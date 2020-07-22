Traylor Howard’s bio: spouse, controversies, net worth, what happened?

Traylor Howard is best known as Natalie Teeger from Monk, an American comedy-drama series. The actress started her career over two decades ago and won the hearts of numerous people with her acting skills. Although she still acts, she prefers to stay away from the limelight.

The actress attending a benefit after-party event at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Traylor Howard first appeared in the media in her teenage years. Growing up, she knew she wanted to become an actress, so she worked hard to achieve her dream. Read on to learn more about her age, career, marriage, and net worth.

Profile summary

Full name: Traylor Elizabeth Howard

Traylor Elizabeth Howard Nickname: Tray

Tray Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 14th June 1966

14th June 1966 Age: 55 years (as of 2022)

55 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, United States of America

Orlando, Florida, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilogrammes: 50

50 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Body measurements in inches: 32-25-34

32-25-34 Shoe size: 9.5 (US), 42 (EU), 8 (UK), 265 (J)

9.5 (US), 42 (EU), 8 (UK), 265 (J) Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Jarel Portman (1st January 2011 - present)

Jarel Portman (1st January 2011 - present) Ex-husbands: Christian Navarro and Cameron Hall

Christian Navarro and Cameron Hall Children: 2

2 Father: Robert M. Howard

Robert M. Howard Mother: Peggy E. (née Traylor)

Peggy E. (née Traylor) Alma mater: Lake Highland Preparatory School and Florida State University

Lake Highland Preparatory School and Florida State University Profession: Actress

Who is Traylor Howard?

Traylor Elizabeth is an actress born in Orlando, Florida, United States of America. Her nationality is American, and her ancestry is White.

Her father, Robert, is the president of the Howard Fertilizer and Chemical Company. Her mother's name is Peggy E. (née Traylor).

The actress attending the 'Me, Myself & Irene' Westwood Premiere at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: @Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

How old is Traylor Howard?

The actress is 55 years old as of 2021. She was born on 14th June 1966, and her Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Educational background

The actress went to Lake Highland Preparatory School and graduated from the institution in 1984. Later, she joined Florida State University for higher education. She majored in communications and advertising, and English was her minor.

Career

Tha actress started appearing in the mainstream media when she was in high school. Her first job was in a Juicy Fruit gum commercial. After graduating from the university, she worked in advertising and public relations.

Her acting career kicked off in 1994 when she portrayed the role of a secretary in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Since then, she has featured in several other movies and television shows, as listed below.

Television shows

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1994) as the secretary

(1994) as the secretary Boston Common (1996-1997) as Joy Byrnes

(1996-1997) as Joy Byrnes Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place (1998- 2001) as Sharon Carter

(1998- 2001) as Sharon Carter The West Wing (2002) as Lisa Shureborn

(2002) as Lisa Shureborn First Monday (2002) as Ashley Riverton

(2002) as Ashley Riverton The Division (2002) as Sarah Franzen

(2002) as Sarah Franzen Bram and Alice (2002) as Alice O'Connor

(2002) as Alice O'Connor Monk Webisodes (2007) as Natalie Teeger

(2007) as Natalie Teeger Monk (2005-2000) as Natalie Teeger

(2005-2000) as Natalie Teeger Peacock Presents: The At-Home Variety Show Featuring Seth MacFarlane (2020) as Natalie Teeger

Movies and videos

Till the End of the Night (1995) as Fran

(1995) as Fran Confessions of a Sexist Pig (1998) as Anne Henning

(1998) as Anne Henning Dirty Work (1998) as Kathy

(1998) as Kathy Foo Fighters: Breakout (2000) as the girlfriend.

(2000) as the girlfriend. Me, Myself & Irene (2000) as Layla

(2000) as Layla Son of the Mask (2005) as Tonya Avery

(2005) as Tonya Avery Nolan Knows Best (2010) as Julie Nolan

(2010) as Julie Nolan Simon Says Let's Stop Climate Change! (2010) as a voice actress

(2010) as a voice actress Simon Says Save the Climate! (2016) as the voice of Polar Bear

Her portrayal of Natalie Teeger in Monk earned her plenty of attention and fame. This role won her an Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy Series Gracie Award at the 2009 Gracie Allen Awards.

In Monk, Natalie was Adrian Monk's assistant and a devoted friend to Monk. Did Natalie Teeger get married? Although she admitted she loved Monk, it was a platonic kind of love. Therefore, the two characters did not get married.

Why did Traylor Howard leave Monk? The actress did not leave the show. Instead, Sharona Fleming, Monk's other assistant, left the show. Her role was played by Bitty Schram, who left after a contract dispute.

Besides acting, Traylor also has one soundtrack credit. She performed in three episodes of Monk. She sang The Twelve Days of Christmas, Silent Night, and Kiss Me.

Does Traylor Howard still act?

The actress prefers to keep her life away from the media, making people question her whereabouts. After her appearance on Monk, she disappeared from the limelight for a while.

What is Traylor Howard doing now? Despite her absence from the media, she is still an actress. In 2020, she reprised her role as Natalie Teeger in one episode of Peacock Presents: The At-Home Variety Show Featuring Seth MacFarlane.

Traylor Howard's net worth

The actress has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She has raked most of her riches from her acting career.

The actress during the Premiere of Destination Films' Beautiful at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Source: Instagram

Who is Traylor Howard's spouse?

Jarel Portman is the actress' husband. The two got married on 1st January 2011, and it was her third marriage. Is Traylor Howard still married? Yes, she is still married to Portman, and the couple is raising two sons.

In 2012, the actress and her husband welcomed a son named Julien Portman. She also has an older son named Sabu Howard. Sabu was born on 24th November 2006.

Before marrying Portman, the actress was married to Cameron Hall. She married Cameron on 2nd February 1991, but the two divorced after two years. The divorce was finalised on 12th March 1993.

Between 1998 and 1999, the actress dated actor Ryan Reynolds. In 2000, Traylor Howard and George Clooney were in a relationship that did not last long.

On 26th April 2003, she and Christian Navarro got married. However, their union ended in a divorce that was finalised in 2006.

What happened to Traylor Howard?

Many people remember seeing hot Traylor Howard pictures and acting videos in the 90s. At some point, she took a hiatus from acting. She seldom appears in front of the cameras and is focusing on other things, including raising her children.

Controversy

The actress incited backlash and mixed reactions from the public after an interview with Jane Mayer. She addressed the sexual harassment allegations against former senator Al Franken and openly supported Franken.

In 2005, she and Franken went on a USO tour, where they interacted and became friends. She stated that Franken is a good man despite the allegations. However, she said she supported the #metoo movement and admitted that injustices against women should end.

Height and weight

The actress is 5' 5" or 165 centimetres tall. She has a petite body that weighs about 110 pounds or 50 kilogrammes. Her bust, waist, and hip measurements are 32, 25, and 34 inches.

Her hair is blonde, she has green eyes, and her shoe size is 9.5 (US), 42 (EU), 8 (UK), or 265 (J).

Is Traylor Howard related to Ron Howard?

While the two share a surname, the actress is not related to the filmmaker and actor.

Traylor Howard is an actress who made her big-screen debut in the 90s. She has featured in several films and television series, and fans love how effortlessly she portrays various roles.

