Ghanaian musician Wiyaala's collaboration has been considered for the 68th Grammy Awards

The 38-year-old female singer broke the news on her Instagram account on October 16, 2025

Ghanaian celebrities, including Roselyn Ngissah, have left comments on Wiyaala's viral post

Ghanaian musician Wiyaala has excitedly announced that her latest single, Get Wise, has been considered for the prestigious Harry Belafonte Award at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Over the years, the prestigious award has been dedicated to songwriters whose message-driven music engages with critical social issues and fosters a positive global impact.

Ghanaian musician Wiyaala announces that her new song has been considered for the Harry Belafonte Award ahead of the 68th Grammys. Photo credit: @wiyaala.

Source: Instagram

Wiyaala's song considered for Harry Belafonte Award

The collaboration behind Get Wise featured contributions from Ah Moon, a talented artist from Myanmar, alongside co-writer Kate Northrop.

The track served as the lead single from Beyond Music Volume Four for Social Change, which was officially released on April 25, 2025.

The song was produced in Zurich under the expert guidance of Swiss producer Dodo, resulting in a sound that highlights Wiyaala's distinct vocal prowess and socially conscious lyrics.

The Instagram post is below:

BBC honours Wiyaala among 100 influential women

Meanwhile, singer Wiyaala has been recognised by the BBC as one of the 100 most inspiring and influential women from around the globe for 2024.

The esteemed list celebrated women changemakers who excel despite enduring global challenges, including conflicts, climate crises, and societal divides.

Ghanaian musician Wiyaala announces that the Recording Academy has considered her new song Get Wise for the Harry Belafonte Award. Photo credit: @wiyaala.

Source: Twitter

Among the other noteworthy individuals recognised this year are British musician Raye, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Nadia Murad, acclaimed visual artist Tracey Emin, and climate activist Adenike Oladosu.

The X post about Wiyaala's new recognition is below:

Who is Ghanaian musician Wiyaala?

Wiyaala, whose full name is Noella Wiyaala Nwadei, gained significant recognition after competing in the talent reality show Vodafone Icons in 2012, which propelled her into the Ghanaian music scene.

In 2014, she was honoured as the Most Promising Artist in Africa at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and later won the award for Best Female Vocalist at the Ghana Music Awards in 2015.

Beyond her musical accomplishments, Wiyaala has been deeply committed to advocating for social issues such as child marriage and community empowerment.

She has established an arts centre, a community radio station, and a restaurant in Funsi, aimed at promoting employment opportunities and fostering creativity among residents.

An Instagram post about some her initiatives is below:

Wiyaala joins Recording Academy voting members

Singer Wiyaala has made history as one of the few Ghanaian female singers to be invited to become a voting member of the Recording Academy.

This esteemed invitation placed her among over 2,700 music professionals from diverse backgrounds, genres, and disciplines.

According to a report on the Grammy website, Wiyaala can vote and also make a broader impact within various facets of the music industry, advocating for equity and representation.

The X post about her invitation is below:

Nana Aba says Wiyaala deserves diplomatic passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian media figure Nana Aba Anamoah, who stated that Nana Ama McBrown and Wiyaala deserve diplomatic passports.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa awarded these to Wode Maya and four other well-known figures in recognition of their efforts to promote Ghana globally.

Social media users commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's Instagram post, which sparked debate about the basis for the country's granting of certain diplomatic honours.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh