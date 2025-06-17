Meet the cast of The Middle and find out where they are after the show ended

The main cast of The Middle includes Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, and Atticus Shaffer. These key actors, together with the recurring cast, made up the heart of the long-running American sitcom. Many cast members remain active in the entertainment industry, while others have pursued different career paths.

Patricia Heaton (L) at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred, Alphonso McAuley (M) at ArcLight Cinemas, and Daniela Bobadilla (R) in Los Angeles. Photo: Jason Kempin, Barry King, Rich Fury (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Middle featured recurrent actors such as Brock Ciarlelli, Jen Ray, and Beau Wirick , among others, who appeared until its conclusion in 2018.

featured recurrent actors such as , among others, who appeared until its conclusion in 2018. Many of the cast members continue to work in television and the film industry since the show's finale in 2018.

since the show's finale in 2018. Some of The Middle's cast members have pursued careers beyond acting.

Meet the cast of The Middle and their whereabouts

The Middle is an American sitcom featuring a working-class family residing in Indiana who face the day-to-day problems of home life, raising children, and work. Here is the cast of The Middle then and now.

1. Patricia Heaton as Frankie Heck

Patricia Heaton attends the Variety Power Of Women: Nashville on 1 May 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Full name: Patricia Helen Heaton

Patricia Helen Heaton Date of birth: 4 March 1958

4 March 1958 Age: 67 years old (as of 2025)

67 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress, producer

Patricia Heaton is an American actress. She is The Middle's principal character, playing a middle-class working mother. Patricia currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, David Hunt, and their four sons. She is also active in Hollywood. Patricia has recently appeared in the horror thriller The Ritual (2025) and the drama The Unbreakable Boy (2025).

2. Neil Flynn as Mike Heck

Actor Neil Flynn attends an evening with "The Middle" at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on 26 March 2012 in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Neil Richard Flynn

Neil Richard Flynn Date of birth: 13 November 1960

13 November 1960 Age: 64 years old (as of June 2025)

64 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actor, comedian

Neil Flynn is a well-known American comedian and actor. He portrayed Mike Heck in The Middle. Neil remains active in the entertainment sector. He has continued his career in a variety of on-screen and voice acting roles.

3. Charlie McDermott as Axl Heck

Actor Charlie McDermott attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at Fig & Olive on 28 October 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Brandon Williams

Full name: Charles Joseph McDermott Jr.

Charles Joseph McDermott Jr. Date of birth: 6 April 1990

6 April 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)

35 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Retired actor, folk musician

Charlie McDermott is an American folk musician and former actor. He is mostly known for his role as Axl Heck in The Middle. McDermott has largely withdrawn from acting since the show finished. He has pursued a career as a folk musician. In 2020, he released his debut album, Some Things Fall Out of Your Hands, which featured experimental folk music.

4. Eden Sher as Sue Heck

Eden Sher at The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 13 January 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name: Eden Rebecca Sher

Eden Rebecca Sher Date of birth: 26 December 1991

26 December 1991 Age: 33 years old (as of June 2025)

33 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actress, comedian

Eden Sher is an American comedian and actress. She portrayed Sue Heck in The Middle. Sue is portrayed in the program as a quirky, happy, and energetic girl. She is currently working in the entertainment sector as both an actor and comedian. Eden Sher also co-hosts the podcast Middling with Eden and Brock, which features her former co-star Brock Ciarlelli.

5. Atticus Shaffer as Brick Heck

Actor Atticus Shaffer attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at the Fig & Olive on 28 October 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Atticus Shaffer

Atticus Shaffer Date of birth: 19 June 1998

19 June 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor, YouTuber

Atticus Shaffer is a YouTuber and actor from the United States. He is well-known for starring as Brick Heck in The Middle. Since the TV program ended in 2018, Atticus Shaffer has mostly focused on voice acting. In addition to his voice work, Atticus Shaffer is active on YouTube and Twitch.

6. Beau Wirick as Sean Donahue

Actor Beau Wirick attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at the Fig & Olive on 28 October 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Beau Wirick

Beau Wirick Date of birth: 30 April 1986

30 April 1986 Age: 39 years old (as of 2025)

39 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor, producer

Beau Wirick is a film producer and actor from the United States. He portrays Sean Donahue on the television sitcom The Middle. Beau Wirick presently works as a Wealth Advisor with Morton Wealth in Calabasas, California. He switched from acting to financial consulting, giving a distinct viewpoint gleaned from his time in the entertainment business.

7. Brock Ciarlelli as Brad Bottig

Brock Ciarlelli attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 12 April 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Full name: Brock Ciarlelli

Brock Ciarlelli Date of birth: 12 July 1993

12 July 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of June 2025)

31 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actor

Brock Ciarlelli is a film actor from the United States. He is most recognised for his role as Brad Bottig in The Middle. Brad was Sue Heck's closest friend. He remains active in the entertainment industry. Ciarlelli has lately acted in films like Doctor Odyssey (2024).

