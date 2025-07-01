Black Stars player Gideon Mensah has married his longtime girlfriend in a private, lavish ceremony

Ghanaian bride Vicentia nearly shut down Instagram with her stylish choice of outfits for their holy matrimony

Some social media users have commented on Gideon Mensah and his beautiful wife's wedding photos on Instagram

Black Stars player and Auxerre left-back Gideon Mensah has tied the knot with the love of his life in a breathtaking ceremony held in the vibrant city of Accra.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the couple celebrated their union during a private gathering surrounded by close friends and family, enveloped in an atmosphere of joy and love.

Black Stars player Gideon Mensah slays in a beautiful kente gown for her star-studded wedding. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Gideon Mensah's wife rocks a stylish gown

Gideon Mensah’s wife, the radiant Vicentia, looked nothing short of regal in her exquisite off-shoulder kente gown, which beautifully accentuated her voluptuous figure.

The gown’s intricate patterns and rich colours reflected their Ghanaian heritage, making her a vision of elegance on this momentous occasion.

Ghanaian bride Vicentia paired her beautiful dress with an elegant frontal lace voluminous ponytail hairstyle, which framed her face perfectly, complemented by a variety of eye-catching earrings that added brilliance to her ensemble.

In keeping with the celebration, Gideon Mensah opted for a custom-made three-piece suit that solidified his reputation as a fashion-forward male influencer and celebrated Ghanaian footballer.

His tailored fit exuded sophistication, while his signature haircut, stud earrings, and a luxurious gold watch provided a modern touch to his dapper look.

Check out the photos below:

Gideon Mensah's wife rocks a black dress

For their enchanting pre-wedding photoshoot, the couple donned stylish black attire that narratively depicted their love story.

Ghanaian bride Vicentia donned a striking off-shoulder deep-plunge black tulle dress that cascaded elegantly, paired with designer high heels that accentuated her stature.

Floral-shaped earrings adorned her ears, and her expertly applied makeup highlighted her radiant melanin skin tone, adding to her allure.

Gideon complemented her elegance, looking sharp in a tailored black long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers that showcased his refined style.

In a playful transition, Vicentia later dazzled in a daring, glittering long-sleeve dress that showed her skin in an artistic yet tasteful manner, while Gideon opted for a chic brown and white chequered vest paired with crisp white trousers, demonstrating their cohesive and stylish partnership.

Check out the photos below:

Meet Gideon Mensah, a talented Ghanaian footballer

Reports suggested that the newlyweds are set to embark on a romantic European honeymoon before Gideon reconnects with his teammates for pre-season preparations, signalling the start of an exciting new chapter in their lives.

Since making his debut for the Ghana national team in 2019, Gideon Mensah has established himself as a pivotal player, recently representing the Black Stars in the Unity Cup matches in London. His impressive performances at major tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup, underline his commitment to excellence on the field.

As he eagerly anticipates another bustling season in Europe, Mensah can now look forward to building a life both on and off the pitch, with his beloved wife, Vicentia, by his side to support and share in his journey.

Check out the photos below:

Gideon Mensah arrives at camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah, who made a stylish entry to the Black Stars camp in London before the Unity Cup.

The Black Stars team played against their long-time rivals on May 28 at London's Gtech Community Stadium.

Gideon Mensah of Auxerre was one of the main players chosen when head coach Otto Addo announced his team on May 26.

