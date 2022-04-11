Who is Kellie Chauvin, Derek Chauvin's ex-wife? Everything you need to know

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the world was rocked with protests against racial discrimination. It saw the Black Lives Matter movement receive widespread attention in all the major cities in the US. One man was particularly at the centre of the protests, and his name was Derek Chauvin. The former police officer was divorced by his wife, Kellie Chauvin, after being convicted for the murder of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin’s wife was in a marriage she thought would last as long as she and her husband were alive, but that was not to be. Little did she know that her law enforcement husband would be a racist and a murderer. She had no option but to seek divorce because it was evident that in killing George Floyd, her husband had killed his marriage too.

Kellie Chauvin’s profile summary

Full name Kellie May Xiong Chauvin Birth name Kellie May Xiong Date of birth 21 October 1974 Place of birth Laos Age 47 years (as of June 2022) Birth sign Libra Gender Female Nationality Laotian-American Ethnicity Asian Residence Minnesota Marital status Divorced Alma mater Kaplan University Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Brother Tou Thao Ex-Husband Derek Chauvin Occupation Model, Radiologist Title Miss Minnesota 2019

Who is Kellie Chauvin?

Kellie Chauvin was born on 21 October 1974, into a Hmong family in Laos. How old is Kellie Chauvin? She is 47 years old as of 2022. In 1977, when she was only three, her family was forced to flee from the Laos war; hence they became refugees in Thailand. A refugee camp was their home until 1980, when Kellie Chauvin’s family moved to the USA and settled in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Kellie was often bullied by other children who thought she looked ugly in her childhood. As a result, she did not begin school until ten, when she joined kindergarten. She was also bullied because she could not speak English fluently.

While at school, Kellie's only friend was her brother, who goes by the name Tou Thao. She did not give up on her studies and earned herself an associate’s degree in Radiology before going to Kaplan University for a residential real estate course.

Career

Kellie started her career as a radiology technician intern at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis before becoming a permanent employee. By the time she resigned from the medical centre, she had worked there for thirteen years. She worked as a realtor with Re/Max Results in her next job.

Being in a beauty pageant is not a career path Kellie would have considered had it not been for her friend's suggestion. However, in 2018, she decided to participate in the USOA's Mrs Minnesota and emerged as the pageant winner. She is the first-ever and only Hmong to win the title.

Kellie Chauvin’s tax evasion charges

In 2021, Kellie and her ex-husband Derek pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges. Nine felony tax evasion counts were filed in July 2020, alleging that the couple had underreported their joint income by $464,433 between 2014 and 2019, including $95,000 earned by Derek in his off-duty work. Kellie and her ex-husband were accused of owing the state $37,868, including unpaid taxes, interest and fees.

Marital life and parenthood

Even though they had fled Laos, Kellie's parents did not leave behind their traditions; hence they insisted she had to get married before the age of eighteen. According to the Hmong people, if a girl reaches eighteen before getting married, she will never find a husband. So, to honour her parents' wishes, Kellie got married to Kujay Xiong when she was seventeen.

Her first marriage was abusive to the point where she could not take it anymore. She decided to divorce Kujay and moved to Minnesota to start a new life. She has two children, but their genders and names have not been revealed. Both Kellie Chauvin’s children are from her first marriage.

In Minnesota, she met Derek Chauvin and married on 12 June 2010, in Washington County. While they were married, she described him saying,

Under that uniform, he’s just a softie. He’s just a gentleman. He still opens the door for me, still puts my coat on for me.

Kellie Chauvin’s family photos show a happy family together in contrast to her first marriage.

Barely days after George Floyd had died in the hands of Derek, Kellie filed for a divorce. When did Kellie Chauvin file for divorce? She filed for divorce on 30 May 2020, and it was finalized on 2 February 2021.

She also requested to change her last name and sought full rights and titles to their joint properties. Eventually, a jury found Derek guilty and convicted him of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. He was sentenced to 22 and half years in prison.

What is While Kellie's net worth?

While Kellie worked as a radiologist for over a decade, her life turned around when she became a real estate agent. She also started a photography business to diversify her revenue streams.

She had joint ownership of properties such as an Oakland home worth $273,800 and a Florida townhouse worth $226,282. In addition, she received around $704,000 from her divorce settlement and is allegedly worth around $2 million.

The worst thing that could happen to Kelly Chauvin is the constant reminder that her husband killed an innocent black man. She couldn't have any of it. Hence she decided to divorce him to distance herself from his actions. However, her life can never be the same again because she is now under constant public scrutiny.

