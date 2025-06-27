Get to know the Forge cast and the roles that made this film powerful

The Forge cast, featuring talented actors such as Cameron Arnett, Priscilla Shirer, and Aspen Kennedy, brings to life a narrative about spiritual transformation, mentorship, and discipleship. Each actor's role adds greatly to the movie's storyline, making The Forge a captivating exploration of personal evolution and the everlasting power found in community and belief.

Key takeaways

The Forge is a Christian drama movie by the Kendrick Brothers .

is a . The film centres on 19-year-old Isaiah Wright , who is inspired to follow Christian guidance by Joshua Moore, the president of Moore Fitness.

, who is inspired to follow Christian guidance by Joshua Moore, the president of Moore Fitness. Cameron Arnett leads the cast of The Forge as Joshua Moore, a mentor who helps Aspen Kennedy's character, Isaiah Wright, grow spiritually and personally.

The Forge cast members

The American Christian drama film stars some of the best actors and actresses. Here is the list of The Forge cast members and their respective roles.

1. Cameron Arnett as Joshua Moore

Actor Cameron Arnett poses on the red carpet upon arrival for "Nefarious" screening at Cinemark West Plano XD and ScreenX on 4 April 2023 in Plano, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Full name: Cameron Arnett

Cameron Arnett Date of birth: 14 October 1960

14 October 1960 Age: 64 years old (as of June 2025)

64 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actor, producer, director

Cameron Arnett is an award-winning television, film, and theatre actor from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He has a powerful performance as Joshua Moore in The Forge, playing the critical role of a devoted mentor. As the proprietor of Moore Fitness, Joshua becomes the driving force in Isaiah Wright's life, exhibiting the powerful impact of biblical discipleship.

2. Priscilla Shirer as Cynthia Wright, as Elizabeth Jordan

Priscilla Shirer arrives at the Red Carpet at the 47th Annual Gospel Music Association Dove Awards at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jamie Gilliam

Full name: Priscilla Shirer

Priscilla Shirer Date of birth: 31 December 1974

31 December 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of June 2025)

50 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: author, motivational speaker, actress, Christian media personality, evangelist

Priscilla Shirer is an American actress, author, motivational speaker, media personality, and evangelist. In The Forge, Priscilla Shirer plays two characters: Cynthia Wright and Elizabeth Jordan. Elizabeth is revealed to be Cynthia's identical twin sister, establishing a subtle but essential relationship that underlines the movie's concepts of faith.

3. Aspen Kennedy as Isaiah Wright

Aspen Kennedy attends the Red Carpet Premiere for Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films THE FORGE Movie at Atlanta Symphony Hall on 22 August 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: Aspen Kennedy

Aspen Kennedy Date of birth: 16 January 1995

16 January 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

30 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor

Aspen Kennedy is a professional actor. In The Forge, he plays the major character, Isaiah Wright, a 19-year-old struggling with a lack of direction and a self-centred approach to life. Kennedy's portrayal of Isaiah depicts his early hardships as well as his subsequent remarkable transformation as he starts on a journey of personal and spiritual growth.

4. Karen Abercrombie as Miss Clara Williams

Actress Karen Abercrombie attends the 24th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Universal Hilton Hotel on 5 February 2016 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Karen Abercrombie

Karen Abercrombie Date of birth: 17 August 1956

17 August 1956 Age: 68 years old (as of June 2025)

68 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actress, singer-songwriter, master oral storyteller, writer, producer

Karen Abercrombie is an accomplished actress, master oral storyteller, producer, singer, songwriter, and writer. She returns to her role as Miss Clara Williams, a figure noted for her strong prayers and wisdom from the film War Room, in the 2024 film The Forge. She provides guidance and mentorship, notably to Isaiah.

5. T.C. Stallings as Tony Jordan

Actor T.C. Stallings attends Same Kind Of Different As Me Premiere on 12 October 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Full name: T.C. Stallings

T.C. Stallings Date of birth: 1 December 1977

1 December 1977 Age: 47 years old (as of June 2025)

47 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actor, writer, producer

T.C. Stallings is a former professional athlete who now works as an actor, writer, and producer. He returns to The Forge as Tony Jordan, a role he played in War Room and was noted for his character's path of redemption via faith. In the film, Tony Jordan guides Isaiah Wright, guiding him to uncover God's plan for his life.

