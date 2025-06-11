A local resident defends Prof. Joseph Amikuzuno, Principal of St. John Bosco College of Education, amid calls for his removal

The controversy stems from a letter signed by Rev. Alfred Agyenta in 2024, requesting Amikuzuno’s removal by the end of the year

The resident argued that Amikuzuno’s leadership has significantly improved the college, and no past principal stands a chance against him.

A local resident has strongly defended Professor Joseph Amikuzuno, the Principal of St. John Bosco College of Education in Navrongo, against allegations of a conspiracy to remove him.

The man, identified as Samuel Apuri Amoah, called out those who seek the removal of the principal, tagging their actions as misguided and based on unfounded grievances.

St. John Bosco College Principal, Professor Joseph Amikuzuno faced with a leter ordering him to step down from office. Photo credit: mwbonline.

St. John Bosco College of Education, situated in the Kassena Nankana East District of the Upper East Region, has been in the spotlight following the appointment of its principal on Friday, September 11, 2020.

YEN.com.gh understands that a letter, signed in 2024, by Rev. Alfred Agyenta, the Chairman of the College's Governing Council, directed that Professor Amikuzuno be removed and hand over the management of the institution by the end of 2024.

The controversy surrounding the principal’s appointment sparked a wave of agitation among certain groups in the community, but Amoah argues that the opposition from the council is unjustified.

A local resident speaks out in defense of Prof. Amikuzuno, calling the step-down attempt unjustified.

The local resident spoke out in support of the principal, pointing out that no past principal, from Rev. Fr. Chartrand up to Mr. William A. Atindana, had done what Prof. Joseph Amikuzuno had done.

He said;

"Go and look at the way the school has changed. Amples of Principals came there, but they couldn't make it happen. This young guy has just come, and look at what has happened. You will go and meet a principal using cuttlass to be working with the labourers. 'We don't want this kind of person,' so who do we want now? Aba, Why, Ghana Why? We don't fear God."

Speaking further, he claimed that the calls for the removal of the institution's principal could be fueled by personal biases, financial gain, personnel fraud, or miscommunication, rather than legitimate concerns.

"Maybe the man is doing what is affecting them. Maybe they have chances of looting or other things, now because of this man, they cannot do it. They want him to leave so they can manoeuvre and do other things. It is 'untraditional' and unconstitutional."

A video of Amoah speaking in support of Prof. Joseph Amikuzuno was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Video of Amoah's opinion causes stir

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on Twitter. Here are some of the comments below:

@Dagara_Bie commented:

"As he rightly said, I'm sure the new principal is blocking their illegal moves, and they will definitely not like him."

@Dominic_Yeboah_ commented:

"The most popular training college in the Upper East. But why?"

@malik0995543 wrote:

"Africa can’t survive without stealing. It is part of our daily routine."

@Paul__Bright wrote:

"So eloquent! Wow, I wish I knew him. Such people are so wise."