8. Jen Ray as Nancy Donahue

Actor Jen Ray attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at Fig & Olive on 28 October 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Brandon Williams

Full name: Jennifer Ray

Jennifer Ray Date of birth: 19 December 1970

19 December 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of June 2025)

54 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actress, producer

Jen Ray is an American actress and producer. She portrayed the recurring role of Nancy Donahue on the television series The Middle. Jen Ray has continued to work as an actress. She has a recurring role on the soap opera General Hospital (2019–2025). Aside from acting, Jen Ray is a co-founder of the production business LYLAS Pictures.

9. Tommy Bechtold as Kenny

Tommy Bechtold speaks onstage during the Film Threat 2021 Award This! Awards Drive-In Ceremony at Mess Hall on 10 April 2021 in Tustin, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Full name: Thomas Bechtold

Thomas Bechtold Date of birth: 10 November 1983

10 November 1983 Age: 41 years old (as of June 2025)

41 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actor, writer

Tommy Bechtold is an American actor and writer. He had a recurring role as Kenny in the television series The Middle. Tommy Bechtold now works as the media coordinator for his family's firm, OptiPro, in the Empire State. While he focuses on the family business, he continues to act and create content.

10. Alphonso McAuley as Hutch

Alphonso McAuley attends City Year Los Angeles' Spring Break: Destination Education at Sony Studios on 28 April 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Full name: Alphonso McAuley

Alphonso McAuley Date of birth: 21 April 1984

21 April 1984 Age: 41 years old (as of 2025)

41 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor, social media personality

Alphonso McAuley is a well-known social media personality and actor from the United States. He has a recurring role as Hutch in the ABC sitcom The Middle. Alphonso McAuley is currently active in the entertainment sector as a comedian, actor, writer, and director.

11. Blaine Saunders as Carly

Actress Blaine Saunders attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at the Fig & Olive on 28 October 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Blaine Saunders

Blaine Saunders Date of birth: 25 June 1993

25 June 1993 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

32 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress

Blaine Saunders is an American actress who is best known for her recurring role as Carly in The Middle. Carly is one of Sue Heck's closest pals. As of 2025, Blaine is married to Matt Jacquez, whom she married in 2017. She also appeared on a podcast called Middling with Eden and Brock in October 2024 to discuss her experience in The Middle.

12. Casey Burke as Cindy

Casey Burke attends "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on 19 February 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Olga Onate

Full name: Casey Burke

Casey Burke Date of birth: 5 July 2000

5 July 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of June 2025)

24 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actress

Casey Burke is a film actress from the United States. She has a recurring role as Cindy on the television sitcom The Middle. Casey Burke is still working in the entertainment industry. Her most recent project includes a singing role in the 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux.

13. Sean O'Bryan as Ron Donahue

Actor Sean O'Bryan attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at the Fig & Olive on 28 October 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Sean Michael O'Bryan

Sean Michael O'Bryan Date of birth: 10 September 1963

10 September 1963 Age: 61 years old (as of June 2025)

61 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actor

Sean O'Bryan is a Louisville, Kentucky-based American film and television actor. He has a recurring role as Ron Donahue in the television series The Middle. Sean O'Bryan is currently an active professional actor and artist. He continues to appear in films and TV shows. Sean has several recent and forthcoming acting credits.

14. Pat Finn as Bill Norwood

Actor Pat Finn attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at the Fig & Olive on 28 October 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Patrick Cassidy Finn

Patrick Cassidy Finn Date of birth: 31 July 1965

31 July 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of 2025)

59 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor

Pat Finn is an American actor. He appeared in the ABC sitcom The Middle as the recurring character Bill Norwood. Pat played Bill, a neighbour and friend of the Heck family, from 2010 to 2018. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Donna Crowley, and their three children.

15. Daniela Bobadilla as Lexie Brooks

Actress Daniela Bobadilla attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at the Fig & Olive on 28 October 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Daniela Bobadilla

Daniela Bobadilla Date of birth: 4 April 1993

4 April 1993 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

32 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress

Daniela Bobadilla is a renowned Mexican-Canadian actress. She began her recurring role as Lexie Brooks in The Middle in the 7th season (2016-2018). In 2025, Daniela is likely concentrating on her hobbies and personal life. She is not currently starring in any major film or television series. Bobadilla has been married to her The Middle co-star Beau Wirick since 2018.

Why did The Middle end?

The Middle concluded after nine seasons because its creators and executive producers believed it was time to stop the show. They decided to end it on their terms.

Is the cast of The Middle still friends

The members of The Middle get along well and have maintained their friendships after the program finished. There have been incidents of them staying in touch and even getting together for events.

How old is the cast of The Middle now?

The following are the ages of the main cast members of The Middle sitcom as of June 2025:

Patricia Heaton: 67 years old.

Neil Flynn: 64 years old.

Charlie McDermott: 35 years old.

Eden Sher: 33 years old.

Atticus Shaffer: 27 years old.

Are any cast members of The Middle related?

In actual life, none of the primary cast members of The Middle are related. Although they depict a family on TV, their ties in real life are professional.

Who is the richest cast member of The Middle?

Patricia Heaton is the richest cast member. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $40 million.

The cast of The Middle has mostly remained in the entertainment industry, pursuing various projects and exhibiting their continuous talent. Despite going on to new projects, several of the cast members maintain a strong friendship, indicating a long-term bond beyond their on-screen family.

