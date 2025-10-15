Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena, and the tragic love story that ended too soon

Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena White, was a Canadian medical salesperson whose life and love story with the golf star wowed many people. Their relationship was filled with joyful and supportive public moments. Tragically, her untimely death at the age of 28 left both Knapp and their community mourning a love that ended far too soon.

Makena White and her boyfriend, Jake Knapp.

Jake Knapp and Makena White started dating in August 2023 .

in . Makena White tragically passed away at the age of 28 .

. Makena's friend announced her passing in a post on her Instagram account on 26 September 2025 .

. She had previously revealed that she suffered from tachycardia — a condition where the heart beats abnormally fast.

Makena White's profile summary

Who was Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena?

Makena White was born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was born on 18 July 1997 and was 28 years old when she passed away in September 2025.

Makena was the daughter of Mark and Crystal White. Her mother passed away in 2022 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Makena was an only child, growing up in a close-knit family that encouraged her ambitious spirit.

Makena White.

White attended St. Joseph High School, where she excelled academically and took on leadership roles. After graduating from high school, she attended McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. In 2019, she graduated with honours, earning a Communications and Software Engineering degree.

Makena White's career highlights

According to her LinkedIn profile, Makena was a medical sales expert. Her career encompassed various roles in healthcare and corporate sales, with a focus on client relations, surgical support, and the promotion of advanced medical technologies.

Makena White

Makena White worked as a representative for LeMaitre Vascular from October 2021. LeMaitre Vascular is a medical device firm that offers devices, implants, and human tissue cryopreservation services for vascular and cardiac surgeons to treat vascular diseases.

Makena's primary responsibilities included ensuring that vascular and cardiac surgeons in her jurisdiction (Ottawa and Eastern Ontario) had the appropriate surgical tools and supplies required for successful procedures.

In October 2020, Makena White assumed the position of a Surgical Sales Specialist at Hologic, a medical technology firm recognised for its diagnostics, women's health, and surgical products.

Exploring Jake Knapp and Makena White's relationship

Jake Knapp, the rising PGA Tour golfer, and his late girlfriend, Makena White, started dating in August 2023.

Jake Knapp hugs his girlfriend, Makena White, while walking off the 18th green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

The relationship became public in February 2024, when Makena joined him in celebrating his breakthrough victory at the Mexico Open. In March 2024, the former medical sales rep posted a photo of herself and Jake with a cheeky caption:

Does it still count as a hard launch if NBC saw it first?

In April 2024, the Canadian posted another image on Instagram, with the caption:

Never misses a first fairway hug. First Masters. I'm so proud of you sweet boy.

On Jake Knapp's 30th birthday on 31 May 2024, Makena posted a carousel of photos with a sentimental caption:

The kindest, hardest working, most generous, handsome, talented person I'll ever know. To know you is to love you. Here's to 30 years of living the dream - and you're only getting started. Happy birthday my sweet boy, you deserve the world.

Jake Knapp, left, with Makena White, seen after the 3rd round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National Resort & Spa in West Palm Beach, FL.

Though brief, Jake Knapp and Makena White's love story left an indelible mark on everyone who witnessed it. She accompanied Knapp to tournaments, shared the joy of his blossoming profession, and frequently celebrated their milestones and adventures on social media with affection and pride.

What happened to Makena White?

Jake Knapp's Canadian girlfriend, Makena White, passed away in September 2025 at 28. White's friend announced her death in a post on her Instagram, writing:

Hi everyone - this is Makena's friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie....We love you Mak. We'll miss you always, and we'll be looking for you in the sunset.

In the months leading up to her death, White made several social media posts concerning her health.

In one of her posts on X (Twitter), she posted a photo of her Apple Watch, indicating her heart rate was 133. White stated in her caption that she had tachycardia (an unusually high heart rate).

FAQs

Who is Makena White? She was a Canadian medical sales representative. Is Jake Knapp in a relationship? The American professional golfer has been dating Makena White since 2023. When did PGA Tour winner Jake Knapp’s girlfriend's death occur? Makena White's death was announced on her Instagram account on 26 September 2025. How old was Makena White? The Canadian, who was born on 18 July 1997, was 28 years old at the time of her death. Where was Makena White born? She was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. How long have Jake Knapp and Makena White been dating? The couple has been dating for over two years, starting in August 2023.

Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena White, was a seasoned Canadian medical sales representative who passed away in September 2025 at the age of 28. The couple had been dating since August 2023, and Makena consistently supported Knapp in his career, attending his tournaments and celebrating his wins on her social media.

