Global site navigation

Who is Katharine Wilder? Everything you need to know about Gene Wilder's daughter
Celebrity biographies

Who is Katharine Wilder? Everything you need to know about Gene Wilder's daughter

by  Racheal Murimi

Gene Wilder is a Hollywood legend known for his unparalleled talent and iconic roles in timeless classics such as Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Young Frankenstein. While his legacy lives on through his film contributions, his personal life continues to pique the interest of many fans. Among the mysteries surrounding his life is the story of his daughter, Katharine Wilder.

Katharine Wilder and Gene Wilder
Katharine Wilder and Gene Wilder attend the New York City opening of "Silver Streak," including an afterparty at Tavern on the Green. Photo: Abner Symons (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Katharine Wilder is an American actress and the only child of actor, comedian, filmmaker, producer, director, and author Gene Wilder. She is Gene's adoptive daughter from his second marriage to her mother, Mary Joan Schutz. Katharine and his father became estranged after her parent's divorce. So, what led to their separation, and where is Katharine today?

Profile summary

Full nameKatharine Wilder
GenderFemale
Year of birth1960s
Place of birthUnited States of America
Current residenceUnited States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Eye colorHazel
Hair colorStrawberry blonde
Height in feet and inches5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds174
Weight in kilograms79
MotherMary Joan Schutz
FatherJerome Silberman (Gene Wilder)
Sexual orientationStraight
OccupationActress

Read also

Who is Rose Bundy? Where is Ted Bundy's daughter now?

Katharine Wilder's biography

Katharine Schutz Wilder is an actress from America. Her mother, Mary Joan Schutz, had her from her previous marriage. When Mary and Gene began dating, Katharine started calling him dad, prompting the actor to marry Mary and adopt Katharine.

The couple exchanged their vows on 27 October 1967, and in the same year, Gene adopted Katharine. The marriage only lasted for seven years.

Katharine and Gene Wilder
Gene Wilder and Daughter during "Silver Streak" Premiere Party at Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Ron Galella
Source: Getty Images

Mary divorced Gene because she suspected he was having an affair with Madeline Kahn, his co-star from Young Frankenstein. This negatively affected Katharine and Wilder's relationship, and Katharine eventually cut all ties with her father.

To restore his broken relationship with his daughter, Gene wrote a book for Katharine called Kiss Me Like a Stranger: My Search for Love and Art. However, he was sceptical about whether his daughter would ever read it.

What is Katharine Wilder's age?

Read also

Who is Mary Lee Harvey? All about Steve Harvey's second ex-wife

Katharine lives a private life, and her exact age remains unknown. However, it is assumed she was born in the 1960s and is either in her late 50s or early 60s.

Career

Gene Wilder's daughter, Katharine Wilder, is an actress and has been featured in a few on-screen productions. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in 14 films. Here is a list of Katharine Wilder's movies:

TitleRoleYear
Darwin StoryLee2023
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton StoryMiss Fernburst2023
Dangerous LiaisonsEloise de Chalon2022
Anatomy of a ScandalKitty Ledger2022
Call the MidwifeAudrey Fleming2021–2022
Two Heads CreekAnnabelle2019
All is TrueJudith Shakespeare2018
FrontierChaulk2017–2018
Ready Player OneFemale Gamer2018
AdultingAshley2017
Murder on the Orient ExpressProstitute2017
GeoffMadeline2017
Branagh Theatre Live: Romeo and JulietPeta2016
Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter's TaleMopsa2015

Read also

Who is Mia Robertson? All about Jase and Missy Robertson's daughter

What is Katharine Wilder's net worth?

According to InfoCradle and Next Biography, Katharine has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Her father had a net worth of $20 million before passing on. Although many believe Katharine inherited her late father's estate, the specifics of how his estate would be divided have never been made public.

Where is Katharine Gilder today?

Gene Wilder's daughter is still pursuing her acting career in the United States of America. Darwin Story and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are two of her most recent works.

How did Gene Wilder pass away?

Katharine Wilder
Gene Wilder during The Writers Guild presents "Writer's Block" with Gene Wilder and Leonard Nimoy in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Jesse Grant
Source: Getty Images

Gene Wilder died on 20 August 2016 at the age of 83 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. He had been diagnosed with the conditions about three years earlier before his death but chose to keep the information to himself.

Read also

Who is Sheila Marie Ryan? Everything you need to know about James Caan's wife

Who was the love of Gene Wilder's life?

The actor had been married four times before his death. From 1960 to 1965, he was married to his first wife, Mary Mercier. He married Mary Joan Schutz, her daughter's mother, for seven years.

Gene then married his third wife, Gilda Radner, in 1984, and the couple was together until her death from cancer in 1989. This marriage was considered one of the most iconic in Hollywood.

But did Gene Wilder and Gilda have children? The couple attempted to have children, but she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer while undergoing fertility treatment.

Gene later married his fourth wife, Karen Webb Boyer, in 1991, and the couple was still married when he died.

FAQs

  1. Who is Katharine Wilder? She is a popular actress who has been featured in several Hollywood films.
  2. Did Gene Wilder have a daughter? Yes. Although he never had a biological child, he adopted his second wife's daughter, Katharine Wilder.
  3. How old is Katharine? She is in her late 50s or early 60s. She is assumed to have been born in the 1960s.
  4. Who is Katharine Wilder's son? The actress keeps her personal life private, and details about her love life or children are unknown.
  5. Who are Katharine Wilder's grandchildren? There is no public information about her grandchildren.
  6. Where is Katharine Wilder now? She resides in the USA as she pursues her acting career.

Read also

Who is Janine Tate: Everything you need to know about Andrew Tate's sister

Katharine Wilder is famously known as Gene Wilder's only daughter. Her father adopted her when he married her mother in 1967. Katharine is a Hollywood actress who prefers to live a private life away from the spotlight.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Indiana Hawke. She is famously known as the youngest child of Ethan Hawke, a famous American actor, writer, and director.

Indiana Hawke's mother, Ryan Shawhughes, is also a renowned American actress and producer. Indiana hails from a family of four kids. She has one biological sister and two half-siblings. Learn more about her in the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel