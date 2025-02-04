Rapper Fameye presented actress Nana Ama McBrown with a copy of his Fameye Music Gold Pack embedded with 24-carat gold

The presentation was done on Onua Showtime aired on Sunday, February 2, 2025, where the musician explained the purpose of the gift

Many people applauded Fameye for the kind gesture, while others admired his creative mind behind the gift

Rapper Fameye presented actress and the host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, with 24-carat gold embedded in his exclusive Fameye Music Gold Pack.

Fameye gifts McBrown gold

On Onua Showtime aired on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Fameye decided to reward McBrown with a lovely gift in front of her viewers for her immense support for his music.

In a viral video, amid the applause from the studio audience and guests on the show, Fameye announced that he had a special gift for Her Excellency as she is affectionately called by her fans.

In presenting the gift, he told Mrs McBrown Mensah that it was called a gold pack because he was a golden artist and so were the songs he released.

"I am a golden artist. My songs are made of gold," he said.

The Very Soon crooner noted that over the years in his experience in the music industry, musicians either released clothes, or other souvenirs for their fans whenever they release a new music project.

However, he wanted to do something different that was symbolic such as a gold pack because his fans were premium.

Unboxing the package live on Onua Showtime, the Kumawood star who was styled in a Kwadwo Man leather jumpsuit was left in awe at receiving such an expensive gift.

He showed McBrown where a pen drive was hidden in the pack and noted that it contained 13 of his golden songs.

Reactions to Fameye gifting McBrown

The gesture of Fameye presenting a gift to Mcbrown melted the hearts of many social media users such that they hailed him with compliments.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

abenadikta said:

"Woow I really like him."

geniusshotit_ said:

"@fameye_music GOLDEN PETERRRRR."

@Gad6six17422 said:

"That’s nice. She really supported him chale."

McBrown eats an apple, jams to Fameye

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, promoted musician Fameye's Very Soon in a video.

The video showed her walking in the corridors of Achimota Mall while enjoying an apple and singing and dancing to rapper Fameye's Very Soon

Ghanaians thronged the comment section, talking about how the video put smiles on their faces as they admired the vibrant mood she displayed in the video.

