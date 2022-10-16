Who is the best Minecraft player in the world? A list of the top 5 in 2022

Games, over time, have taken a pronounced place in the world, with most video games getting millions of followers and buyers. Minecraft has been one of the world's most popular and best-selling games over the past few years, with over 238 million copies sold. Due to its unique and rich content on YouTube, it is estimated to have 173 million players in 2022. So, who is the best Minecraft player among them?

Minecraft build. Photo: @Snarple

Source: Twitter

The position of the best Minecraft player globally is determined by various abilities a player must possess to play the game. These abilities include survivability, creativity, knowledge in combat playing, the Parkour, the Redstone, speedrunning, and general game IQ. With this game being the most popular on computers and a high following on YouTube, it showcases most of its players as second to none.

Who is the best Minecraft player in the world in 2022?

Many of these players display great performances in diverse areas of the game. However, most players showcase high expertise that distinguishes them from other players. Below is a look at the top five:

1. Technoblade

Technoblade in a face reveal video clip and his merch. Photo: @technothepig and @December_3926

Source: UGC

Full name: Alexander

Alexander Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 1 June 1999

: 1 June 1999 Age death : 23 years old

: 23 years old Place of birth: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Date of death: 30 June 2022

Technoblade was one of the best and most fearful competitors in the Minecraft battlefield. He was an expert in PVP and had advantageous skills in playing the game, making him top 10 in any events he played. He completed the Minecraft hardcore mode with a steering wheel as a controller and was among the most popular YouTube content creators.

He had several achievements, like being the first competitor to have a 1,000-win streak on Hypixel, among other bedwards winning streaks. He also defeated Dream in a raw player PVP, winning the $100,000 grand prize and also won in MCC 4 and 8.

2. Dream

Dream and his Minecraft. Photo: @Dream

Source: Twitter

Full name: Clay

Clay Nickname : Dream

: Dream Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 12 August 1999

12 August 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

Dream is considered a Minecraft genius with his mind-blowing stunts and challenges. He is best known for his speed runs and Minecraft Manhunt and also wins five against one in PVP. The player is also a famous YouTuber and Twitch streamer who specialises in creating video game content.

His primary YouTube channel has 2.28 billion views and 27.3 million followers at the time of writing, and he was the first to initiate a YouTube channel in 2014. Although he has been accused of cheating by using a mod to enhance speed run, he is a prominent and tactful player. Interestingly, he won the Steamy gaming award from YouTube in 2020.

3. DanTDM

DanTDM is one of the best Minecraft players. Photo: @dantdm, user on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Daniel Robert Middleton

: Daniel Robert Middleton Nickname : DanTDM

: DanTDM Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 8 November 1991

8 November 1991 Age : 30 years old (as of October 2022)

: 30 years old (as of October 2022) Place of birth: Aldershot, Hampshire, England

DanTDM is among the best YouTubers known for playing video games on YouTube, such as Minecraft, Roblox, and Pokemon. He created his DanTDM account, also known as The DiamondMinecraft, in 2012 and has other channels like DanTDM shorts and PokemanDanLv45. He is one of the top players that won multiple Kids Choice Awards and Guinness World Records for his gaming and presentation.

4. Illumina

Illumina's Minecraft representation. Photo: @octopus_defence

Source: Twitter

Full name: Kye Riddell

Kye Riddell Nickname : Illumina

: Illumina Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 19th July 1999

: 19th July 1999 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Alberta, Canada

IlluminaHD is a Minecraft speedrunner with a total duration of fewer than eight minutes and also won the first-place record for this section. He is among the top players, and six of the top ten fastest speedrunner performance for Minecraft Java edition belongs to him. Kye won the Guinness Book of World Records in 2021 for his respectable speedrun records.com.

5. Fruitberries

Fruitberries fanart. Photo: @kiwirru

Source: Twitter

Full name: Josh

Josh Nickname : Fruitberries

: Fruitberries Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 28 August 2002

28 August 2002 Age : 20 years old (as of 2022)

: 20 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Canada

Josh is a well-known Canadian YouTuber and streamer who excels in Parkour. His repeated success in the TGTTOSAWAF mini-game of the Minecraft championship makes him a talented player. His team won the first Minecraft championship he competed in and also 1.8 and 1.9 PVP.

Who is the best Minecraft player on YouTube?

DanTDm tops the list. His channel currently has over 25.7 million followers and 18.3 billion video views. He led the Forbes list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017, earning $16.5 million in a single year.

Is Dream the best Minecraft player?

No, he is not, as the position of the best player in the world is between him and Technoblade. However, Technoblade is perceived to be better than him. He defeated Dream in a live gaming competition, and Hypixel rates him better. But then, Speedrun and Minecraft Manhunt make the two a tie for the position.

Who is the best Minecraft player? Technoblade reportedly occupies this position, though he is recently passed on. But then, the game's beauty is that it is meant to set a pace for others in ability, skills, tactics, and knowledge of the game.

As published on Yen.com.gh, if you are a gamer with a vast in Minecraft game, learning how to make a saddle in Minecraft is one of the things you must know.

Instead of troubling yourself about where and how you can find a saddle, the post discusses the different modes you need to create one. So, check it out to learn more.

Source: YEN.com.gh