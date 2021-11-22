UTV newscaster, Ama Sarpong Kumankuma, is a year older, on Monday, November 22, 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ama Sarpong's photos have flooded Instagram as her colleagues and other celebrities have been celebrating her.

The popular TV star is one of the best Twi presenters in the country at the moment.

Ama Sarpong Kumankuma: 9 beautiful photos of UTV presenter as she celebrates birthday (Photo credit: Ama Sarpong)

Source: Instagram

As she is celebrating another milestone, YEN.com.gh has decided to join the celebration.

YEN.com.gh has put together 9 beautiful birthday photos of Ama Sarpong.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. She dropped this image to celebrate the day:

2. Ama Sarpong dazzles in African wear:

3. Simple posing:

4. Always beautiful:

5. Church vibe:

6. She looks stunning even without makeup:

7. So beautiful:

8. A true African beauty:

9. Always smiling on TV:

Maame Dokono: McBrown United Showbiz Honours Veteran Actress, Gifts Her GHC10k, TV & Fridge (Video)

Meanwhile, Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has been honoured by United Television (UTV).

Maame Dokono was the guest on the station's United Showbiz hosted Nana Ama MccBrown on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

After sharing her life story and experiences, Maame Dokono was gifted a number of items on the show.

The gift included a brand new 65-inch smart television, a four-door refrigerator, and cash of GHC 10,000.

Akrobeto: Video And Photos From Actor's 59th Birthday Party on UTV Drop

Veteran actor Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has been surprised with a lovely birthday celebration.

Akrobeto turned 59 years old on Thursday, November 18, 2021. But not much was heard except photos of him which flooded social media.

Appearing on his Real News show on UTV on Friday, Akrobeto had a mini birthday party organised for him.

In a video shared on UTV's Instagram page, Akrobeto is seen dressed in a suit for his show. After the show, he had different sets of cakes lined up for him to cut.

Before he cut the cake, he invited gospel singer Hannah Marfo, who was in the studio, to perform one of her songs which he described as his favourite.

After the performance, Akrobeto called his production team and those around to help him cut the cakes.

Source: Yen.com.gh