20 Most famous 90s cereal brands that were discontinued

The 1990s marked a turning point for breakfast culture, with cereals taking on a larger-than-life persona. It wasn't just about pouring milk over grains; the most famous 90s cereal brands became synonymous with creativity, entertainment, and belonging. However, as tastes evolved, companies phased out sugary, novelty cereals that no longer resonated with consumers.

Classic 90s cereal brings nostalgia, with memories of Super Soakers and yo-yo matches. Photo: @DinosaurDracula, @GoodmorningAmerica and @Postdreamcereals on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Nothing sparks childhood memories like enjoying a bowl of cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons. Classic 90s cereal brings nostalgia, with memories of Super Soakers and yo-yo matches. Few things are more sentimental than the combination of cereal and cartoon characters. A throwback cereal makes this experience even more nostalgic.

90s cereal brands that were discontinued

The 1990s was a golden era for breakfast cereals. However, many beloved brands eventually disappeared, leaving only nostalgia for those who enjoyed them. Here's a look at some of the most famous 90s cereals that were discontinued but still hold a special place in breakfast history.

Cereal brands Dates of production Sprinkle Spangles 1993–1994 Dino Pebbles 1990–1993 French Toast Crunch 1996–2006 The Addams Family Cereal 1991–1993 Banana Bubbles 1994–1996 Cinnamon Mini Buns 1991–2009 Ghostbusters Cereal 1986–1991 Teddy Grahams 1998 Oreo O's 1997–2007 Urkel-Os 1991–1992 Ralston Spider-Man Cereal 1995 to late 1990s Pop-Tarts Crunch 1994–1995 Rice Krispies Treats Cereal 1993 to late 90s Dunk-A-Balls 1994 Hidden Treasures 1993–1995 Rees Puffs 1994–2015 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal 1989–1995 Choco Donuts Late 90s–2003 Reptar Crunch 1999 Cröönchy Stars 1988–1992

1. Sprinkle Spangles

Sprinkle Spangles hit the market in 1993 but was discontinued in 1994. Photo: @DinosaurDracula

Source: Facebook

Sprinkle Spangles hit the market in 1993 but was removed by 1994. While the exact reason for its discontinuation remains unknown, General Mills never provided an official explanation. However, it's commonly believed that, like many other discontinued products, lacklustre sales were likely the cause, despite being considered one of the best 90s cereal options by many fans.

2. Dino Pebbles

Dino Pebbles is made of rice cereal and dinosaurs. Photo: @FANSCinema

Source: Facebook

Did you ever have Dino Pebbles cereal? It in 1990 and featured vibrant packaging with the beloved dinosaur character Dino and multi-coloured marshmallow shapes. Though it's no longer available, its unique blend of rice cereal and colourful dinosaurs left an unforgettable mark on breakfast memories.

3. French toast crunch

French Toast Crunch is a cereal produced by General Mills, introduced in 1996 as a spin-off of the famous Cinnamon Toast Crunch. It is one of the 90s cereal brands that was unique in that its tiny, crispy pieces were shaped like miniature slices of French toast and had a strong maple syrup flavour.

4. The Addams Family Cereal

Fans of The Addams Family movie loved the Addams Family Cereal. Photo: @cerealkilleruk

Source: Facebook

The Addams Family Cereal was introduced in 1991 as a promotional tie-in with the Addams Family movie. However, it was short-lived and discontinued around 1993. Like many other themed cereals from that era, its extinction was primarily due to its limited-time promotional nature and the waning interest once the movie's popularity subsided.

5. Banana Bubbles

Banana Bubbles are among the cereal brands discontinued in 1996. Photo: @cerealkilleruk

Source: Facebook

This Kellogg's cereal was loved for its strong banana flavour, transforming the milk into a tasty banana milkshake. Unfortunately, it was discontinued in 1996, alongside Golden Crisp, to make room for new products.

6. Cinnamon Mini Buns

Cinnamon Mini Buns was one of the major cereals of the '90s. Everyone had to try it at least once. Photo: @dinosaurdracula

Source: Instagram

The TikTok trend of mini cinnamon rolls as cereal echoes a 90s original: Cinnamon Mini Buns. This delicious food was discontinued by Kellogg's, leaving many fans heartbroken. However, its legacy lives on; many have recreated this nostalgic favourite at home.

7. Ghostbusters Cereal

The Ghostbusters Cereal was named after the movie The Ghostbusters. Photo: @toysnobs

Source: Facebook

In early 1986, over a year after the success of the Ghostbusters movie, you might have come across the brand-new Ghostbusters cereal during a grocery trip. Created by Ralston, this cereal tapped into the movie's enduring popularity and prepared for the launch of the Real Ghostbusters cartoon.

8. Teddy Grahams Cereal

Teddy Grahams Cereal were available in honey, cinnamon and chocolate flavours. Photo: @DinosaurDracula

Source: Facebook

Teddy Grahams are still available as a tasty snack today. However, a Teddy Graham cereal once came in honey, cinnamon, and chocolate flavours. A TV commercial described it as "bursting with wholesome graham goodness." This cereal was discontinued in 1998 after eight years on the market.

9. Oreo O's

Oreo O's brand was discontinued in 2007 due to a co-branding conflict between Kraft Foods and Post. Photo: @cerealkillercafe_dubai

Source: Instagram

Oreo O's brand was discontinued in 2007 due to a co-branding conflict between Kraft Foods and Post. Kraft Foods owned the rights to the Oreo brand name, while Post held the recipe for the cereal. When the two companies ended their co-branding agreement, neither was willing to relinquish their respective rights.

10. Urkel-Os

Urkel-Os is a sweet cereal inspired by the Family Matters movie. Photo: @TheToyroomRepro

Source: Facebook

Urkel-Os, a sweet strawberry and banana-flavoured cereal inspired by Family Matters, was loved by millennials but disliked by Gen Z. Its colourful design paid tribute to the fictional character Urkel. Still, despite its initial popularity, it failed to compete with better-known cereals like Froot Loops and was eventually discontinued.

11. Ralston Spider-Man Cereal

Ralston Spider-Man Cereal was introduced in 1995. Photo: @DinosaurDracula

Source: Facebook

Ralston Spider-Man Cereal, introduced in 1995, was discontinued around the late 1990s, likely within a few years of its release. Like many themed cereals, it was a limited-time product tied to the popularity of the Spider-Man animated series at the time. Despite Spider-Man's continued success in movies and media, the cereal did not make a lasting comeback after its initial run.

12. Pop-Tarts Crunch

Pop-Tarts Crunch is one of the 90s cereals that was discontinued. Photo: @DinosaurDracula

Source: Facebook

In the '90s, breakfast often involved choosing between cereal and Pop-Tarts, but this creation merged the two into one perfect product. Unfortunately, it was discontinued just a year after its debut in 1994.

13. Rice Krispies Treats Cereal

Rice Krispies Treats Cereal was made of rice coated with sugar. Photo: @DinosaurDracula

Source: Facebook

While plain Rice Krispies are still around, there was once a sweeter alternative. Rice Krispies Treats cereal, introduced in 1993 and discontinued in the 90s, was coated in sugar and captured the flavour of the beloved marshmallow snack. This version offered a much more flavorful option compared to the original.

14. Dunk-A-Balls

Dunk-A-Balls cereal featured small balls. Photo: @DinosaurDracula

Source: Facebook

Dunk-A-Balls, a cereal introduced by General Mills in 1994, was discontinued a few months later. The cereal featured small, ball-shaped pieces designed to be dunked in milk, appealing to kids and sports fans. Its discontinuation was due to declining sales and competition from other popular cereals, ultimately leading General Mills to streamline its product offerings.

