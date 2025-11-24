Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was undeniably the center of attention at the prestigious 2025 EMY Africa Awards.

The screen diva dazzled attendees as she confidently rocked a stylish two-piece ensemble at the glamorous red-carpet event.

Joselyn Dumas models in classy suit to the 2025 EMY Africa Awards. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas rocks a tailored pantsuit

Joselyn Dumas broke away from the traditional red carpet look and opted for a meticulously tailored pantsuit that fit her perfectly.

The striking ensemble featured bold stripes that accentuated her figure while she exuded sophistication in pointed Balenciaga high heels, elevating her look further.

She wore a vibrant coloured fringe that cascaded down to her midriff and caught the attention of photographers as she posed confidently for the cameras.

Joselyn paired her look with a crisp white button-down shirt, accessorised smartly with a designer tie that added a touch of flair and uniqueness to her chic outfit.

Joselyn Dumas looks elegant in custom-made dresses before the host the 2025 EMY Africa Awards. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Source: Original

For her glam, she highlighted her natural beauty with flawlessly applied foundation, perfectly defined eyebrows, and long, luxurious lashes.

The celebrity mother also adorned herself with tasteful, classy rings that enhanced her overall elegance, completing her striking appearance as the host of the tenth edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year awards.

The Instagram photos are below:

Roselyn Ngissah dazzles in a ball gown

Another standout at the 2025 EMY Africa Awards was the talented Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah.

She made a memorable entrance in custom-made black ball gown designed by the esteemed Ghanaian fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Wiredu of Groovy Thread.

Roselyn exhibited sheer sophistication in a spectacular long-sleeved gown that boasted intricate gold petal appliqué detailing, skillfully stitched to enhance its grandeur.

She complemented her elegant gown with a delicately crafted choker necklace made from an exquisite mix of black and white beads, which sparkled under the event's dazzling lights, accentuating her grace and beauty.

Roselyn’s ensemble not only showcased her impeccable taste but also secured her position among the best-dressed female celebrities of the evening.

The Instagram photos are below:

Singer Becca shines in a white gown

Award-winning musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, also made a striking impression on the red carpet in a strapless white peplum gown.

Becca attended the prestigious event with her stylish Nigerian husband, who complemented her look impeccably.

He was dressed in a polished, crisp white long-sleeve shirt paired with a tailored designer suit that showcased his fashion acumen.

Together, the couple made a strikingly fashionable pair, capturing the attention and admiration of fellow attendees as they made their way down the red carpet, embodying glamour and impeccable style.

The Instagram video is below:

Joselyn Dumas signs contract with Goldbod jewellery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actress Joselyn Dumas of Ghana who has inked a new contract with the Ghana GoldBod, which is led by award-winning media figure Sammy Gyamfi.

On October 28, 2025, Bola Ray was also selected for the same position. On Facebook, several social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas and Bola Ray's recent appointments.

Source: YEN.com.gh