Ghanaian businesswoman Abigail Kissi, popularly known as Abi 1, marked her 45th birthday with a lavish party and the grand opening of her new mansion

A video tour showed the house’s elegant design, exotic artwork, well-lit chandeliers, a spacious compound, and multiple floors with numerous rooms

Social media users praised Abi 1 for her new purchase and prayed to God for a fraction of her blessings to be bestowed on their lives

Ghanaian businesswoman Abigail Kissi, popularly known as Abi 1, stirred reactions on social media on her 45th birthday by unveiling a massive new mansion in Accra.

Skincare CEO, Abi 1 unveils her new 6-bedroom mansion in Accra as she celebrates her 45th birthday. Image credit: @zionfelixtv

Kissi held a huge birthday party that culminated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open her new edifice.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah, popularly known as Zionfelix, showed the house in its full majesty from different angles.

The all-white multi-story home boasted powerful lighting consisting of well-lit chandeliers hanging from its ceiling.

A video tour of the home showed its multiple floors and numerous rooms, white hallways decked with exotic artwork, a patio, and a compound large enough to host events.

The TikTok video showing Abigail Kissi’s new mansion is below.

Abigail Kissi holds 45th birthday party

Abi 1 held a massive birthday party to celebrate her 45th birthday, which she described as an occasion to revel in all her life’s successes so far.

The party was an extravagant event that spared no luxury and announced to Ghanaians the arrival of Kiss as a member of the wealthy elite.

As she unveiled her new mansion, Abi pointed to her most notable business, the Abi 1 Skin Talk brand, located at Busia Road in Accra, as the secret behind her riches.

Abigail Kissi, CEO of skincare brand Abi 1 Skin Talk, dances at her 45th birthday party in Accra.

She showed off at the party in three different dresses, each change of outfit representing a new stage of festivities.

Gospel singer Abena Serwaa Ophelia and young music prodigy Fotocopy were among a smattering of famous Ghanaians who showed up to support the event.

Celebrations went deep into the night as many guests flaunted their wealth.

A viral video from the party showed the birthday celebrant being showered with tons of ₵50 notes on the dance floor.

The Instagram video is below.

Ghanaians react to Abigail Kissi’s new mansion

Social media users expressed mainly positive reactions to the video of Abigail Kissi’s new mansion unveiled on her 45th birthday.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Portia Asare flaunts ultramodern home

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Portia Asare flaunted her newly built home in a video shared on social media.

The multi-storey home based in Accra featured classy interior decor and transparent windows, giving residents a vantage view of the serene outdoors.

Social media users congratulated Asare on the new home, while others wondered about her source of wealth in light of the ill health of the movie industry.

