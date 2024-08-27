Jon Cryer's net worth: A look into the actor's assets, income, and career

Jon Cryer is best known for his role as Alan Harper in the popular TV series Two and a Half Men. His journey in the entertainment industry spans over four decades, and he has built a remarkable career as an actor, writer, producer, and director. Explore Jon Cryer's net worth, career milestones, earnings, and assets.

Jon Cryer attends the "BRATS" premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater (L) and during The Creative Coalition Trailblazers Luncheon. Photo: Daniel Boczarski, Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Jon Cryer's co-starring role as Alan Harper on the CBS comedy Two and a Half Men earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards. The American actor has also appeared in other popular shows, including The Trouble with Normal, The Famous Teddy Z, and Supergirl. Jon Cryer's net worth reflects his achievements in the film industry.

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Niven Cryer Popularly known as Jon Cryer Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1965 Age 59 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Centre, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, London Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 74 Weight in kilograms 163 Father Donald David Cryer Mother Gretchen Cryer Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Lisa Joyner Children 2 Occupation Actor, screenwriter, producer, film director Net worth $70 million

What is Jon Cryer's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, Jon Cryer's alleged net worth is $70 million as of 2024. He has accumulated wealth from his illustrious career in the film industry as an actor, screenwriter, producer, and television producer.

Jon Cryer's movies and TV shows

Jonathan Niven Cryer comes from a showbiz family. His father is a veteran actor and singer, while his mother is an actress, playwright, and singer. Growing up in such a creatively lively environment, Jon chose to pursue a career as an actor when he was 12.

Jon debuted acting professionally at 19, playing in the Broadway production of Torch Song Trilogy. He then appeared in the film No Small Affair, where he played Charles Cummings, a youngster who falls in love with an older woman.

The acclaimed actor rose to prominence in the mid-1980s for portraying the quirky, charming Duckie Dale in the classic teen film Pretty in Pink. This role established him as a relatable and likeable actor, a reputation that has carried over into his television career.

Top-5 facts about Jon Cryer. Photo: Michael Loccisano on Getty Images (modified by author)

Cryer's portrayal of Alan Harper in the hit American sitcom Two and A Half Men was nothing short of iconic. The series premiered in 2003 and rapidly became one of the most popular sitcoms of the era. The sitcom followed the lives of two brothers, Charlie and Alan Harper, and Alan's son Jake.

Jon's ability to bring humour to the character's shortcomings won him over audiences. It earned him multiple awards, including two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

How much did Jon Cryer make per episode?

In the first seasons of Two and a Half Men, Jon earned around $200,000 per episode. However, his salary skyrocketed as the show gained massive success and ran for 12 seasons. In the middle seasons of the series, Cryer was earning $550,00 per episode. Before season 11, his salary was increased to $650,000 per episode.

At the time, his base salary was more than $15 million annually. The talented actor made over $30 million in the last two seasons.

Overall, Cryer earned over $100 million in pay during his stint on the show. He earned tens of millions more in the show's first year of syndication sales. When all the earnings are added up over the following few decades, he'll have earned $200 million from the show.

How much does Jon Cryer make in royalties?

Like many other TV actors, particularly those in sitcoms, Cryer makes a good living off reruns. He allegedly earns $6 million yearly from rerun royalties alone.

Jon Cryer attends the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour - NBCUniversal at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Apart from the above movies and TV shows, Jon Cryer has been featured in many other roles. Here is a list of other Jon Cryer's films and television shows:

Extended Family

The Thrilling Adventure Hour: Beyond Belief

Supergirl

The Kominsky Method

Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television

Weather Girl

Tortured

Getting personal

Partners

Jon Cryer's house

The Emmy Award-winning actor lives in a massive mansion in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. According to Urban Splatter, he and his wife purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,556-square-foot property in July 2006 for $1.649 million.

Is Jon Cryer married?

Jon Cryer was previously married to British actress Sarah Trigger, with whom he shares a son, Charlie Austin. After their divorce, Cryer married entertainment reporter Lisa Joyner in 2007. In 2009, the couple adopted a daughter, Daisy.

FAQs

Who is Jon Cryer? He is an acclaimed American actor, writer, producer, and director. How old is Jon Cryer? The talented actor is 59 years old. He was born on 16 April 1965 in New York City, New York, United States. Does Jon Cryer have a sister? He has two sisters, Shelly and Robin. What does Jon Cryer do now? He stars in NBC's new sitcom Extended Family alongside actress Abigail Spencer. What is Jon Cryer's net worth in 2024? The actor's alleged net worth is $70 million as of 2024. Who is Jon Cryer's wife? His wife is entertainment reporter Lisa Joyner. They have been married since 2007 and share a daughter.

Jon Cryer's net worth reflects his accomplishments in the entertainment industry. He has built a solid financial foundation through a combination of television revenues, film appearances, and royalties.

