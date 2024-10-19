30 Most expensive shoes in the world for both male and female

Gone are the days when footwear was only worn to safeguard feet. Nowadays, shoes are essential to any person's wardrobe and a statement piece of clothing. Depending on the materials they are made of and their historical value, shoes can cost a few to thousands of dollars. Uncover some of the most expensive shoes in the world now.

Moon Star (L), Air Jordan 1 (M), and Marylin Monroe heel (R) are some of the most expensive shoes in the world. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace, Timothy A. Clary, Thomas Concordia (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When creating this list of the world's most expensive shoes, we conducted comprehensive research on numerous shoe brands globally using publicly available information. We then ranked them according to their prices.

Most expensive shoes in the world

The world's most expensive shoe brands exemplify quality, exclusiveness, and an exceptional personal experience, making them an investment in one's personality and lifestyle. As the high-end market evolves, these brands stand out as examples of creativity, history, and an enduring dedication to the craft of shoemaking. Here are the top ten most expensive shoes in the world.

Shoe Price Gender Moon Star Shoes $19.9 million Female Passion Diamond Stilettos $17 million Female Debbie Wingham Heels $15.1 million Female The Dynasty Collection $8 million Male Diamond Boots $3.1 million Female Ruby Slippers $3 million Female Rita Hayworth Heels $3 million Female 'Bred' Air Jordan 13 $2.2 million Male Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordans $2 million Male

Most expensive shoes for women

Shoes are the most essential and fashionable item. They are required for both men's and women's clothing. In most cases, attractive shoes complement women's characteristics.

1. Antonio Vietri Moon Star Shoes – $19.9 million

The Moon Star Shoes, of Italian designer Antonio Vietri, features 30 carats of diamonds and a small piece of a meteorite discovered in Argentina in 1576. Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE

Source: Getty Images

Antonio Vietri's Moon Star Shoes are the world's most costly footwear. They are crafted of pure gold, 30 carats of diamonds, and a 1576 meteorite. The heels are also known as the first 24k gold footwear, and they exude an innovative vibe with shiny metallics and stunning diamond accents.

2. Jada Dubai Passion Diamond Stilettos – $17 million

The Passion Diamond Shoes are one of the most luxurious shoes in the world. Photo: @theluxurytrends

Source: Facebook

Jada Dubai designed these exquisite heels, which took roughly nine months to complete. The stilettos feature two 15-carat immaculate diamonds set on the toes. The elegant, pure gold silhouette is trimmed with 118 round diamonds. The shoes' insoles are gold.

3. Debbie Wingham Heels – $15.1 million

The body of Debbie Wingham's heels is platinum, and the plaque is solid gold. Photo: @wealthplantersgroup

Source: Facebook

The high heels are adorned with some of the world's most costly and uncommon jewels, including blue and pink diamonds, which account for the extravagant price. The heel's body is platinum, while the plaque is solid gold. The remaining parts are made of leather but have been painted with 24-carat gold. The pair was embroidered with 18-carat gold.

4. A.F. Vandevorst Diamond Boots – $3.1 million

The diamond boots are studded with 38,883 individual diamonds, set in 4,753 grams of gold, and took 30,000 man-hours to complete. Photo: Philip Reynaers

Source: Getty Images

The boots' paisley designs combine with natural black leather to create a rustic, old, and beautiful look. They have 1,550 carats of diamonds and over 4,800 grams of natural gold. Instead of white diamonds, the pink, champagne and grey diamonds go beyond the traditional look. These costly shoes required more than 30,000 hours to create.

5. Harry Winston Ruby Slippers – $3 million

House of Harry Winston Ruby Slippers features 4600 rubies and 50 carats of diamonds. Photo: @Thabiso_Dlamini

Source: Twitter

The footwear is the epitome of luxury, delicately crafted from 4,600 rubies. The shoes contain 50 carats of diamonds and 1,350 carats of rubies. These $3 million ruby shoes exceed the originals, composed of basic red sequins.

6. Stuart Weitzman Rita Hayworth Heels – $3 million

Stuart Weitzman Rita Hayworth Heels are adorned with rubies, sapphires, and diamonds. Photo: @ezokshoes

Source: Instagram

The open-toe heels are embellished with rubies, sapphires, and diamonds. The diamonds are placed on a creamy rust-coloured overlay, giving them a vintage look. A petal theme is sleek, beautiful, and unexpectedly subtle for an almost $3 million pair of heels. The Rita Hayworth shoes are Stuart Weitzman's most costly footwear ever sold.

7. Stuart Weitzman Tanzanite Heel – $2 million

Stuart Weitzman Tanzanite heels are adorned with 28 carats of diamonds and 185 carats of tanzanite. Photo: @chaussuresduchateau

Source: Facebook

Weitzman is one of the most costly shoe labels, featuring genuine tanzanite gemstones unearthed on Mount Kilimanjaro. A platinum strap is embellished with 185 carats of ear-shaped tanzanite jewels. The shoes stand out with their geometric solid drop and slim silver embellishments. The magnificent use of colour and sleek features alone highlight the luxury of these luxury shoes.

8. Stuart Weitzman Cinderella Slippers – $2 million

Stuart Weitzman Cinderella slippers include over 560 individual diamonds and exude perfect elegance. Photo: @Stuart-Weitzman-Retro-Rose-Pumps

Source: Facebook

Stuart Weitzman designed these platinum shoes that contain 55 carats of glittering diamonds. A minimalist silhouette combines metallic tones with brilliance to create a striking yet delicate take on diamond heels. The footwear has more than 560 unique diamonds and is of pure elegance.

9. Stuart Weitzman Wizard of Oz Ruby Stilettos -$1.6 million

The Wizard of Oz Ruby Stilettos is rich ruby red with over 123 carats of flawless platinum. Photo: @Stuart-Weitzman-Diamond-Dream-Stilettos

Source: Facebook

These unique stilettos stand out with a deep ruby red colour and over 123 carats of pure platinum. The worth of these heels can be attributed to over 640 natural rubies obtained from Burma.

10. Stuart Weitzman Platinum Guild Heels – $1.09 million

The platinum guild heels' sidebands can be transformed into necklaces or bracelets. Photo: @torgoModelagency

Source: Facebook

These diamond shoes have over 460 Kwiat diamonds. However, that's only part of their attraction. The side straps can be made into a necklace or bracelet. That creative flair distinguishes them even from the most luxurious women's footwear.

11. Stuart Weitzman Marylin Monroe – $1 million

Stuart Weitzman Marylin Monroe heels have a satin rose adorned with Swarovski crystals. Photo: Thomas Concordia

Source: Getty Images

The satin roses embellished with Swarovski crystals are the shoes' standout feature. The crystals were sourced from Marilyn Monroe's magnificent earrings. While there are no genuine diamonds and the style is modest, these are shoes rooted in history.

12. Stuart Weitzman Retro Rose Pumps – $1 million

Retro Rose shoes are made with Kwiat diamonds. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

The iconic pumps combine dusky pink and gold tones for a classic look. While they appear beautiful at first, the striking rose appliques on both shoes dazzle vividly in the sun. The exquisite elegance can be attributed to 100 carats of more than 1,800 Kwiat diamonds. Diablo Cody wore these on the red carpet at the 2008 Oscars.

13. Stuart Weitzman Diamond "Dream" Stilettos – $500,000

The diamond stilettos were explicitly created for Anika Noni Rose's presentation at the 79th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Mark Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

The pair of diamond stilettos was designed for the renowned actress Anika Noni Rose's Oscar presentation in Dream Girls. Kwiat diamonds weighing 30 carats are set in platinum strands. The mix of over 1,400 beautifully cut diamonds and exquisite silver straps transforms this luxury footwear into a luxurious look.

14. Kathryn Wilson Diamond Shoe – $420,000

Kathryn Wilson Diamond Shoes have about 21 hand-applied carats of natural diamonds. Photo: @AungMoheinMudong

Source: Facebook

More than 21 carats of natural diamonds were hand-applied onto these ivory pumps. These pricey shoes, which sparkled from heel to toe, required more than 50 hours to construct and were auctioned off to help the Ronald McDonald House in 2013. They're not the ideal footwear for standing all day, but they're widely regarded as one of the most gorgeous shoes ever sold.

15. Red Christian Louboutin boots – $50,000

The Red Christian Louboutin boots were created to raise donations for charities fighting malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS. Photo: @ReeTheShoeaholic

Source: Facebook

The jagged red boots were designed to collect funds for charities fighting malaria, TB and Aids. The crimson soles were inspired by creative fashion and vintage Parisian streetwear. These whimsical shoes sold more than $20,000 more compared to their estimated value due to their stunning textural variations and sheer height.

Expensive shoes for men

Price is often used as an indicator of quality since it indicates an association with a well-known brand and conformance with the newest fashion trends. Here are some of the most expensive shoes in the world and their unique features.

1. The Dynasty Collection – $8 million

The Dynasty Collection comprises six Air Jordan trainers, which Jordan donned in the final rounds of his six NBA victories. Photo: @soleretriever

Source: Instagram

The Dynasty Collection includes six Air Jordan sneakers that Jordan wore during the last rounds of his six NBA championships. The classic collection consists of the Air Jordan XIV (1998), XII (1997), XI (1996), VIII (1993), VII (1992), and Air Jordan VI (1991). Each sneaker represents a turning point in Jordan's career, giving a degree of symbolic value and exclusivity.

17. 'Bred' Air Jordan 13 – $2.2 million

'Bred' Air Jordan 13 were sold for over two million dollars at an auction. Photo: @SoleRetriever

Source: Twitter

A set of match-worn Air Jordan 13 "Bred" sneakers from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $2.2 million at auction. Jordan gave and signed the sneakers to a Utah Jazz ballplayer who had brought back his misplaced jacket. The shoes are in outstanding condition and were validated by the MeiGray Group.

18. Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordans – $2 million

Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordans are Nike's most expensive new sneakers. Photo: @sneakerzet

Source: Instagram

Drake opted to turn Kanye West's trainers solid gold for his collaboration with the renowned Jordan brand. The shoes are 24k, to be precise. They are the most costly new sneakers manufactured by Nike, each weighing more than 50 pounds.

19. Tom Ford Custom – $2 million

There are more than 14,000 full-cut round white diamonds in the Tom Ford Custom. Photo: @GIAEducation

Source: Instagram

Jason Arasheben, an acclaimed jewellery designer, specifically made the Tom Ford shoes. The shoes feature over 14,000 full-cut round white diamonds painstakingly placed in white gold, with an overall carat weight of 340 carats. According to JustLuxe, the shoes required over 2,000 working hours and nearly a year to create.

20. Kanye West Nike Air Yeezy 1 'Prototype' – $1.8 million

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Prototype" was Kanye West's first pair of shoes to bear his mark. Photo: @dietrichriley1

Source: Instagram

Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 design sold for $1.8 million, shattering the previous record for a public shoe sale. The shoe was Kanye West's first signature footwear with Nike. He made history by donning the Yeezys during a moving performance at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards when he sang Stronger and Hey Mama.

21. Game-Worn "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 – $1,38 million

Jordan wore the Air Jordans in the epic 1997 Finals game when he overcame the severe flu to lead the Chicago Bulls to triumph. Photo: @darrenrovell

Source: Twitter

The Air Jordans were worn by Jordan during the legendary 1997 finals game when he overcame the intense flu to lead the Chicago Bulls to victory. They blend cult-favourite style with historical significance. These sneakers initially sold for $104,765 in 2013 and garnered an astonishing $1.38 million at a Sotheby's sale in 2023.

22. Michael Jordan Nike Air Ship – $1.47 million

The Nike Air Ships are the most expensive pair of secondhand shoes sold at auction. Photo: @rare_kicks

Source: Instagram

The Nike Air Ships are the most costly pair of used shoes sold at auction. These Air Ships were purchased by collector Nick Fiorella at Sotheby's Las Vegas on 24 October 2021 for $1,472,000.

23. Air Jordan Retro 'Kobe Pack' – $800,000

Air Jordan Retro 'Kobe Pack' was created to honour Bryant's 20-year NBA career. Photo: @sneakerzet

Source: Instagram

In 2016, the Air Jordan ⅜ Retro 'Kobe Pack' was limited to friends and family as a homage to Kobe Bryant, a legendary basketball player. These trainers are copies of the legendary Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 8, designed to commemorate Bryant's 20-year career in the NBA. They are styled in Los Angeles Lakers colours and have a white leather upper with purple and gold details.

24. "Glass Shard" Air Jordan 1 – $615,000

The "Glass Shard" Air Jordan 1 initially appeared in 1985. Photo: @theScore

Source: Facebook

The "Glass Shard" Air Jordan 1 was first introduced in 1985. Michael Jordan wore these trainers at a demonstration match in Italy, and they had a shard of broken glass attached to them due to Jordan's board-shattering slam dunk. These sneakers were expected to sell over $850,000 at a Christie's auction in 2020 but only received $615,000.

25. Air Jordan 1 "Chicagos" – $560,000

Jordan wore Air Jordan 1 "Chicagos" to a game in 1985. Photo: @DonaldBKipkorir

Source: Twitter

These high-top trainers have the traditional Chicago Bulls colourway of red, white and black, which captures the essence of Michael Jordan's debut season. What distinguishes this pair is that Jordan donned them during a 1985 game. The "Chicagos" is a sought-after object for collectors and basketball fans, having last sold at auction in 2020 for $560,000.

26. Nike "Moon Shoe" – $437,500

The Moon Shoe stands out because of its innovative waffle sole. Photo: @thestandardth

Source: Facebook

The Moon Shoe is distinguished by its revolutionary waffle sole, which Bowerman constructed with a waffle iron, transforming the running shoe design. Only 12 pairs of this sneaker style were made, making it one of the most unique.

In July 2019, a pair of these legendary trainers sold for $437,500 at auction, making them among the most costly trainers ever sold.

"Broken Foot" Air Jordan 1s are the most wanted sneakers globally. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Source: Getty Images

Initially produced in 1985, these high-top trainers come in the famous Chicago Bulls colourway of red, white and black. The classic design and link to a critical point in Jordan's profession make them among the most desired trainers in the world, with the most recent sale going for $422,130 at the Christie's sale in 2020.

28. Game-Worn & Signed Air Jordan Low XIII – $378,000

Michael Jordan sported the Air Jordan Low XIII during a crucial 1998 game with historical significance. Photo: @arcethaplug

Source: Instagram

These low-top trainers debuted in 1998 and feature a distinctive black-and-white pattern with red accents, evoking the original Air Jordan aesthetic. The classic trainers Michael Jordan wore during a key 1998 game have historical significance. They sold for $378,000 at a 2021 Sotheby's auction.

29. Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force One – $352,800

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 features calf leather and the Louis Vuitton Monogram. Photo: @Nairob_sneakers

Source: Twitter

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 is calf leather and includes the Louis Vuitton Monogram and Damier designs in deep brown tones. The set consists of a bright orange Louis Vuitton pilot bag with a white S lock closing and a Nike Swoosh luggage tag. These trainers, worth $352,800 at auction in 2022, are highly valued due to their uniqueness and reputation.

30. Jordan 1 Retro High Charlotte Hornets Foundation Black/White – $250,000

Michael Jordan wore a pair of rare Air Jordan 1s to the NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte in 2019. Photo: @goodpricemn

Source: Instagram

Michael Jordan was noticed donning a pair of unique Air Jordan 1s during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte in February 2019. Only 300 pairs were ever produced and distributed on his 56th birthday. Each pair features a quilted leather upper in pure black or white and a star-like silver hang badge with a honeycomb pattern.

These are some of the most expensive shoes in the world. The appearance and cost of shoes are significant factors that both men and women must consider when selecting a pair. However, some shoes command a high price due to their historical and cultural significance, adding to their exclusivity.

Yen.com.gh recently published a fantastic list of the most expensive mattresses. A good night's sleep is valuable, yet it comes at a high cost for some. Luxury mattresses combine comfort and richness in lavish ways.

An excellent mattress is crucial for an unforgettable sleeping experience. Although some may shock you, the world's most costly mattresses feature unique designs, outstanding craftsmanship, and special materials. Read the article for more information.

Source: YEN.com.gh