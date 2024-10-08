Actress Nana Ama McBrown said the viral video of the lady who was said to have tried to steal her bag was fake news and that the lady was her producer

She said the lady, known as Anita, called her crying bitterly about the misinterpreted news trending on TikTok, and she advised her about stardom

Many people took to the comment section to apologise to Anita for calling her out for the misinterpreted incident captured at Dady Lumba's 60th birthday party

Actress Nana Ama McBrown addressed claims in a viral video of a plus-size lady attempting to steal her designer handbag upon her arrival at the legendary high-life musician Daddy Lumba's 60th birthday party.

McBrown addresses the bag theft incident at Daddy Lumba's 60th birthday party.

Source: Instagram

McBrown speaks on alleged bag theft

While hosting Onua Showtime, Mrs McBrown Mensah cleared the air regarding the viral video and noted that the lady, known as Anita, whom many claimed was trying to steal her bag, was her producer.

She said that when she arrived, Anita welcomed her, offered to carry her designer handbag, and even cautioned her to carry it well since someone could grab it.

Recounting the incident, she said she told Anita that it was okay and that she would carry the bag because, as a woman, it adds to one's style.

"The video came out and insinuated that a lady was attempting to steal Nana Ama's bag. She is my producer and people do not know she is my producer."

The Onua Showtime host said that she received a call from Anita crying bitterly about the trending video as she lamented the ill comments.

The trending video between Anita and McBrown.

Responding to Anita's concerns on a phone call, Mrs McBrown Mensah said she told her it was part of stardom.

"I told her, Anita, if you want to play stardom, do not start crying because there is more to come. And I asked her why was she crying over the little thing that was written about her."

Speaking about the challenges of being a celebrity, Nana Ama said that people and blogs would spew lies about her about things she had no idea of.

Addressing the alleged and viral bag theft incident in jest, McBrown said she told Anita not to worry about a trivial caption.

McBrown addresses the bag theft claims.

Reactions to McBrown's explanation

Many people took to the comment section of the video to apologise to Anita for joining the social media users who lashed out at her for allegedly attempting to grab McBrown's bag.

Others also applauded the Kumawood star for addressing the matter as they talked about how her funny remarks made them laugh.

Below are the reactions:

Amalittle said:

"Aww I even said by force bag collector 🥺😂😂Anita sorry 🙏"

AbenaSellasie said:

"Nana is soo smart, like joke she has cleared the matter😂😂but i havent even seen that video o"

nanaakua21 said:

"i even commented some 😂 sorry Anita"

Davi Elorm said:

"The way she understands celebrity life errr 😂😂"

McBrown and Kar Lite speak on Kivo deal backlash

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown and TikToker Kar Lite addressed the backlash surrounding their unveiling as brand reps of Kivo products.

On Onua Showtime, she highlighted Ghanaians' concerns and noted that Kivo contacted Kar Lite before her; however, he could not accept the invitation because of school.

Many people shared diverse opinions regarding the video, while others were in awe that McBrown was indeed aware of the backlash.

Source: YEN.com.gh