6. BJ Arnett as Janelle Moore

BJ Arnett attends the "Tulsa" Atlanta premiere at Regal Hollywood Stadium 24 on 21 August 2020 in Chamblee, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Full name: BJ Arnett

BJ Arnett Profession: Actress, producer

BJ Arnett is an actress, producer, and member of the costume and wardrobe department. In the film, she plays Janelle Moore, Joshua Moore's wife. Janelle is an important element of the loving and faith-filled household that serves as a beacon of hope for Isaiah Wright.

7. Ken Bevel as James

Ken Bevel attends the Red Carpet Premiere for Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films THE FORGE Movie at Atlanta Symphony Hall on 22 August 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: Kenneth Bevel

Kenneth Bevel Date of birth: 24 November 1968

24 November 1968 Age: 56 years old (as of June 2025)

56 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Marine Corps officer, pastor, actor

Kenneth Bevel is a retired US Marine Corps officer, pastor, and actor. He plays James in the 2024 film The Forge. Kenneth is a member of The Forge, a group of mature Christian men led by Joshua Moore that meets for biblical discipleship and mentoring.

8. William Oliver as Jamal

William Oliver sits on a bench on a clear day (L). William Oliver poses for a photo against a dark background (R). Photo: @dat_guywill (modified by author)

Full name: William Isaiah "Will" Oliver

William Isaiah "Will" Oliver Date of birth: 7 June 2001

7 June 2001 Age: 24 years old (as of 2025)

24 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor

William Oliver is an American actor. He plays Jamal in the 2024 drama film. While Jamal is not one of the film's key focus characters, such as Isaiah or Joshua, his presence contributes to the overall tapestry of its setting and themes.

9. McKalin as Keenan

McKalin attends the Red Carpet Premiere for Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films THE FORGE Movie at Atlanta Symphony Hall on 22 August 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: McKalin

McKalin Date of birth: 9 December 1997

9 December 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of June 2025)

27 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actor, writer, producer, model

McKalin is an accomplished American actor, screenwriter, producer, and model. He plays Keenan in The Forge. While Keenan's character development is not as prominent as Isaiah's, he is a supporting cast member who contributes to the film's overall milieu and themes.

10. Bobby Hardin Jr. as Andre

Bobby Hardin attends the Red Carpet Premiere for Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films THE FORGE Movie at Atlanta Symphony Hall on 22 August 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: Bobby Joe Hardin, Jr.

Bobby Joe Hardin, Jr. Date of birth: 1 May 2000

1 May 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

25 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor

Bobby Hardin Jr. is a film actor from the United States. He takes on the character of Andre in the 2024 movie. Andre is a member of The Forge discipleship group, as well as the larger cast that populates Isaiah's world. His presence contributes to the realistic setting in which Isaiah's change takes place.

11. Joseph Curtis Callender as Tim Watson

Actor Joseph Curtis Callender attends the 2025 Annual Atlanta Film Festival opening night presentation of "Colour Book" at Plaza Theatre on 24 April 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: Joseph Curtis Callender

Joseph Curtis Callender Profession: Actor

Joseph Curtis Callender is an actor. He plays Tim Watson in the 2024 American Christian movie. While not a prominent role, Tim Watson serves as a member of the ensemble that helps the film represent a supportive community.

12. Sharonne Lanier as Grace

Sharonne Lanier attends the "Un Fils Du Sud" red carpet during the 47th Deauville American Film Festival on 8 September 2021 in Deauville, France. Photo: Francois G. Durand

Full name: Sharonne Lanier

Sharonne Lanier Profession: Actress, producer, director

Sharonne Lanier is a film producer, director, and actress from the United States. She stars as Grace in the 2024 American Christian drama film. While Grace's direct impact on the primary plot involving Isaiah is not specified, she is identified as a supporting character.

13. Courtney Nichole as Tammy

Courtney Nichole attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre on 26 June 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Prince Williams

Full name: Courtney Nichole

Courtney Nichole Profession: Actress, writer, director

Courtney Nichole is a multi-talented American actress. Tammy is a prominent supporting character who adds a lively spirit to the film. She is characterised as having "boldness and sass," and her acting, especially in the scenes set in a salon, contains moments of humour and relatability.

14. Stephen C. Lewis as Emmett

Stephen Lewis (R) attends the Red Carpet Premiere for Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films THE FORGE Movie at Atlanta Symphony Hall on 22 August 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: Stephen C. Lewis

Stephen C. Lewis Profession: Actor

Stephen C. Lewis plays Emmett in the film The Forge (2024). Emmett is a member of the Forge group, a Christian men's society dedicated to biblical discipleship and mentorship. Stephen C. Lewis, noted for his work in numerous faith-based films, lends a grounded presence to the cast.

