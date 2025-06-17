Meet the cast of The Middle and find out where they are after the show ended
The main cast of The Middle includes Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, and Atticus Shaffer. These key actors, together with the recurring cast, made up the heart of the long-running American sitcom. Many cast members remain active in the entertainment industry, while others have pursued different career paths.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Meet the cast of The Middle and their whereabouts
- 1. Patricia Heaton as Frankie Heck
- 2. Neil Flynn as Mike Heck
- 3. Charlie McDermott as Axl Heck
- 4. Eden Sher as Sue Heck
- 5. Atticus Shaffer as Brick Heck
- 6. Beau Wirick as Sean Donahue
- 7. Brock Ciarlelli as Brad Bottig
- 8. Jen Ray as Nancy Donahue
- 9. Tommy Bechtold as Kenny
- 10. Alphonso McAuley as Hutch
- 11. Blaine Saunders as Carly
- 12. Casey Burke as Cindy
- 13. Sean O'Bryan as Ron Donahue
- 14. Pat Finn as Bill Norwood
- 15. Daniela Bobadilla as Lexie Brooks
- Why did The Middle end?
- Is the cast of The Middle still friends
- How old is the cast of The Middle now?
- Are any cast members of The Middle related?
- Who is the richest cast member of The Middle?
Key takeaways
- The Middle featured recurrent actors such as Brock Ciarlelli, Jen Ray, and Beau Wirick, among others, who appeared until its conclusion in 2018.
- Many of the cast members continue to work in television and the film industry since the show's finale in 2018.
- Some of The Middle's cast members have pursued careers beyond acting.
Meet the cast of The Middle and their whereabouts
The Middle is an American sitcom featuring a working-class family residing in Indiana who face the day-to-day problems of home life, raising children, and work. Here is the cast of The Middle then and now.
1. Patricia Heaton as Frankie Heck
- Full name: Patricia Helen Heaton
- Date of birth: 4 March 1958
- Age: 67 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actress, producer
Patricia Heaton is an American actress. She is The Middle's principal character, playing a middle-class working mother. Patricia currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, David Hunt, and their four sons. She is also active in Hollywood. Patricia has recently appeared in the horror thriller The Ritual (2025) and the drama The Unbreakable Boy (2025).
2. Neil Flynn as Mike Heck
- Full name: Neil Richard Flynn
- Date of birth: 13 November 1960
- Age: 64 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actor, comedian
Neil Flynn is a well-known American comedian and actor. He portrayed Mike Heck in The Middle. Neil remains active in the entertainment sector. He has continued his career in a variety of on-screen and voice acting roles.
3. Charlie McDermott as Axl Heck
- Full name: Charles Joseph McDermott Jr.
- Date of birth: 6 April 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Retired actor, folk musician
Charlie McDermott is an American folk musician and former actor. He is mostly known for his role as Axl Heck in The Middle. McDermott has largely withdrawn from acting since the show finished. He has pursued a career as a folk musician. In 2020, he released his debut album, Some Things Fall Out of Your Hands, which featured experimental folk music.
4. Eden Sher as Sue Heck
- Full name: Eden Rebecca Sher
- Date of birth: 26 December 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actress, comedian
Eden Sher is an American comedian and actress. She portrayed Sue Heck in The Middle. Sue is portrayed in the program as a quirky, happy, and energetic girl. She is currently working in the entertainment sector as both an actor and comedian. Eden Sher also co-hosts the podcast Middling with Eden and Brock, which features her former co-star Brock Ciarlelli.
5. Atticus Shaffer as Brick Heck
- Full name: Atticus Shaffer
- Date of birth: 19 June 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actor, YouTuber
Atticus Shaffer is a YouTuber and actor from the United States. He is well-known for starring as Brick Heck in The Middle. Since the TV program ended in 2018, Atticus Shaffer has mostly focused on voice acting. In addition to his voice work, Atticus Shaffer is active on YouTube and Twitch.
6. Beau Wirick as Sean Donahue
- Full name: Beau Wirick
- Date of birth: 30 April 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actor, producer
Beau Wirick is a film producer and actor from the United States. He portrays Sean Donahue on the television sitcom The Middle. Beau Wirick presently works as a Wealth Advisor with Morton Wealth in Calabasas, California. He switched from acting to financial consulting, giving a distinct viewpoint gleaned from his time in the entertainment business.
7. Brock Ciarlelli as Brad Bottig
- Full name: Brock Ciarlelli
- Date of birth: 12 July 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actor
Brock Ciarlelli is a film actor from the United States. He is most recognised for his role as Brad Bottig in The Middle. Brad was Sue Heck's closest friend. He remains active in the entertainment industry. Ciarlelli has lately acted in films like Doctor Odyssey (2024).
8. Jen Ray as Nancy Donahue
- Full name: Jennifer Ray
- Date of birth: 19 December 1970
- Age: 54 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actress, producer
Jen Ray is an American actress and producer. She portrayed the recurring role of Nancy Donahue on the television series The Middle. Jen Ray has continued to work as an actress. She has a recurring role on the soap opera General Hospital (2019–2025). Aside from acting, Jen Ray is a co-founder of the production business LYLAS Pictures.
9. Tommy Bechtold as Kenny
- Full name: Thomas Bechtold
- Date of birth: 10 November 1983
- Age: 41 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actor, writer
Tommy Bechtold is an American actor and writer. He had a recurring role as Kenny in the television series The Middle. Tommy Bechtold now works as the media coordinator for his family's firm, OptiPro, in the Empire State. While he focuses on the family business, he continues to act and create content.
10. Alphonso McAuley as Hutch
- Full name: Alphonso McAuley
- Date of birth: 21 April 1984
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actor, social media personality
Alphonso McAuley is a well-known social media personality and actor from the United States. He has a recurring role as Hutch in the ABC sitcom The Middle. Alphonso McAuley is currently active in the entertainment sector as a comedian, actor, writer, and director.
11. Blaine Saunders as Carly
- Full name: Blaine Saunders
- Date of birth: 25 June 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actress
Blaine Saunders is an American actress who is best known for her recurring role as Carly in The Middle. Carly is one of Sue Heck's closest pals. As of 2025, Blaine is married to Matt Jacquez, whom she married in 2017. She also appeared on a podcast called Middling with Eden and Brock in October 2024 to discuss her experience in The Middle.
12. Casey Burke as Cindy
- Full name: Casey Burke
- Date of birth: 5 July 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actress
Casey Burke is a film actress from the United States. She has a recurring role as Cindy on the television sitcom The Middle. Casey Burke is still working in the entertainment industry. Her most recent project includes a singing role in the 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux.
13. Sean O'Bryan as Ron Donahue
- Full name: Sean Michael O'Bryan
- Date of birth: 10 September 1963
- Age: 61 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actor
Sean O'Bryan is a Louisville, Kentucky-based American film and television actor. He has a recurring role as Ron Donahue in the television series The Middle. Sean O'Bryan is currently an active professional actor and artist. He continues to appear in films and TV shows. Sean has several recent and forthcoming acting credits.
14. Pat Finn as Bill Norwood
- Full name: Patrick Cassidy Finn
- Date of birth: 31 July 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actor
Pat Finn is an American actor. He appeared in the ABC sitcom The Middle as the recurring character Bill Norwood. Pat played Bill, a neighbour and friend of the Heck family, from 2010 to 2018. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Donna Crowley, and their three children.
15. Daniela Bobadilla as Lexie Brooks
- Full name: Daniela Bobadilla
- Date of birth: 4 April 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actress
Daniela Bobadilla is a renowned Mexican-Canadian actress. She began her recurring role as Lexie Brooks in The Middle in the 7th season (2016-2018). In 2025, Daniela is likely concentrating on her hobbies and personal life. She is not currently starring in any major film or television series. Bobadilla has been married to her The Middle co-star Beau Wirick since 2018.
Why did The Middle end?
The Middle concluded after nine seasons because its creators and executive producers believed it was time to stop the show. They decided to end it on their terms.
Is the cast of The Middle still friends
The members of The Middle get along well and have maintained their friendships after the program finished. There have been incidents of them staying in touch and even getting together for events.
How old is the cast of The Middle now?
The following are the ages of the main cast members of The Middle sitcom as of June 2025:
- Patricia Heaton: 67 years old.
- Neil Flynn: 64 years old.
- Charlie McDermott: 35 years old.
- Eden Sher: 33 years old.
- Atticus Shaffer: 27 years old.
Are any cast members of The Middle related?
In actual life, none of the primary cast members of The Middle are related. Although they depict a family on TV, their ties in real life are professional.
Who is the richest cast member of The Middle?
Patricia Heaton is the richest cast member. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $40 million.
The cast of The Middle has mostly remained in the entertainment industry, pursuing various projects and exhibiting their continuous talent. Despite going on to new projects, several of the cast members maintain a strong friendship, indicating a long-term bond beyond their on-screen family.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring the Maine Cabin Masters cast. Maine Cabin Masters is a popular reality television series that follows a group of five expert builders and designers as they remodel and restore cabins in Maine.
The series' core cast includes Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, Mathew Dix, Jared Baker, and Ryan Eldridge. Read the article to learn more about them.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com