Who is Katharine Wilder? Everything you need to know about Gene Wilder's daughter
Gene Wilder is a Hollywood legend known for his unparalleled talent and iconic roles in timeless classics such as Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Young Frankenstein. While his legacy lives on through his film contributions, his personal life continues to pique the interest of many fans. Among the mysteries surrounding his life is the story of his daughter, Katharine Wilder.
Katharine Wilder is an American actress and the only child of actor, comedian, filmmaker, producer, director, and author Gene Wilder. She is Gene's adoptive daughter from his second marriage to her mother, Mary Joan Schutz. Katharine and his father became estranged after her parent's divorce. So, what led to their separation, and where is Katharine today?
Profile summary
|Full name
|Katharine Wilder
|Gender
|Female
|Year of birth
|1960s
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Eye color
|Hazel
|Hair color
|Strawberry blonde
|Height in feet and inches
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|174
|Weight in kilograms
|79
|Mother
|Mary Joan Schutz
|Father
|Jerome Silberman (Gene Wilder)
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Occupation
|Actress
Katharine Wilder's biography
Katharine Schutz Wilder is an actress from America. Her mother, Mary Joan Schutz, had her from her previous marriage. When Mary and Gene began dating, Katharine started calling him dad, prompting the actor to marry Mary and adopt Katharine.
The couple exchanged their vows on 27 October 1967, and in the same year, Gene adopted Katharine. The marriage only lasted for seven years.
Mary divorced Gene because she suspected he was having an affair with Madeline Kahn, his co-star from Young Frankenstein. This negatively affected Katharine and Wilder's relationship, and Katharine eventually cut all ties with her father.
To restore his broken relationship with his daughter, Gene wrote a book for Katharine called Kiss Me Like a Stranger: My Search for Love and Art. However, he was sceptical about whether his daughter would ever read it.
What is Katharine Wilder's age?
Katharine lives a private life, and her exact age remains unknown. However, it is assumed she was born in the 1960s and is either in her late 50s or early 60s.
Career
Gene Wilder's daughter, Katharine Wilder, is an actress and has been featured in a few on-screen productions. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in 14 films. Here is a list of Katharine Wilder's movies:
|Title
|Role
|Year
|Darwin Story
|Lee
|2023
|Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
|Miss Fernburst
|2023
|Dangerous Liaisons
|Eloise de Chalon
|2022
|Anatomy of a Scandal
|Kitty Ledger
|2022
|Call the Midwife
|Audrey Fleming
|2021–2022
|Two Heads Creek
|Annabelle
|2019
|All is True
|Judith Shakespeare
|2018
|Frontier
|Chaulk
|2017–2018
|Ready Player One
|Female Gamer
|2018
|Adulting
|Ashley
|2017
|Murder on the Orient Express
|Prostitute
|2017
|Geoff
|Madeline
|2017
|Branagh Theatre Live: Romeo and Juliet
|Peta
|2016
|Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter's Tale
|Mopsa
|2015
What is Katharine Wilder's net worth?
According to InfoCradle and Next Biography, Katharine has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Her father had a net worth of $20 million before passing on. Although many believe Katharine inherited her late father's estate, the specifics of how his estate would be divided have never been made public.
Where is Katharine Gilder today?
Gene Wilder's daughter is still pursuing her acting career in the United States of America. Darwin Story and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are two of her most recent works.
How did Gene Wilder pass away?
Gene Wilder died on 20 August 2016 at the age of 83 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. He had been diagnosed with the conditions about three years earlier before his death but chose to keep the information to himself.
Who was the love of Gene Wilder's life?
The actor had been married four times before his death. From 1960 to 1965, he was married to his first wife, Mary Mercier. He married Mary Joan Schutz, her daughter's mother, for seven years.
Gene then married his third wife, Gilda Radner, in 1984, and the couple was together until her death from cancer in 1989. This marriage was considered one of the most iconic in Hollywood.
But did Gene Wilder and Gilda have children? The couple attempted to have children, but she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer while undergoing fertility treatment.
Gene later married his fourth wife, Karen Webb Boyer, in 1991, and the couple was still married when he died.
FAQs
- Who is Katharine Wilder? She is a popular actress who has been featured in several Hollywood films.
- Did Gene Wilder have a daughter? Yes. Although he never had a biological child, he adopted his second wife's daughter, Katharine Wilder.
- How old is Katharine? She is in her late 50s or early 60s. She is assumed to have been born in the 1960s.
- Who is Katharine Wilder's son? The actress keeps her personal life private, and details about her love life or children are unknown.
- Who are Katharine Wilder's grandchildren? There is no public information about her grandchildren.
- Where is Katharine Wilder now? She resides in the USA as she pursues her acting career.
Katharine Wilder is famously known as Gene Wilder's only daughter. Her father adopted her when he married her mother in 1967. Katharine is a Hollywood actress who prefers to live a private life away from the spotlight.