15. Willie Mellina as Todd

Willie Mellina attends the Red Carpet Premiere for Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films THE FORGE Movie at Atlanta Symphony Hall on 22 August 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: William Roberts Mellina

William Roberts Mellina Date of birth: 19 February 1985

19 February 1985 Age: 40 years old (as of 2025)

40 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor, producer, location manager

Willie Mellina is a location manager, actor, and producer. He plays Todd in the film, a member of the supporting cast that helps to create the milieu surrounding Isaiah Wright and the Forge men's group. His character helps to show the community and relationships that affect Isaiah's journey of faith and transformation.

16. Justin Sterner as Cody

Actor Justin Sterner attends the Nashville Premiere of "Into the Spotlight" at Franklin Theatre on 30 August 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Full name: Justin Sterner

Justin Sterner Date of birth: 1 January 1998

1 January 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor, director, producer

Justin Sterner is a film director, producer, and actor from the United States. He stars as Cody in the 2024 American Christian drama film. Cody is a supporting character in the main storyline. His presence adds to the overall dynamics and obstacles that Isaiah Wright faces.

17. Tommy Woodard as Bobby

Tommy Woodard attends the Red Carpet Premiere for Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films THE FORGE Movie at Atlanta Symphony Hall on 22 August 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: Thomas Lee Woodard

Thomas Lee Woodard Date of birth: 22 December 1968

22 December 1968 Age: 56 years old (as of June 2025)

56 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actor, producer, writer

Tommy Woodard is an American actor, producer, and author. He plays Bobby in the film The Forge. Bobby is a key supporting character in Joshua Moore's Forge men's discipleship group. In a shocking revelation, Bobby is revealed to be the drunk driver who killed Joshua and Janelle Moore's son, Jalen.

18. Alena Pitts as Danielle Jordan

Alena Pitts(L) and author Priscilla Shirer (R) arrive at the 24th annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Universal Hilton Hotel on 5 February 2016 in Universal City, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Full name: Alena Pitts

Alena Pitts Date of birth: 8 April 2004

8 April 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of 2025)

21 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress, model

Alena Pitts is an American model and actress. She returns as Danielle Jordan in The Forge, following her character's journey from War Room. Danielle is Tony and Elizabeth Jordan's daughter and Cynthia Wright's niece. Her presence in The Forge helps to preserve the Jordans' familial bonds and the lasting impact of faith.

19. Michael J. Patterson as Darren

Michael J. Patterson poses for a photo against a banner. Photo: @actor_michaeljpatterson (modified by author)

Full name: Michael Jermaine Patterson

Michael Jermaine Patterson Profession: Actor, producer, stuntman

Michael J. Patterson is an American actor, producer, and stuntman. He plays the role of Darren in the film. Darren is designated as a driver in the film's credits, implying a supporting role that adds to the overall storyline.

20. Benjamin Watson as Benjamin

Benjamin Watson of the New Orleans Saints addresses guests in the Nationwide Lounge at the JW Marriott on 6 February 2016 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Full name: Benjamin Seth Watson

Benjamin Seth Watson Date of birth: 18 December 1980

18 December 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of June 2025)

44 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Former professional football player, actor, producer

Benjamin Watson is a retired professional football player, actor, and producer from the United States. He is known for his deep Christian faith and insightful views on a variety of social and spiritual issues. Benjamin is portrayed in the film as a real example of a prosperous man who freely practices his Christian beliefs.

Who are The Forge cast twins?

The Forge twins are Cynthia Wright and Elizabeth Jordan, both portrayed by Priscilla Shirer.

Is The Forge based on a true story?

It is a fictitious Christian drama movie about a young boy called Isaiah Wright who is pushed by his mother and a businessman to pursue a better life.

Is the forge a continuation of War Room?

The Forge is not an actual sequel to War Room (2025), but rather a spin-off. It shares some of the same characters and concepts, and is situated in the same universe, but it presents a new story with a different protagonist.

What is the movie The Forge about?

The film mainly centres around Isaiah Wright, a 19-year-old who is a year out of high school with no clear intentions for the future and spends his time playing basketball and computer games. His single mother, Cynthia, encourages him to acquire a job and take charge of his life.

Who are the Kendrick brothers from the movie, The Forge?

The Kendrick brothers, Alex and Stephen Kendrick, are a filmmaking duo recognised for their lucrative, compelling, and unabashedly Christian film, The Forge.

The Forge cast, led by Cameron Arnett, Priscilla Shirer, and Aspen Kennedy, creates a dramatic and inspiring story based on Christian ideals. They bring the film's central themes of discipleship, mentorship, forgiveness, and faith's transformational power to life through their riveting performances.

