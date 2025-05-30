Glitch Africa has reacted to the allegations from Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland about their exit from the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast

The production house dismissed the numerous allegations that the social media personalities levelled against them

Glitch Africa also explained the circumstances that led to Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland's exits from the podcast

Glitch Africa has responded to the allegations social media influencers Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland levelled against them concerning their exit from the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Glitch Africa reacts to Gisela and Ama Burland’s allegations about their exit from the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast. Photo source: @princess_burland, @therbcpod

Source: Instagram

In a statement shared by renowned entertainment journalist Olele Salvador on X, Glitch dismissed the allegations, stating that none of the show's hosts were denied the opportunity to review content before the episodes were released publicly.

According to them, all past and present hosts of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast had access to the production trailers and cuts via a designated internal group chat for feedback.

Glitch Africa also denied claims that blogs had access to their content before their release, stating that no blog had ever published content before the hosts saw it.

The podcast producers also dismissed the allegations of colluding with a blogger to target Gisela Amponsah. According to them, she had longstanding issues with the blogger, which were unrelated to their company.

Glitch Africa explained that they were able to get the blogger to stop targeting her after they found out about the issues between both parties.

They claimed that multiple episodes were pulled entirely or edited based on the hosts' emotional well-being. They cited an instance where one of the episodes was not released because a host felt sad and disrespected.

Glitch Africa also shared that their working relationship with Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland broke down due to failed management negotiations with them.

They also stated that they tried to bring the duo's preferred team on board to manage them, but it did not work out well.

Glitch Africa also added that Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland opted not to return for the second season of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast afterwards.

Gisela, Ama Burland address their podcast exit

Glitch Africa's statement comes a day after Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland addressed their exit from the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast and made several allegations.

Efia Odo with Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland. Photo source: @therbcpod, @efiaodo

Source: Instagram

Gisela claimed that there was too much drama on the show and that she did not feel protected by the podcast's producers, who allegedly set her up for harsh insults from netizens.

The content creator accused Glitch Africa of not allowing her to control certain situations on the show and prioritising YouTube views over the show's hosts' mental health.

Gisela accused the producer of deliberately paying bloggers to intentionally insult her and the other hosts on social media for the show's publicity. Ama Burland also shared that she decided to exit the podcast due to many incidents that ensued on the movie set and behind the scenes.

The two personalities also dismissed claims that they were sacked from the podcast and replaced by Adjoa Tee and Perfect Match Xtra season contestant, Rosey.

Read Glitch Africa's statement below:

Reactions to Glitch's response to Gisela's allegations

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

eagleyez7 commented:

"I don't believe Glitch Africa. The show is clearly designed to chase clout, reasons they chose Bongo Ideas as an influencer for the show."

OfficialSitso said:

"Lol, you get on a pod, say things and claim you don't care what people think about you. People react to it, and you are now upset that the production house didn't protect you? Protect you from what? How can they protect you from your personality and bold views? Confusing."

Lankyboy_1 wrote:

"I repeat, no show host goes into his/her show without knowing what's going on. They're chasing clout for their new show. All tactics."

Lydia Forson praises Gisela Amponsah, Ama Burland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lydia Forson praised Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland after they addressed their exit from the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast.

The actress shared that she believed their claims about the podcast's producers and raised concerns about the growing trend of young people being exploited on the shows.

Lydia Forson shared her frustrations with the Ghanaian media and bloggers, and expressed how proud she was of Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland of speaking their truth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh