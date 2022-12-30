Who is Adalynn Rose Daughtry? The untold story of Chris Daughtry's daughter

Chris Adam rose to prominence after finishing fourth on American Idol's fifth season. He became a superstar after the show, forming a rock band and enjoying commercial success with hits such as It's Not Over and Home. Away from fame and fortune, Chris is a family man. He is the father of four children, two sons, and two daughters. Unfortunately, tragedy struck the family in 2021 when their eldest child was discovered dead in her apartment by the police. As fans were confused about who had died, they speculated that it was Chris' youngest daughter, Adalynn Rose Daughtry.

Chris Daughtry's daughter. Photo: @deanna.daughtry

Source: Instagram

Adalynn Rose Daughtry is the youngest child in the family. She and her brother, Noah, were born as twins. But after news emerged that one of Chris Daughtry's children had died, many fans were confused about which one. It turned out that it was Hannah Price, Chris' eldest child, who was discovered dead in her apartment by police in late 2021.

Adalynn Rose Daughtry's profile summary

Full name Adalynn Rose Daughtry Gender Female Date of birth 17 November 2010 Age 12 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth The United States Current residence Oak Ridge, North Carolina Nationality American Ethnicity White Mother Deanna Daughtry Father Christopher Adam Siblings Three

The untold story of Adalynn Rose Daughtry

Who is Adalynn Rose Daughtry? She is the youngest daughter of American singer, musician, and actor Christopher Adam Daughtry. Following her elder sister Hannah's death in 2021, the focus shifted to Adalynn Rose, the youngest daughter. Who is she? Here are some unknown facts about her.

1. She was born in 2010

Adalynn Rose was born on 17 November 2010 in the United States. She is 12 years old as of January 2023, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Adalynn shares her birth date with her twin brother, Noah James. Their parents are Christopher Adam, a musician, and Deanna, a massage therapist. According to Life and Style Mag, the twins were born via a surrogate mother.

2. She is alive and well

Is Adalynn Rose Daughtry dead? No, she isn't. It is her older sister, Hannah Price, who died. According to NBC News, Chris Daughtry's stepchild, Hannah Price, died by su*cide on 25 November in Fentress County, Tennessee. A family statement confirmed the news adding that Hanna had struggled with mental illness from an early age. Hannah Price was 25 years old at the time of her death.

So, if you are looking for Adalynn Rose Daughtry's cause of death, you will find none, as she is alive and well.

3. Her parents have been married since 2000

The former American Idol contestant married his wife, Deanna, on 11 November 2000. According to The Sun, Chris wasn't famous at the time of their union and worked as a vacuum cleaner salesman. Deanna had been previously married, a marriage that resulted in the birth of two children, Hannah and Griffin.

4. She has two half-siblings

Adalynn and her twin brother, Noah James, have two older half-siblings, Hannah Price (deceased) and Griffin. Hannah and Griffin were born from their mother's previous marriage, which ended before she met and married Chris. Her family is also raising another child named Liam.

5. Her sister suffered from drug abuse and mental illness

According to a family statement obtained by Today, Hannah had mental illness and drug abuse. As a result, she frequently found herself in abusive relationships. Hannah's biological father had committed su*cide months before, and she had been the victim of a shooting in the face.

The family added that they had notified the police to do a wellness check on their eldest child. This was after she complained that she had a dispute with her boyfriend and feared for her life.

The police did a wellness check and determined that Price was ok and left without incident at around noon. Her boyfriend found her dead in the house later that afternoon. Later in 2022, after an autopsy report was released to the family, it confirmed that Price died of su*cide while under the influence of narcotics.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Adalynn Rose Daughtry? She is the youngest daughter of Chris and Deanna, and she has a twin brother Noah James. How old is Adalynn Rose Daughtry? She is 12 years old as of January 2023, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. What happened to Chris Daughtry's daughter? Hannah Price, Chris' stepchild, was found dead by the police in her apartment in November 2021. How did Adalynn Rose Daughtry die? Adalynn Rose is not dead. But her sister, Hannah, died as a result of su*cide. According to Today, an autopsy report confirmed that Hannah had died of su*cide while under the influence of narcotics. Is there an Adalynn Rose Daughtry obituary available? No, there is not.

Adalynn Rose Daughtry is a well-known child, and her father is a singer-songwriter best known for co-founding a famous rock band. In 2021, police discovered Adalynn's older sister Hannah dead in her apartment. The news about the death of Chris Daughtry's child spread quickly, and fans were unsure which one it was. As a result, many became curious about the celebrity's other children.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Amirah O'Neal. Amirah is the child of NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and Basketball Wives actress Shaunie Nelson.

Like her father, Amirah has pursued basketball as a career and is a Southwestern Athletic Conference collegiate basketball player for the Texas Southern University (TSU) Tigers. Find out five fascinating facts about Amirah, including her early life, height, siblings, and net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh