Actress Nana Ama McBrown helped upcoming Ghanaian musicians Mima Afrika and Cadeen Music garner more Instagram followers on Onua Showtime

The Empress endorsed the budding musicians and urged Ghanaians and her Instagram followers to follow them as they saw a significant rise in their following on the show

Many people spoke about Mcbrown being an influential figure, while others thanked her for helping the musicians

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has helped upcoming Ghanaian musicians garner more followers on social media after they appeared on Sunday, October 13, 2024, edition of her show, Onua Showtime.

McBrown helps underground musicians

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah urged her Onua Showtime studio audience and viewers to follow Mima Afrika and Cadeen Music on Instagram.

On the show, the Kumawood star searched for Mima Afrika's Instagram page and, to her disbelief, saw that she had 306 followers. She exclaimed and noted that helping the budding musician garner more followers would be a challenging project.

McBrown asked Mima Afrika how she would help her reach 100,000 followers, and she responded that it was in the actress's hands.

"As for my artist, I was not lucky. She does not have followers at all. Unless some of my followers divert to Mima Afrika's page and follow her."

Mrs Mcbrown Mensah noted that it would be a tough task and urged the budding musician to remember her struggles in helping her garner more followers. After making the announcement, the singer's followers clocked 389.

The Onua Showtime host followed Mima Afrika and Cadeen Music, who were guests on the show. Cadeen Music said that he had always been a fan of the actress and is a fervent Instagram follower.

At the time the show aired, Cadeen's Instagram followers were 2987, and as the story was being written, his followers clocked 4,010.

Reactions to McBrown's video

Many people in the comment section discussed McBrown's influence, noting that she was one of the most influential Ghanaian celebrities.

Others also showered God's blessings upon her life for helping and co-signing the underground musicians to garner more followers.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

kwakukgee125🥰🥰🥰 said:

"I just downloaded the music and trust me,it is soo fine"

Despee gh said:

"herh the following was massive 🔥🔥"

de Human said:

"God bless you Empress"

