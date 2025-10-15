Michelle Wie's husband, Jonnie West, is the son of NBA legend Jerry West, whose silhouette graces the league's iconic emblem. Unlike his father, Jonnie chose a quieter career in basketball operations than on the court. His marriage to Michelle Wie represents the seamless merging of two iconic sports worlds: basketball and golf.

Michelle Wie and Jonnie West arrive at the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 at The Sunset Room in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Michelle Wie's husband, Jonnie West, is the senior director of pro personnel with the Golden State Warriors.

with the Golden State Warriors. Michelle Wie and Jonnie West met in late 2018 and got engaged in March 2019 .

and and got . The couple married in August 2019 and have since welcomed two children, Makenna Kamalei and Jagger Jerry.

Jonnie West's profile summary

Full name John West Gender Male Year of birth 1988 Age 37 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education West Virginia University Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Father Jerry West Mother Karen West Siblings 4 (Michael, David, Ryan, Mark) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Michelle Wie West Children 2 (Makenna Kamalei, Jagger Jerry) Profession NBA executive (Golden State Warriors) Net worth $750,000

Who is Michelle Wie's husband, Jonnie West?

Jonnie West was born in 1988 in Santa Monica, California, United States of America, and is about 37 years old as of 2025. He is the son of Jerry West, an NBA legend, Hall of Famer, long-time executive, and his mother, Karen West.

Jonnie has one biological brother, Ryan, and three half-brothers from his father's first marriage with Martha Jane Kane.

Top 5 fast facts about Jonnie West. Photo: Andy Lyons on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He attended local schools in California before joining West Virginia University, where he played college basketball. He made four NCAA Tournament trips, including a trip to the Final Four in 2010.

Michelle Wie's husband graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in sports management and an MBA in business administration.

Jonnie West's career highlights

Jonnie West's career has been defined by consistent, behind-the-scenes work at the NBA. After being a college athlete at West Virginia University and earning a degree in sports management, he joined the Golden State Warriors organisation in October 2012.

From 2014 to 2016, he was the associate general manager of the Santa Cruz Warriors, a minor league basketball team affiliated with the Golden State Warriors.

Jonnie West poses for a portrait during the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Gala at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

He rose through the ranks of personnel and scouting to become the team's senior director of pro personnel, a position that entails evaluating pro talent, contributing to roster decisions, and shaping championship-calibre teams.

His work requires him to travel the league, scout opponents, and develop contacts throughout the NBA ecosystem.

What is Michelle Wie's husband's net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Jonnie West's estimated net worth is $750 million. He has amassed wealth from his role as an NBA executive.

Inside Michelle Wie and John's relationship

Michelle and her "good friend" Thomas, who is also a professional golfer, both resided in Jupiter, Florida. Thomas was acquainted with Jonnie, having previously stayed with him and his parents during golf tournaments. They also shared several mutual friends.

Michelle Wie and her husband Jonnie West during their wedding (L), and before a golf match (R). Photo: @michellewiewest on instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

During a 2022 interview with the Studio 22 podcast, Michelle and Jonnie talked about how they met for the first time. Michelle remarked:

We met through mutual friends...This world is small, and it worked out.

Jonnie proposed to Michelle in March 2019, and the golfer announced it on Instagram. She posted a series of images, including one with Jonnie on one knee, with the caption:

My person for life!!!!!!!!! #WieGoesWest

Two months earlier, Michelle and Jonnie had publicly disclosed their relationship when the retired golfer posted a photo of them together on Instagram with the caption:

Got to spend the last couple of days with my love, got some good news from doctor....FINALLY, and got to see the Warriors get a W in DC.

In August 2019, five months after announcing their engagement, Jonnie and Michelle Wie tied the knot in Beverly Hills, California. Among the guests at the wedding were golfers Danielle Kang, Marina Alex, Jessica Korda, Alison Walshe, and Alison Lee, as well as NBA player Stephen Curry.

Michelle Wie and John West's kids

Michelle and Jonnie welcomed their first daughter, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, on 19 June 2020. The new mom wrote on Instagram:

Kenna, baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe. You are our entire 🌎, we can't wait to watch you grow. 6/19/20.

As of 2025, Makenna is five years old. Michelle has described her daughter as "quite the perfectionist."

After a challenging process that involved pregnancy loss and IVF challenges, which Michelle later revealed, the couple announced the birth of their second child, a son named Jagger Jerry YooJun West, in October 2024.

FAQs

Who is Michelle Wie's husband? The golfer's husband is Jonnie West. What does Jonnie West do? He is an NBA executive who works as the Golden State Warriors' senior director of pro personnel. Is Michelle Wie still married? Michelle is still married to her husband, Jonnie West. When did Michelle Wie and Jonnie West get married? The couple married in August 2019 in Beverly Hills. How many children does Michelle Wie have? The former golfer is a mother of two children, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West and Jagger Jerry YooJun West. Why did Michelle Wie quit golf? Wie retired from professional golf in 2023 due to persistent injuries and a desire to spend more time with her family. What is Michelle Wie doing now? She is a host of the Mizuho Americas Open LPGA tournament, and an investor in women's sports media company Togethxr and other companies, including Sportsbox AI and TGL.

Michelle Wie's husband, Jonnie West, is an NBA executive who works with the Golden State Warriors as their senior director of pro personnel. The couple met through mutual friends in late 2018 and got married in August 2019. They share two children, a daughter, Makenna Kamalei, and a son, Jagger Jerry.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Joe Kerry's girlfriend and his relationship with Maika Monroe. From 2017 to 2022, the American actor dated Maika Monroe.

After their public split, Maika has been dating Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's ex-husband. Discover more details about Joe Kerry and Maika Monroe's relationship and love lives after their split.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh