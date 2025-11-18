Roseline Okoro has spoken publicly after the recent fire incident at her family's property on Friday, November 14, 2025

Yvonne Okoro's younger sister shared videos of the damaged building and recounted how she was notified of the incident

Roseline Okoro also clarified which building was affected by the fire, contrary to media reports that it was the Afri Royal Hotel

Roseline Okoro, the sister of award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro, has broken her silence after a fire destroyed their family's property.

Yvonne Okoro's sister Roseline breaks her silence after the recent fire at their parents' home.

On the evening of Friday, November 14, 2025, a raging fire broke out at Ability Square, Adjiringano, in the Greater Accra Region, affecting several residential buildings.

According to media reports, Afri Royal Hotel, reportedly owned by Yvonne Okoro, was among several properties affected by the fire.

In a video that went viral, the actress was visibly distraught as she and other bystanders watched the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) fight the inferno.

In a Facebook statement, the GNFS said it had dispatched four fire pumps from various stations to quench the fire. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The X videos of Yvonne Okoro at the scene during the fire incident are below:

Roseline Okoro speaks after fire incident

On Monday, November 17, 2025, Roseline Okoro took to her official Instagram page to share videos of the fire incident and its aftermath, which showed every item in her family's property destroyed by the fire.

In a lengthy message accompanying the videos, Yvonne Okoro's sister recounted how she learned of the fire.

She noted that she was initially relieved after hearing that her family members and their staff were safe. However, she later became emotionally down after seeing videos and photos of the extensive damage caused by the fire.

She wrote:

"Seeing the videos and photos broke me. A home full of laughter, love, growth, testimonies, and unforgettable memories, gone within hours."

"Personal treasures, documents, achievements, and sentimental items lost—things that can never be replaced. Yet even in the middle of heartbreak, gratitude overwhelmed me."

"Everyone was alive. Everyone was safe. That is God’s greatest miracle."

Roseline, a medical doctor currently based abroad, expressed her gratitude to God for protecting her family during the incident. She also thanked friends and loved ones who reached out to her and her family after the incident.

A fire razes the Ability Square in East Legon, including Yvonne Okoro's property.

Yvonne's sister also clarified that the fire occurred at her parents' home, not at Afri Hotel, as reported by many media outlets.

She wrote:

"P.S. Just to clarify, the fire incident did not happen at Afri Royal Hotel, but at my parents’ home. Thank you to everyone who reached out with concern, gifts and prayers. 💛."

Roseline's post elicited emotional reactions from many Ghanaians, including celebrities like Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, Serwaa Amihere, Eddie Watson, Zynell Zuh, and many others, who sympathised with her and her family.

The Instagram post of Roseline Okoro speaking about the fire incident is below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Roseline Okoro after fire

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

drlouisa_s commented:

"So sorry, Roseline. This is heartbreaking.💔 God will restore in multiple fold! Amen."

Serwaaamihere said:

"I am so sorry, Roseline."

zynnellzuh remarked:

"This is so heartbreaking to see, but I’m truly thankful the family is safe. You will rise from this stronger. Thank God for your lives. Everything else can be rebuilt. Sending you and the fam all my love!"

eddiewatsonjr wrote:

"Oh, no @roselineokoro! So sad to see this! I pray that Jehovah restores your family speedily in Jesus' Name! @yvonneokoro sorry, my dear Yvonne 💔."

