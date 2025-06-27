Get to know the Forge cast and the roles that made this film powerful
The Forge cast, featuring talented actors such as Cameron Arnett, Priscilla Shirer, and Aspen Kennedy, brings to life a narrative about spiritual transformation, mentorship, and discipleship. Each actor's role adds greatly to the movie's storyline, making The Forge a captivating exploration of personal evolution and the everlasting power found in community and belief.
- The Forge is a Christian drama movie by the Kendrick Brothers.
- The film centres on 19-year-old Isaiah Wright, who is inspired to follow Christian guidance by Joshua Moore, the president of Moore Fitness.
- Cameron Arnett leads the cast of The Forge as Joshua Moore, a mentor who helps Aspen Kennedy's character, Isaiah Wright, grow spiritually and personally.
The Forge cast members
The American Christian drama film stars some of the best actors and actresses. Here is the list of The Forge cast members and their respective roles.
1. Cameron Arnett as Joshua Moore
- Full name: Cameron Arnett
- Date of birth: 14 October 1960
- Age: 64 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actor, producer, director
Cameron Arnett is an award-winning television, film, and theatre actor from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He has a powerful performance as Joshua Moore in The Forge, playing the critical role of a devoted mentor. As the proprietor of Moore Fitness, Joshua becomes the driving force in Isaiah Wright's life, exhibiting the powerful impact of biblical discipleship.
2. Priscilla Shirer as Cynthia Wright, as Elizabeth Jordan
- Full name: Priscilla Shirer
- Date of birth: 31 December 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: author, motivational speaker, actress, Christian media personality, evangelist
Priscilla Shirer is an American actress, author, motivational speaker, media personality, and evangelist. In The Forge, Priscilla Shirer plays two characters: Cynthia Wright and Elizabeth Jordan. Elizabeth is revealed to be Cynthia's identical twin sister, establishing a subtle but essential relationship that underlines the movie's concepts of faith.
3. Aspen Kennedy as Isaiah Wright
- Full name: Aspen Kennedy
- Date of birth: 16 January 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actor
Aspen Kennedy is a professional actor. In The Forge, he plays the major character, Isaiah Wright, a 19-year-old struggling with a lack of direction and a self-centred approach to life. Kennedy's portrayal of Isaiah depicts his early hardships as well as his subsequent remarkable transformation as he starts on a journey of personal and spiritual growth.
4. Karen Abercrombie as Miss Clara Williams
- Full name: Karen Abercrombie
- Date of birth: 17 August 1956
- Age: 68 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actress, singer-songwriter, master oral storyteller, writer, producer
Karen Abercrombie is an accomplished actress, master oral storyteller, producer, singer, songwriter, and writer. She returns to her role as Miss Clara Williams, a figure noted for her strong prayers and wisdom from the film War Room, in the 2024 film The Forge. She provides guidance and mentorship, notably to Isaiah.
5. T.C. Stallings as Tony Jordan
- Full name: T.C. Stallings
- Date of birth: 1 December 1977
- Age: 47 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actor, writer, producer
T.C. Stallings is a former professional athlete who now works as an actor, writer, and producer. He returns to The Forge as Tony Jordan, a role he played in War Room and was noted for his character's path of redemption via faith. In the film, Tony Jordan guides Isaiah Wright, guiding him to uncover God's plan for his life.
6. BJ Arnett as Janelle Moore
- Full name: BJ Arnett
- Profession: Actress, producer
BJ Arnett is an actress, producer, and member of the costume and wardrobe department. In the film, she plays Janelle Moore, Joshua Moore's wife. Janelle is an important element of the loving and faith-filled household that serves as a beacon of hope for Isaiah Wright.
7. Ken Bevel as James
- Full name: Kenneth Bevel
- Date of birth: 24 November 1968
- Age: 56 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Marine Corps officer, pastor, actor
Kenneth Bevel is a retired US Marine Corps officer, pastor, and actor. He plays James in the 2024 film The Forge. Kenneth is a member of The Forge, a group of mature Christian men led by Joshua Moore that meets for biblical discipleship and mentoring.
8. William Oliver as Jamal
- Full name: William Isaiah "Will" Oliver
- Date of birth: 7 June 2001
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actor
William Oliver is an American actor. He plays Jamal in the 2024 drama film. While Jamal is not one of the film's key focus characters, such as Isaiah or Joshua, his presence contributes to the overall tapestry of its setting and themes.
9. McKalin as Keenan
- Full name: McKalin
- Date of birth: 9 December 1997
- Age: 27 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actor, writer, producer, model
McKalin is an accomplished American actor, screenwriter, producer, and model. He plays Keenan in The Forge. While Keenan's character development is not as prominent as Isaiah's, he is a supporting cast member who contributes to the film's overall milieu and themes.
10. Bobby Hardin Jr. as Andre
- Full name: Bobby Joe Hardin, Jr.
- Date of birth: 1 May 2000
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actor
Bobby Hardin Jr. is a film actor from the United States. He takes on the character of Andre in the 2024 movie. Andre is a member of The Forge discipleship group, as well as the larger cast that populates Isaiah's world. His presence contributes to the realistic setting in which Isaiah's change takes place.
11. Joseph Curtis Callender as Tim Watson
- Full name: Joseph Curtis Callender
- Profession: Actor
Joseph Curtis Callender is an actor. He plays Tim Watson in the 2024 American Christian movie. While not a prominent role, Tim Watson serves as a member of the ensemble that helps the film represent a supportive community.
12. Sharonne Lanier as Grace
- Full name: Sharonne Lanier
- Profession: Actress, producer, director
Sharonne Lanier is a film producer, director, and actress from the United States. She stars as Grace in the 2024 American Christian drama film. While Grace's direct impact on the primary plot involving Isaiah is not specified, she is identified as a supporting character.
13. Courtney Nichole as Tammy
- Full name: Courtney Nichole
- Profession: Actress, writer, director
Courtney Nichole is a multi-talented American actress. Tammy is a prominent supporting character who adds a lively spirit to the film. She is characterised as having "boldness and sass," and her acting, especially in the scenes set in a salon, contains moments of humour and relatability.
14. Stephen C. Lewis as Emmett
- Full name: Stephen C. Lewis
- Profession: Actor
Stephen C. Lewis plays Emmett in the film The Forge (2024). Emmett is a member of the Forge group, a Christian men's society dedicated to biblical discipleship and mentorship. Stephen C. Lewis, noted for his work in numerous faith-based films, lends a grounded presence to the cast.
15. Willie Mellina as Todd
- Full name: William Roberts Mellina
- Date of birth: 19 February 1985
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actor, producer, location manager
Willie Mellina is a location manager, actor, and producer. He plays Todd in the film, a member of the supporting cast that helps to create the milieu surrounding Isaiah Wright and the Forge men's group. His character helps to show the community and relationships that affect Isaiah's journey of faith and transformation.
16. Justin Sterner as Cody
- Full name: Justin Sterner
- Date of birth: 1 January 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actor, director, producer
Justin Sterner is a film director, producer, and actor from the United States. He stars as Cody in the 2024 American Christian drama film. Cody is a supporting character in the main storyline. His presence adds to the overall dynamics and obstacles that Isaiah Wright faces.
17. Tommy Woodard as Bobby
- Full name: Thomas Lee Woodard
- Date of birth: 22 December 1968
- Age: 56 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actor, producer, writer
Tommy Woodard is an American actor, producer, and author. He plays Bobby in the film The Forge. Bobby is a key supporting character in Joshua Moore's Forge men's discipleship group. In a shocking revelation, Bobby is revealed to be the drunk driver who killed Joshua and Janelle Moore's son, Jalen.
18. Alena Pitts as Danielle Jordan
- Full name: Alena Pitts
- Date of birth: 8 April 2004
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actress, model
Alena Pitts is an American model and actress. She returns as Danielle Jordan in The Forge, following her character's journey from War Room. Danielle is Tony and Elizabeth Jordan's daughter and Cynthia Wright's niece. Her presence in The Forge helps to preserve the Jordans' familial bonds and the lasting impact of faith.
19. Michael J. Patterson as Darren
- Full name: Michael Jermaine Patterson
- Profession: Actor, producer, stuntman
Michael J. Patterson is an American actor, producer, and stuntman. He plays the role of Darren in the film. Darren is designated as a driver in the film's credits, implying a supporting role that adds to the overall storyline.
20. Benjamin Watson as Benjamin
- Full name: Benjamin Seth Watson
- Date of birth: 18 December 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Former professional football player, actor, producer
Benjamin Watson is a retired professional football player, actor, and producer from the United States. He is known for his deep Christian faith and insightful views on a variety of social and spiritual issues. Benjamin is portrayed in the film as a real example of a prosperous man who freely practices his Christian beliefs.
Who are The Forge cast twins?
The Forge twins are Cynthia Wright and Elizabeth Jordan, both portrayed by Priscilla Shirer.
Is The Forge based on a true story?
It is a fictitious Christian drama movie about a young boy called Isaiah Wright who is pushed by his mother and a businessman to pursue a better life.
Is the forge a continuation of War Room?
The Forge is not an actual sequel to War Room (2025), but rather a spin-off. It shares some of the same characters and concepts, and is situated in the same universe, but it presents a new story with a different protagonist.
What is the movie The Forge about?
The film mainly centres around Isaiah Wright, a 19-year-old who is a year out of high school with no clear intentions for the future and spends his time playing basketball and computer games. His single mother, Cynthia, encourages him to acquire a job and take charge of his life.
Who are the Kendrick brothers from the movie, The Forge?
The Kendrick brothers, Alex and Stephen Kendrick, are a filmmaking duo recognised for their lucrative, compelling, and unabashedly Christian film, The Forge.
The Forge cast, led by Cameron Arnett, Priscilla Shirer, and Aspen Kennedy, creates a dramatic and inspiring story based on Christian ideals. They bring the film's central themes of discipleship, mentorship, forgiveness, and faith's transformational power to life through their riveting performances.
