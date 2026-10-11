Jasmine Djang marked her birthday on October 10, 2026, sharing a photo gallery on Instagram

The former beauty queen's post drew warm messages from fans across Ghana

Admirers flooded her comments section with birthday tributes celebrating her beauty

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Jasmine Djang is a year older, and Ghanaians have made sure she knows just how much she is loved.

The former beauty queen marked her birthday on October 10, 2026, sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram that quickly drew a flood of warm messages from fans and followers across the country.

Sharaf Mahama's rumoured lover, Jasmine Djang, marks her 27th birthday. Photo credit: @djang.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians Celebrate Jasmine Djang's Birthday

The post, which featured four images, became a gathering point for well-wishers eager to celebrate the occasion. Admirers packed the comments section with birthday tributes, many calling her one of Ghana's finest queens.

Fan reactions to Jasmine Djang's Birthday post

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the birthday messages fans sent to Jasmine Djang.

@amanda.__okyere wrote:

"Happy birthday to our finest Queen 😍"

@cycy_travels said:

"Happy birthday 😍😍my beauty"

@giftykwaofio commented:

"Soo beautiful! Happy Birthday Jas! 🥳❤️🎉"

The Instagram photos are below:

Who is Jasmine Djang?

Jasmine Djang is a Ghanaian beauty queen, entrepreneur, model, and public personality who rose to prominence after winning the 2020 edition of the Miss Malaika Ghana competition. She was crowned on October 31, 2020, after competing against nine other finalists.

Beyond her success in pageantry, Jasmine has built a career in business and caregiving. She is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Denmarja Home Care, a Ghana-based company that provides home care services and trains caregivers to support people who need assistance with daily living. The organisation emphasises compassionate, person-centred care and helping clients maintain their independence.

Jasmine is also known for her interest in fashion, modelling, and lifestyle influencing. Her public profile has grown through her appearances at major Ghanaian entertainment events and her involvement in fashion campaigns. In 2024, she received recognition at the Women's Choice Awards Africa for her entrepreneurial achievements.

In 2026, Jasmine returned to the Miss Malaika pageant as a judge, marking a transition from former contestant to mentor and evaluator of aspiring beauty queens.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh