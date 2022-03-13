Twitch streaming has continued to grow at an accelerated pace, particularly with increased competition from YouTube and Facebook gaming. At the top of the pile are those streamers with millions of followers, who regularly attract tens of thousands of viewers as soon as they hit the 'go live' button. Some of these streamers have been around for over a decade, while others, such as Ranboo have only just got their start in the past few years. What does Ranboo look like, though?

Ranboo is one of the fastest-rising YouTube content creators, Twitch streamers and internet stars in the United States. He is famously known for his Minecraft content and for being part of the Minecraft server Dream SMP. He has two YouTube channels and two Twitch stream accounts.

Ranboo's profile summary

Nickname: Ranboo Twitch

Ranboo Twitch Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 27th December 2003

27th December 2003 Age: 18 years (as of 2022)

18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : United States

: United States Current residence: San Francisco Bay Area, California, USA

San Francisco Bay Area, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 8''

5' 8'' Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Body measurements in inches: 34-32-34

34-32-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-81-86

86-81-86 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Eye colour: Light blue

Light blue Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession: YouTube content creator, Twitch streamer, and internet star

YouTube content creator, Twitch streamer, and internet star Net worth: $5 million

$5 million YouTube: Ranboo, RanbooVODS

Ranboo, RanbooVODS Twitter: @Ranboosaysstuff

@Ranboosaysstuff Twitch: @RanbooLive, @ranboobutnot

Ranboo's biography

The star was born on 27 December 2003 in the United States. How old is Ranboo? The YouTuber is 18 years old as of 2022.

Nothing much is known about his life apart from his career ventures. His parents, siblings, upbringing, and educational backgrounds have not been revealed.

Career

Even though he has not been creating content for a long time, he quickly rose to stardom and gained a considerable following among many Minecraft lovers. He created his Twitch channel on 11th September 2020.

He displays a wide range of video games on the channel, such as Minecraft, Super Mario Party, and UNO, among many others. In addition, the star actively engages in Minecraft live-streaming with some of his Twitch colleagues. After being raided on the broadcast by Dream SMP players, the YouTuber's popularity skyrocketed, and he was later invited to join Dream’s server.

So far, his primary Twitch account, RanbooLive, has amassed over 4.2 million followers with an average of around 200k viewers in every stream. His second channel has over 791k followers and an average viewership of 100k for each stream.

Like many Twitch streamers, he also runs a YouTube channel. The channel was created on 30th January 2020, and so far, it has accumulated over 64.87 million views with 3.89 million subscribers. In January 2021, he launched a second YouTube channel to publish videos from his Twitch streams.

In addition to Twitch and YouTube, the star collaborated with a Canadian collectable firm, Youtooz, to develop a line of plushies based on his personal characters. Some other online celebrities who have collaborated with the firm include Anthony Padilla and Jarvis Johnson.

What does Ranboo look like?

Unfortunately, none of his online fans and followers knows how he looks since he has never done a face reveal. Instead, he is always in black sunglasses, and a black and white face mask revealing his forehead and hair.

However, in 2021, rumours had it that Ranboo's face leaked on one of his TikTok videos even though it was not true. The YouTuber once did an eye reveal which had his fans going wild. Ranboo's eye reveal occurred on 26th November 2021 during one of his streams. He took off his sunglasses towards the end of his National Ranboo Day first anniversary stream.

What is Ranboo's net worth?

The skilled American Twitch streamer has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2022. He has earned this sum from his career as a professional Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator.

His monthly revenue from his primary YouTube channel ranges between $8.7k and $10.3k. On the other hand, his earnings from Twitch is roughly between $162k and $175k per month, for a total of $1.94 million to $2.1 million per year.

Ranboo's fast facts

Who is Ranboo? He is an America-based Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and social media personality. When is Ranboo's face reveal? Apart from the eye reveal in November 2021, he has not offered any information about any scheduled face reveal. How old is Ranboo? He is 18 years old as of 2022 since he was born on 27th December 2003 in the United States. What does Ranboo look like without his mask? Unfortunately, none of his fans and followers knows how he looks as he never takes away his sunglasses and face mask. Only his hair and forehead is visible. Where does Ranboo stream? He streams on his two Twitch accounts, @RanbooLive, which is his main, and @ranboobutnot, which he uses for more casual streams. Is Ranboo single? Nothing is known about Ranboo's personal life, as he keeps it relatively private, including his relationship status. How much is Ranboo's net worth? The skilled American Twitch streamer has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2022. Where does Ranboo live? The Twitch streamer lives in San Francisco Bay Area, California, in the United States.

What does Ranboo look like? No one knows as he has never done a face reveal. He is a YouTuber and streamer from the United States. He specializes in producing Minecraft-related films with a sense of humour thrown in. Despite his face remaining a mystery, he has gained a huge following across different social media platforms.

