Dancehall musician Shatta Wale opened up about saving GH¢750k when he was only 14 years old

He noted that his dad used to give him huge sums of money as pocket money, and he was not allowed to buy anything, allowing him to save efficiently

Many people took to the comment section to express their disbelief, while others shared their views

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale opened up about saving GH¢750,000 at Prudential Bank when he was only 14.

Shatta Wale says he saved GH¢750k at 14 years. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shayya Wale's savings at 14

In an exclusive interview with Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast, he opened up about how he could save that much money at a young age.

Shatta Wale noted that he walked into Prudential Bank to open an account and deposit his saved money.

He said he was 14 years old then; however, the bank had to give him the go-ahead to open the account by lying that he was 18.

"I grew up as a rich kid. So to see dollars, pounds, all those currencies, I was having it. At age 14, I had saved GH¢750,000 because when my dad gave me chop money, he did not give me GH¢20. Sometimes he gave me $500. Sometimes he would even give me GH¢2000, sometimes GH¢3000."

The self-acclaimed dancehall king said that while growing up, he had a safe where he kept his pocket money. He said that his dad did not want him to buy any clothes, shoes, watches, jewellery or even television games.

Shatta Wale said that his father bought everything he ever wanted, allowing him to save up the pocket money his father gave him.

Shatta Wale speaks about saving.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's saving tips

Many people in the comment section were in disbelief as they challenged him to show proof. Below are the reactions of social media users to the interview:

James Davis5198 said:

"Bossu we know u for blue lagoon ooo hmmmm 😂😂😂😂😂😂 heeeeer celebrity life lies nkoooooooa"

Phlow Delly🎧😇❤️ said:

"Shatta can lie 😂💔"

General_wan said:

"Shatta and Bawumia just like 5&6"

Alinco said:

"Was he not the same person who said he was a street boy? Hust a question oo 🤣🤣"

Shatta Wale flaunts his flashy cars

YEN.com.gh reported that Dancehall musician Shatta Wale lashed out to trolls by bragging about his wealth and the luxury cars he owned.

He flaunted his yellow Lamborghini Urus, which he acquired in 2024, the Range Rover Sport, and the Dodge Charger and challenged tools to show him theirs.

The video generated diverse opinions from Ghanaians, with many advising him to cater to his needy mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh