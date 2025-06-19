Here’s why the Landman's daughter, played by Ainsley, is stirring controversy

The Landman's daughter, Ainsley, is raising controversy owing to the vivid nature of her scenes and the conversation surrounding her character, especially her relationship to her dad, Tommy Norris. The character has caused internet discussions and criticism, with many people finding it unsettling and improper for someone her age.

Michelle Randolph at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles (L). Michelle attends the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ainsley Norris is the 17-year-old daughter of Tommy Norris , portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton, in Taylor Sheridan's series Landman .

, portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton, in Taylor Sheridan's series . The portrayal of Landman's daughter as a young, rather sexualised character has generated controversy.

Ainsley Norris is portrayed by Michelle Randolph, an American actress.

Landman's daughter’s profile summary

Full name Ainsley Norris Gender Female Age 17 years old Portrayed by Michelle Randolph Father Tommy Norris Mother Angela Norris Sibling Cooper Norris Role TV character Featured in Landman (2024)

Reasons why the Landman's daughter is stirring controversy

The key aspects of the Landman's daughter scene controversies include: explicit conversation with her father and sexualization of a teenage character. Below is a breakdown of the controversy.

Open discussion with her father

In the first episode of Landman, Ainsley, who is 17 years old, has a very awkward and graphic chat with her dad, Tommy Norris, about her sex life, along with how to avoid pregnancy.

This discussion has been extensively criticised by viewers as needless, inappropriate, and cringeworthy, particularly given the father-daughter relationship and Ainsley's age within the show's plot.

Michelle Randolph arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+ Series "1923" Season 2 at Harmony Gold on 19 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Sexualisation of a teen character

Viewers have commented that despite being 17, Ainsley is frequently shown in revealing apparel such as crop tops, underwear, and barely covered in her father's house. There are situations in which older males in her father's house stare at her, which some critics find explicitly sexual and unsettling.

This portrayal has sparked charges of "male-gaze spying" and worries about the exploitation of a figure who is shown as underage.

One-dimensional female characters

Critics have also expressed concerns about the overall portrayal of female characters in Landman, notably Ainsley and her mother, Angela. They are frequently represented as being more interested in partying and meeting wealthy men, with little depth or agency, which leads to the perception of their sexualisation and negative representation.

Michelle Randolph's response to Ainsley's controversies

In an interview with Grant Hermanns of Screen Rant about Landman, Michelle Randolph talks about the reaction on the internet to Ainsley's contentious portrayal and viral content.

The American actress clarified that she worked hard to develop the role and shoot the movie. She goes on to claim that she has no choice in what viewers should learn from the scenes. In her opinion:

You know, I got the script, I developed the character, I filmed it, and we put it out into the world, and that's where my job kind of ends. It's not my job to tell people how to interpret my character. But I think that's the thing about art, is you put it out and it creates conversation, and that's exactly what's happening.

Michelle Randolph attends the 2023 Variety Television Screening Series presents '1923' on 24 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Andrew Toth

Landman's daughter's storyline explained

The main focus of the Landman's daughter plot is Ainsley Norris, the 17-year-old daughter of Tommy Norris, the main character of the show. Within the narrative, her storyline is a major source of controversy and family drama.

When Ainsley's mum, Angela, needs time with her new husband, Ainsley moves in with her father, Tommy. This introduces the main father-daughter relationship. Ainsley and her father discuss her sex life in an uncomfortable and explicit exchange early in the series, which sparked a lot of criticism.

Ainsley starts relationships with boys, especially Ryder Sampson, a football player. These relationships frequently stress her teenage years and longing for a specific lifestyle.

Landman's daughter, Ainsley Norris, has been a lightning point for controversy since Landman debuted. Her explicit talks with her father, overt sexualisation, and occasionally unrealistic portrayal have made some viewers uncomfortable and disapproving of the show's artistic direction.

