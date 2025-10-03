Godwin Sefa Boakye, brother of Anita Sefa Boakye, married his sweetheart Ruby on October 3, 2025, in a colourful ceremony supported by his famous family

A video of the groom posing with his sisters Anita and Abena sparked online debate over his unusually tight kente cloth, which contrasted traditional loose styles

Social media users criticised and joked about his fashion choice, with many saying the cloth looked more like a fitted outfit than a traditional wrap

Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother, Godwin, stirred social media reactions over his choice of kente cloth for his wedding.

Anita Sefa Boakye's brother poses with his sisters during his wedding ceremony on October 3, 2025. Image credit: @plus1tv

Godwin Sefa Boakye married his sweetheart Ruby in a ceremony held on Friday, October 3, 2025.

His famous sister and mother, Mrs Sefa Boakye popularly known as Anita Hotel, showed up to support him on his big day.

During the wedding, Godwin and his beautiful bride posed for a video alongside his two sisters, Anita and Abena Sefa Boakye.

The video sparked wild online debate as netizens pointed out Godwin’s wedding cloth was unusually tight.

The Ghanaian traditional cloth used for occasions are generally long and loose, allowing the wearer to adjust it as needed.

Godwin Sefa Boakye’s unusual fashion choice stirred online debate, with many Ghanaians criticising the decision to got for a tight cloth.

Reactions to Godwin Sefa Boakye’s tight kente

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother’s choice of kente cloth.

liseb's collections said:

"The man's kente is giving "petit vibes"."

Ama Abuburokosua 🥰 wrote:

"Waafo) tutu ntoma ma no twi )mo naase pram f)m no🤭wode3 w’ay3 no k)la san de ay3 bodycon dress meboa 🤭😂😂pls don’t come for me ooo."

Saurcy Tish😋♥️ commented:

“Why is the groom kente cloth one yard or wat 😂.”

