angles with confidence and grace.

She opted for a simple yet refined side-parted frontal ponytail that flawlessly complemented her beautiful features.

Agyeman Badu's wife slays at her wedding

Mrs Agyeman Badu made fashion lovers fall in love with her custom-made kente gown for the star-studded wedding ceremony on December 8, 2023.

The celebrity bride looked like a beauty goddess in an off-shoulder kente gown that elevated her to the status of a football icon's wife.

Regitta turned heads with her beautiful frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup look as she smiled graciously for the cameras.

Agyeman Badu's wife bows to Despite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Agyeman Badu and his wife, who celebrated their achievements with an opulent Thanksgiving gathering.

Regitta Agyeman Badu dazzled in a chic white dress, adorned with a stylish fascinator that added an extra touch of sophistication.

The event was a grand affair, with Ghanaian businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and members of the East Legon Executive Men's Club making a striking impression in their designer attire, contributing to the elegant atmosphere of the occasion.

