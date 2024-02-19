Giannis Antetokounmpo, dubbed the Greek Freak, has etched his name into NBA history with his incredible athleticism. Along with NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James, he is the only player in NBA history to win two MVP awards before age 26. However, every great athlete has a figure of influence, and in Giannis' case, it is none other than his father, Charles Antetokounmpo.

Charles Antetokounmpo was a former Nigerian footballer. Four of his sons have followed in his athletic footsteps, becoming accomplished basketball players. Unfortunately, Charles passed away on 29 September 2017 after suffering a heart attack. He was only 54 years old at the time of his demise.

Who is Charles Antetokounmpo?

Charles Antetokounmpo is widely recognised as the father of the NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was born on 3 August 1963 in Lagos, Nigeria. He was a Nigerian citizen of African ethnicity, hailing from the Yoruba tribe in Nigeria.

He migrated from Nigeria to Athens, Greece, in 1991, together with his wife, in search of greener pastures. They later relocated to the United States in 2014 after their sons were drafted into the NBA.

Career

Charles was a football player in Nigeria before moving to Athens, Greece. As undocumented immigrants, Charles and his wife struggled to find consistent income, scraping by with odd jobs and labour work. He worked as a hawker in the streets of Athens, selling handbags, watches, and sunglasses.

Who is Charles Antetokounmpo's wife?

His wife is Veronica Antetokounmpo, a former Nigerian athlete who participated in the high jump. She was born on 7 April 1964 in Nigeria. Veronica, nicknamed Vera, is 59 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

She hails from the Igbo tribe in Nigeria. Charles and Veronica met in Nigeria before migrating to Greece together in 1991.

Who are Charles Antetokounmpo's children?

Charles and his wife Veronica are proud parents of five sons. All their children followed in their footsteps as athletes.

Francis Antetokounmpo

Who is the oldest in the Antetokounmpo family? The oldest is Francis Antetokounmpo, who was born on 8 October 1988. He is 35 years old as of 2024.

Francis was born in Nigeria and remained there with his grandparents after his parents moved to Greece. He later joined his parents in Greece, where he played . He is currently a renowned musician, going by the stage name Ofili.

Thanasis

The second born in the Antetokounmpo family is Thanasis. He was born on 18 July 1992 and is 31 years old as of 2024. Thanasis is an NBA player with the Milwaukee Bucks and won an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The most popular Antetokounmpo brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is the third born in the family. He was born on 6 December 1994 and is 29 years old as of 2024. Giannis, who also plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, is one of the most decorated players in the history of the NBA.

He earned consecutive NBA MVP awards in 2019 and 2020. He was voted the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. In 2021, he led the Bucks to their first NBA championship and was awarded Finals MVP. He was also named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, which recognised him as one of the league's greatest players.

Kosta Antetokounmpo

Kosta Antetokounmpo is the fourth son of Charles. He was born on 20 November 1997 and is 26 years old as of 2024. He is also a talented basketball player. He plays for the Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League. He previously played in the NBA league and won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Alex

The youngest son in the Antetokounmpo family is Alex. He was born on 27 August 2001 and is 22 years old as of 2024. Just like his older brothers, Alex is an accomplished athlete. He is a basketball player, playing for M Basket-Delamode Mažeikiai of the Lithuanian Basketball League.

What happened to Charles Antetokounmpo?

Charles Antetokounmpo died of a heart attack on 29 September 2017. His death was a devastating loss for his family. Two weeks after his father's death, Giannis told ;

It's tough. Losing someone you love is tough. Losing someone who's been there since day one. Especially for our family because we're so close.

What was Charles Antetokounmpo's age at the time of his demise? He was 54 years old at the time of his death and was buried at Forest Home Cemetery located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation

Three years after Charles Antetokounmpo's death, Giannis and his family established the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, a global social impact foundation dedicated to assisting immigrants, refugees, widows, youth, and athletes through organisations such as the International Rescue Committee and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

Charles Antetokounmpo is a former Nigerian football player widely recognised as Giannis Antetokounmpo's father. He supported his sons in their pursuit of becoming athletes. Sadly, he succumbed to a heart attack in 2017 at the age of 54.

