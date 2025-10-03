Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Anita Sefa Boakye’s Junior Brother Stirs Debate With ‘Tight’ Kente As He Poses With His Sisters
Celebrities

Anita Sefa Boakye’s Junior Brother Stirs Debate With ‘Tight’ Kente As He Poses With His Sisters

by  Godwin Nii-Arhmah Okine
2 min read
  • Godwin Sefa Boakye, brother of Anita Sefa Boakye, married his sweetheart Ruby on October 3, 2025, in a colourful ceremony supported by his famous family
  • A video of the groom posing with his sisters Anita and Abena sparked online debate over his unusually tight kente cloth, which contrasted traditional loose styles
  • Social media users criticised and joked about his fashion choice, with many saying the cloth looked more like a fitted outfit than a traditional wrap

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother, Godwin, stirred social media reactions over his choice of kente cloth for his wedding.

Anita Sefa Boakye, Godwin Sefa Boakye
Anita Sefa Boakye's brother poses with his sisters during his wedding ceremony on October 3, 2025. Image credit: @plus1tv
Source: TikTok

Godwin Sefa Boakye married his sweetheart Ruby in a ceremony held on Friday, October 3, 2025.

His famous sister and mother, Mrs Sefa Boakye popularly known as Anita Hotel, showed up to support him on his big day.

During the wedding, Godwin and his beautiful bride posed for a video alongside his two sisters, Anita and Abena Sefa Boakye.

Read also

Maame Ode performs hype song as Anita Hotel sprays cash on her son: “Cashout season”

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

The video sparked wild online debate as netizens pointed out Godwin’s wedding cloth was unusually tight.

The Ghanaian traditional cloth used for occasions are generally long and loose, allowing the wearer to adjust it as needed.

Godwin Sefa Boakye’s unusual fashion choice stirred online debate, with many Ghanaians criticising the decision to got for a tight cloth.

The TikTok video of Anita Sefa Boakye's brother is below.

Reactions to Godwin Sefa Boakye’s tight kente

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother’s choice of kente cloth.

liseb's collections said:

"The man's kente is giving "petit vibes"."

Ama Abuburokosua 🥰 wrote:

"Waafo) tutu ntoma ma no twi )mo naase pram f)m no🤭wode3 w’ay3 no k)la san de ay3 bodycon dress meboa 🤭😂😂pls don’t come for me ooo."

Saurcy Tish😋♥️ commented:

“Why is the groom kente cloth one yard or wat 😂.”

Read also

Akosua Serwaa spotted in Germany, shyly smiles as fan hails her, video trends

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii-Arhmah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii-Arhmah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

Hot: