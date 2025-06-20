Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson has gone viral with her new classy outfit for her latest photoshoot

She looked terrific in a two-piece yellow ensemble and long frontal hairstyle in the trending pictures

Some social media users have complimented Yaa Jackson for setting a new fashion trend with her stylish look

Ghanaian actress Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, popularly called Yaa Jackson, has caused a stir with her new look for her recent photoshoot.

The daughter of Kumawood movie producer Jackson Bentum has made headlines for her decent look during her meeting with Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah, popularly called ZionFelix, in his plush studio.

Yaa Jackson, infamously known for her provocative fashion sense, wore a stylish yellow halterneck crop top paired with high-waisted pleated pants.

The celebrity mother who has tattooed her son's face on her left arm wore a long, coloured and glamorous frontal lace hairstyle.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in beautiful, perfect skin tone makeup and long eyelashes with perfectly defined eyebrows.

The screen diva accessorises her look with bold gold earrings, matching rings and bracelets that elevate her look and made fashion critics fall in love with her stylish appearance.

Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix looked dashing in his designer t-shirt, denim jeans and expensive sneakers for the recorded interview.

Yaa Jackson slays in a yellow outfit

Ghanaian actress and musician Yaa Jackson has won over many Instagram users with her new look. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_amarisaa stated:

"I'm posting my picture with this song."

Scientific Apparatus stated:

"What a sweet girl."

addomensah_himself stated:

"Pretty lady 💕."

nba_choppaboy3 stated:

"Love song."

Iamstanzilay stated:

"🔥🔥🙌 She’s back to the media 😍."

Mannie_themaincharacter stated:

"Sabi girl."

Yaa Jackson's father talks about her lifestyle

Jackson K. Bentum, the father of Yaa Jackson, has addressed the allegations levelled against his daughter's extravagant way of living.

The seasoned filmmaker stated in a recent interview with blogger SeanCity TV that he does not influence his daughter's way of life because she is older than eighteen and has a manager who supports her in her work.

He added that Yaa Jackson only dresses provocatively in her studio and posts them on social media.

"A youngster will become uncontrollable once they turn 18 years old. Additionally, she works with a manager. You may reprimand someone for doing their own thing in the past."

Yaa Jackson's mother rocks flawless makeup

Yaa Jackson's mother, Madame Lydia, has an unmatched high fashion sense is unmatched.

In a viral post, the celebrity mother looked spectacular in a long, lustrous frontal lace hairstyle for her photoshoot.

The ever gorgeous Mrs Jackson Bentum looked a decade younger with her flawless makeup that made her glow.

The fashion lover wore a polka dot maxi dress, which has become a new fashion trend on Instagram.

Yaa Jackson rocks a new hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yaa Jackson, who looked elegant in a new hairstyle for her video shoot.

The Kumawood star was spotted with Ananzo, the washing bay attendant who went viral for promoting Davido's song.

Some social media users have commented on Yaa Jackson and Ananzo's lovely video as they flaunted their new relationship.