15. Hidden Treasures

From 1994, Hidden Treasures Cereal was a '90s classic. Photo: @dinosaurdracula

Source: Instagram

Hidden Treasures cereal made breakfast an exciting game. It offered cereal bites, some containing a fruity filling while others did not. Each spoonful felt like a treasure hunt, making every breakfast unpredictable and fun. Though it's no longer available, its playful nature remains unmatched in cereal history.

16. Rees Puffs cereal

Reese's Puffs cereal from the 1970s was a sweet treat with magic tricks in each box. Photo: @reesespuffs

Source: Facebook

Reese Puffs cereal from the 1970s was a sweet treat with magic tricks in each box. The cereal delighted aspiring magicians as the tricks excited every breakfast. Many kids begged their parents for this cereal for the taste and the incredible magic inside.

17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal was a popular breakfast option introduced in 1989. Photo: @DinosaurDracula

Source: Facebook

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal was a popular breakfast option introduced in 1989, riding the wave of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' massive popularity. This cereal featured crunchy, marshmallow-filled bits shaped like the beloved characters, making it a hit among kids who loved the TV show.

18. Choco Donuts

Choco Donuts are among the cereal brands discontinued in the 2000s. Photo: @cereallife

Source: Instagram

The chocolate ring-shaped cereal, topped with colourful sprinkles, was a hit despite being marketed as a mistake with the marketing slag Ooops. It's among the early 2000s 90s cereal brands that were discontinued in the 2000s, disappointing many fans, who later started a petition to revive it.

19. Reptar Crunch

Reptar Crunch was a cereal inspired by the hit animated series Rugrats. Photo: @90skidstuckinthe80s

Source: Instagram

Reptar Crunch was a cereal inspired by the hit animated series Rugrats, featuring the beloved dinosaur character, Reptar. This cereal, known for its colourful and fun design, quickly became a nostalgic favourite. It was only available in the market between 1 to 15 September 1999.

20. Cröönchy Stars cereal

Cröönchy Stars cereal was loved by people who loved The Muppet Show. Photo: @johnebarrett

Source: Instagram

Cröönchy Stars was a cinnamon-flavoured cereal launched by Post in 1988, featuring the Swedish Chef from The Muppet Show as its mascot. It stood out for its quirky packaging, which included humorous instructions and games. Despite its popularity among kids and Muppet fans, Cröönchy Stars had a short life on grocery shelves.

What cereal came out in the 90s?

Several popular cereals were introduced in the 90s, including Sprinkle Spangles, Oreo O's, Cinnamon Mini Buns, Reptar Crunch, and French Toast Crunch. These are among other memorable cereals that defined breakfast in the 90s.

Which TV character was so popular in the 90s that he got his own cereal?

In the 90s, Reptar, the dinosaur character from the popular animated show Rugrats, was so popular that he got his own cereal called Reptar Crunch. The cereal featured dinosaur-shaped pieces and was a favourite among fans of the show.

What were the best cereal toys of the 90s?

The 90s had some of the best cereal toys, which made breakfast even more exciting for kids. Among the most popular toys were Mini Beanie Babies found in cereals like Cheerios, Glow-in-the-Dark Batman figurines, and Hot Wheels cars often included in cereals like Corn Pops and Frosted Flakes.

These 90s cereal brands brought some of the most memorable cereals, but many of these iconic brands have since disappeared from store shelves. As consumer preferences shifted and specific pop culture trends faded, these beloved cereals were phased out, leaving fans with only fond memories.

Yen.com.gh featured an informative piece about the top 10 cereal mascots and their origin stories. Cereal mascots have long been a part of many families' breakfast routines worldwide, with the colourful characters being part of their memories.

From Tony the Tiger's energetic roar to BuzzBee's friendly reminder about nutrition, these mascots bring personality and excitement to the breakfast table. Discover more details about cereal mascots from this post.

Source: YEN.com.gh