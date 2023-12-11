Gene Wilder is a Hollywood legend known for his unparalleled talent and iconic roles in timeless classics such as Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Young Frankenstein. While his legacy lives on through his film contributions, his personal life continues to pique the interest of many fans. Among the mysteries surrounding his life is the story of his daughter, Katharine Wilder.

Katharine Wilder and Gene Wilder attend the New York City opening of "Silver Streak," including an afterparty at Tavern on the Green. Photo: Abner Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Katharine Wilder is an American actress and the only child of actor, comedian, filmmaker, producer, director, and author Gene Wilder. She is Gene's adoptive daughter from his second marriage to her mother, Mary Joan Schutz. Katharine and his father became estranged after her parent's divorce. So, what led to their separation, and where is Katharine today?

Profile summary

Full name Katharine Wilder Gender Female Year of birth 1960s Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Eye color Hazel Hair color Strawberry blonde Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Mother Mary Joan Schutz Father Jerome Silberman (Gene Wilder) Sexual orientation Straight Occupation Actress

Katharine Wilder's biography

Katharine Schutz Wilder is an actress from America. Her mother, Mary Joan Schutz, had her from her previous marriage. When Mary and Gene began dating, Katharine started calling him dad, prompting the actor to marry Mary and adopt Katharine.

The couple exchanged their vows on 27 October 1967, and in the same year, Gene adopted Katharine. The marriage only lasted for seven years.

Gene Wilder and Daughter during "Silver Streak" Premiere Party at Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Mary divorced Gene because she suspected he was having an affair with Madeline Kahn, his co-star from Young Frankenstein. This negatively affected Katharine and Wilder's relationship, and Katharine eventually cut all ties with her father.

To restore his broken relationship with his daughter, Gene wrote a book for Katharine called Kiss Me Like a Stranger: My Search for Love and Art. However, he was sceptical about whether his daughter would ever read it.

What is Katharine Wilder's age?

Katharine lives a private life, and her exact age remains unknown. However, it is assumed she was born in the 1960s and is either in her late 50s or early 60s.

Career

Gene Wilder's daughter, Katharine Wilder, is an actress and has been featured in a few on-screen productions. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in 14 films. Here is a list of Katharine Wilder's movies:

Title Role Year Darwin Story Lee 2023 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Miss Fernburst 2023 Dangerous Liaisons Eloise de Chalon 2022 Anatomy of a Scandal Kitty Ledger 2022 Call the Midwife Audrey Fleming 2021–2022 Two Heads Creek Annabelle 2019 All is True Judith Shakespeare 2018 Frontier Chaulk 2017–2018 Ready Player One Female Gamer 2018 Adulting Ashley 2017 Murder on the Orient Express Prostitute 2017 Geoff Madeline 2017 Branagh Theatre Live: Romeo and Juliet Peta 2016 Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter's Tale Mopsa 2015

What is Katharine Wilder's net worth?

According to InfoCradle and Next Biography, Katharine has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Her father had a net worth of $20 million before passing on. Although many believe Katharine inherited her late father's estate, the specifics of how his estate would be divided have never been made public.

Where is Katharine Gilder today?

Gene Wilder's daughter is still pursuing her acting career in the United States of America. Darwin Story and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are two of her most recent works.

How did Gene Wilder pass away?

Gene Wilder during The Writers Guild presents "Writer's Block" with Gene Wilder and Leonard Nimoy in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Gene Wilder died on 20 August 2016 at the age of 83 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. He had been diagnosed with the conditions about three years earlier before his death but chose to keep the information to himself.

Who was the love of Gene Wilder's life?

The actor had been married four times before his death. From 1960 to 1965, he was married to his first wife, Mary Mercier. He married Mary Joan Schutz, her daughter's mother, for seven years.

Gene then married his third wife, Gilda Radner, in 1984, and the couple was together until her death from cancer in 1989. This marriage was considered one of the most iconic in Hollywood.

But did Gene Wilder and Gilda have children? The couple attempted to have children, but she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer while undergoing fertility treatment.

Gene later married his fourth wife, Karen Webb Boyer, in 1991, and the couple was still married when he died.

FAQs

Who is Katharine Wilder? She is a popular actress who has been featured in several Hollywood films. Did Gene Wilder have a daughter? Yes. Although he never had a biological child, he adopted his second wife's daughter, Katharine Wilder. How old is Katharine? She is in her late 50s or early 60s. She is assumed to have been born in the 1960s. Who is Katharine Wilder's son? The actress keeps her personal life private, and details about her love life or children are unknown. Who are Katharine Wilder's grandchildren? There is no public information about her grandchildren. Where is Katharine Wilder now? She resides in the USA as she pursues her acting career.

Katharine Wilder is famously known as Gene Wilder's only daughter. Her father adopted her when he married her mother in 1967. Katharine is a Hollywood actress who prefers to live a private life away from the spotlight.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Indiana Hawke. She is famously known as the youngest child of Ethan Hawke, a famous American actor, writer, and director.

Indiana Hawke's mother, Ryan Shawhughes, is also a renowned American actress and producer. Indiana hails from a family of four kids. She has one biological sister and two half-siblings. Learn more about her in the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh