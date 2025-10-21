YEN.com.gh has launched the fourth edition of its annual YEN Entertainment Awards, which honours Ghanaian creatives

The 2025 YEN Awards will see the addition of new categories, moving from 12 in the previous edition to 15

A member of the awards' jury board, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, a.k.a. NYB, is optimistic that the 2025 edition will be exciting

YEN.com.gh has launched the 2025 edition of its prestigious YEN Entertainment Awards. The 2025 edition will be the fourth since the maiden edition in 2022.

Following in the success of previous editions, this year's awards will once again shine a spotlight on exceptional talents across various entertainment sectors, recognising their dedication, creativity, and significant impact on Ghanaian popular culture.

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 launched

Source: Original

The YEN Entertainment Awards is a platform to honour outstanding individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields in the entertainment industry. The ceremony celebrates those who have not only excelled in their craft but have also captured the hearts and admiration of the Ghanaian public.

The year under review for this edition is October 2024 to September 2025, encompassing achievements, performances, and contributions made throughout the calendar year.

2025 YEN Entertainment Awards jury board members

Just like the third YEN Entertainment Awards, the 2025 edition includes a distinguished jury panel in the nomination selection process.

The eminent jury tasked with this responsibility comprises some of Ghana's most respected entertainment industry figures:

Kwame Dadzie - Renowned media personality

- Renowned media personality Gloria Akpene (MzGee) - Entertainment journalist and TV presenter

- Entertainment journalist and TV presenter Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo (NBY) - Brands expert and music executive

- Brands expert and music executive Tilly Akua Nipaa - Media personality

While the expert jury will curate the nominations, the final decision on winners will rest in the hands of the public through online voting. The voting period runs for one month and is completely free for all participants, ensuring that every Ghanaian has their say in celebrating their favourite entertainers.

Categories for 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

A total of 15 categories have been created, moving from 12 in the previous editions. The three new additions are the Sports Personality, Social Media Star (Diaspora), Kumawood Actress and Actor of the Year categories.

Below are the categories of awards up for grabs:

Actor of the Year (English) Actress of the Year (English) Actor of the Year (Kumawood) Actress of the Year (Kumawood) Male Artiste Of The Year Female Artiste of the Year Most Fashionable Celeb of the Year (Male) Most Fashionable Celeb of the Year (Female) Social Media Star (YouTube) Social Media Star (TikTok) Social Media Star (Diaspora) Sports Personality of the Year Comedian of the Year Dancer of the Year Changemaker of the Year

Great avenue to reward Ghanaian creatives

Shedding light on the nominations, a jury member, Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, popularly known as NYB, who is the label head of Amin Music, indicated that the process was a meticulous one.

NYB, who is in his second year as a member of the YEN Awards jury, expressed optimism that the 2025 edition was going to be exciting.

"The nominees were well thought through, and this year's edition stands the chance of being the most exciting one yet."

According to him, the YEN Entertainment Awards scheme is a great avenue to encourage more Ghanaian creatives who are changing narratives with their craft, adding that he expects things to get better.

"I expect the celebration of Ghanaian creatives changing the narrative with their craft, and with Yen leading the charge, it is only going to get better," he said.

YEN Awards jury member Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, a.k.a. NYB, speaks on 2025 edition.

Source: Original

Important dates for 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

October 20 - Awards launch/Nominees announcement

October 21 - Voting opens

November 21 - Voting closes

November 25 - Winners announcement

Follow Us

If you have not followed or liked YEN.com.gh pages on social media, for all the trending news in Ghana, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), Telegram, and WhatsApp channels (breaking news, fun group)

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh