20 best good excuses to miss work on short notice that are believable

Sometimes, you might wake up not feeling like going to work or have a genuine emergency. What is the best course of action? The choice is yours, but you must get creative if you want to skip work at the last minute. Discover a list of believable good excuses to miss work on short notice.

Though skipping work at the last minute is not advisable, sometimes circumstances occur and make it unavoidable. However, given that most bosses are always sceptical when you call in sick or with an emergency, your reason for skipping work has to be believable. With these good excuses to miss work on short notice, your reasons for skipping work will always be on point.

Good excuses to miss work on short notice

What are good absence excuses? Examples include illness, unexpected car trouble or severe weather conditions. Everybody needs to skip work some days, but the feat is easier said than done.

If you want to be absent from work without getting yourself in trouble, don't worry—there are many believable miss-work messages to the boss.

1. Pet emergency

Considering almost half of the households in the Western world have pets, it's believable to call in to tell your boss you'll be missing work due to a pet emergency. This excuse mainly works best if your boss is a pet owner. An example scenario is claiming that your dog won't eat or drink, and you've made an emergency vet appointment.

2. You suffered an injury

Your well-being comes first. If you are not in shape to work, there is no need to show up at your workplace, and your boss understands that. You could fake a minor injury that might interfere with how you perform tasks at the workplace.

3. You are feeling unwell

Though calling in sick is one of the most common excuses to skip work, it is believable if told well. However, ensure you vaguely tell your illness story, as most bosses won't ask for details or follow-up questions. Examples of illnesses you could claim are ailing you, including the flu, allergies, stomach bug, or migraine.

4. Unexpected loss

Losing someone close can impede your ability to focus at work. Calling in to miss work due to a bereavement is a perfect excuse to miss work on short notice. If your company offers bereavement leave, utilise it and inform your boss you need time to grieve.

5. Computer issues (if you work remotely)

Though working from home has its freedom, you might need an excuse if you want to skip an important meeting or brief. In such a case, you can claim that your computer has issues and that you are working to troubleshoot the problem. To make your case believable, you might inform the office that they may have to send you a replacement computer if the issue persists.

Bulletproof excuses to get out of work

Bulletproof excuses are solid and indisputable. They are believable and challenging for employers to question. Examples of bulletproof excuses involve such as sudden illness, injury, or family emergencies.

1. Car accident

Car accidents happen and are often no faults of our own. This excuse can cover others in your household, like your partner or child. You can tell your boss that somebody rear-ended you on your way to work, and you must settle the issue with the insurance provider.

2. Car trouble

Car troubles are typical and unexpected, making them a solid case. You can tell your boss your vehicle broke down and you must take it to the mechanic. This excuse works exceptionally well if you can't access public transportation or live far from work.

3. Severe weather conditions

Severe weather can make commuting unsafe, especially in regions prone to heavy rain, snow or storms. Informing your boss that the weather poses a safety risk is a justifiable reason to miss work on short notice.

4. You have food poisoning

Calling in to tell your boss you have food poisoning is a believable excuse. Anybody can suffer from food poisoning, and you can claim that you are suffering from nausea, headaches and diarrhoea. Anyone in the same situation needs at least a day to recover and get the required rest.

5. Your family member is sick

What is a valid excuse to miss work? Telling your boss your child or one under your care is sick is a believable excuse. You can claim that one of your family members suddenly got ill and that you were the only one able to take them to the hospital. Your supervisor will not protest if you miss working to care for a family member one day.

Believable excuses for missing work

What better way than with a reasonable justification if you are looking to miss work momentarily? Here are some good excuses for missing work on short notice.

1. You have jury duties

According to most countries, employers must give their workers unpaid or paid time off for jury duties. Jury duty is a civic obligation that most people must perform at some point. Most employers understand the need for jury duty leave.

2. You need a mental health day

Maybe you've been working too much and need a break to rest, do some chores or unwind. Taking a day off to focus on your well-being is essential as it will help you recharge and be there for yourself and your job better. Inform your boss you are breaking for mental health reasons, ensuring you don't have a breakdown.

3. You have to attend a school meeting

If you have a kid in high school, you could claim that they got in trouble and that the school needed to see you urgently. You could inform your boss that the school called you and told you to resolve a discipline issue involving your child.

4. Emergency home repair or maintenance

Claiming to have a home repair is among good excuses for missing work on short notice. Occasionally, urgent home repairs may require you to be present at home and could range from planned activities like a renovation to an unplanned emergency like a leaky roof.

5. Attending a crisis at home

You could inform your manager that you have a crisis at home that requires your urgent attention. The crisis can include a burglary or fire requiring your attention and presence. You could also notify your employer of the crisis, giving them an estimate of when you can return to work.

Best last-minute excuses to get out of work

You could use various messages to notify your boss about your absence. The key is to be respectful and transparent about your absence. Here are some creative ideas to inspire you.

1. Religious observance

Religious holidays excuse work if you tell your boss a little in advance. For example, because holidays don't come by surprise, try to mention it a day or two beforehand. Try to pick a believable holiday related to your religious beliefs.

2. You locked yourself out of your house or car

If you are looking for a rare and believable excuse to skip work, tell your boss that you locked yourself out of your house or car. Tell them you must wait for your partner roommate or a locksmith to bring you the spare keys before you can travel to work.

3. You've got out-of-town visitors

Having unexpected visitors is a valid excuse to take some time off. Explain to your boss that you have unexpected guests and must host them. Emphasise that the issue is unforeseen and an emergency and that you must pick up the guest from the airport during working hours.

4. You just donated blood

What better way to guilt your boss than to tell them that you will not be able to make it to work because you donated blood? Everyone knows that blood donation can be a draining affair. But since blood donation is a pre-scheduled event, it's best to inform them beforehand and then call in sick the following day.

5. You have a last-minute appointment with your doctor

Despite doctors scheduling most medical appointments in advance, there are some rare occasions when you get a last-minute appointment. For example, your specialist has just called you to inform you of an opening due to another client cancelling an appointment. Inform your boss that it might take weeks to meet the specialist if you don't take the opportunity.

Miss work messages with examples

Here are some good excuses to miss work on short notice text:

1. Sick text message example

Hi [boss's name], I'm not feeling well today and won't be able to come to work. I'll keep you updated if my condition changes. Thank you for understanding.

2. Family emergency

Good morning, [name]. I have a family emergency that requires my immediate attention, and I won't be able to make it in today. I'll update you as soon as possible.

3. Car trouble

Hi [boss's name], my car broke down this morning, and I'm waiting for a tow truck. I won't be able to make it to work today, but I will keep you informed.

4. Child care issue

Hi [boss's name], my child's care arrangement fell through, and I must stay home today. I apologise for the inconvenience and will be back tomorrow.

There are many good excuses to miss work on short notice, ranging from sudden illness to unexpected personal or family emergencies. The key to effectively using these excuses is communicating promptly and clarifying the explanation.

