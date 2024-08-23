An old photo of Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale and an unidentified individual has popped up online

The woman who shared the photo on social media claims the unidentified individual is her husband

She recounted her husband's relationship with Sahtta Wale and appealed for a reunion for old times' sake

A Ghanaian woman has appealed for Shatta Wale to reunite with her husband, who used to be the artiste's friend.

This comes after an old photo of the musician and an unidentified man popped up on social media.

Old photo of Shatta Wale pops up. Photo source: Instagram/shattawalenima, X/Edhub

Source: Instagram

The woman claims the unidentified individual is called Okyerefo Kwadwo and described him as her husband.

She said that the self-styled dancehall king and her husband used to be friends but had a fallout. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman said,

"The last time Nana McBrown brought the photo up during an interview with Shatta Wale. The man is called Okyerefo Kwadwo. He's in Tutu Akwapim."

She appealed to Shatta Wale for a reunion between Shatta Wale and her husband, especially considering the proximity of the artiste's upcoming concert and their home.

Shatta Wale has yet to react to the old photo and confirm his relationship with the unidentified man.

Shatta Wale's old photo excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the old photo of Shatta Wale and an unidentified man making rounds online.

@amosahOG said:

"Shatta Wale please try and link your old gee. He dying to seee you. He get the vision already say you go be great from kiddie time that be why he keep the picture upto this point"

@Anerobeezy2 wrote:

"Shatawale dey dodge ein own mama, so why you figa say he go wan link up with ein old buddy?"

stnrboy254 remarked:

"The way dem kormot dema top; ebe like dem pass pass the ganja finish way dem took the photo oo😤😤😤😤😤😤🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@menp3_ruf noted:

"ein husby dey come cashout be that.🥹😂"

@menp3_ruf added:

"you see o,you know me take pics with me o so you can prove a point one day hm."

Shatta Wale recalls relationship with his dad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that SHatta Wale had opened up about the bitter-sweet relationship with her father.

The artistes said he had a disagreement with his father, who destroyed his personal belongings and asked him to leave home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh