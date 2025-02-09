Dionne Warwick is an American singer, actress, and television host whose decades-long career has cemented her status as a music icon. While her success brought significant wealth, legal issues and financial mismanagement have reduced her earnings to under a million. Discover Dionne Warwick's net worth and the story behind her finances.

Dionne Warwick attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at The Beverly Hilton (L). She poses during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (R). Photo: Axelle, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dionne Warwick's alleged net worth is between $300,000 and $500,000.

and She filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2013, owing nearly $7 million in federal taxes and over $3 million in California business taxes.

in 2013, owing nearly in federal taxes and over in California business taxes. At one point, her monthly income was just $10 after expenses.

after expenses. Warwick's music career spans over six decades, with 40 studio albums, 96 singles, and over 100 million records sold worldwide.

In 1971, she signed a $5 million contract with Warner Bros., one of the biggest for a female artist at the time.

with Warner Bros., one of the biggest for a female artist at the time. She is known for starring in high-grossing films like Bird Box (2018) and Alive (1993).

like (2018) and (1993). Warwick remains active in music, recently collaborating with Dolly Parton on Peace Like a River (2023).

Dionne Warwick's profile summary

Real name Marie Dionne Warrick Nickname Dionne Warwick Gender Female Date of birth 12 December 1940 Age 84 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth East Orange, New Jersey, USA Current residence South Orange, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mancel Warrick Father Arthur Lee Drinkard Siblings Two Marital status Divorced Ex-husband William Elliott Children Two School East Orange High School University University of Hartford (Hartt College of Music) Profession Singer, actress, television host Net worth $300,000–$500,000 Instagram @therealdionnew Facebook @DionneWarwick

What is Dionne Warwick's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Distractify, Dionne Warwick has an alleged net worth of between $300,000 and $500,000 in 2025. Her net worth has dwindled from the millions she once had in her prime, largely due to financial mismanagement and legal tax battles.

Dionne Warwick's financial problems

According to The Guardian, Warwick's financial problems began to surface publicly in 2013 when she filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The singer owed the IRS nearly $7 million in federal taxes from 1991 through 1999 and 2007. Dionne also owed more than $3 million in business taxes to the state of California.

Top-5 facts about Dionne Warwick. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

In the bankruptcy filing, she listed her average monthly income as $20,950, with monthly expenses of $20,940, leaving her with a net income of just $10 per month. Her assets totalled around $25,500, including a two-year-old laptop, gowns, well-worn furniture, books, artwork, and two pairs of diamond earrings.

Dionne Warwick's career

The entertainer has had a remarkable journey as a musician and actor. Her successful music career saw her release chart-topping hits and win numerous awards. As an actress, Dionne appeared in various films and TV shows. Here is a detailed breakdown of Dionne Warwick's career:

Dionne Warwick's singing career

Dionne began her singing career in 1962 with her first single, Don't Make Me Over. Since then, she has released 40 studio albums, five live albums, 25 compilation albums, and 96 singles.

In 1971, she signed a $5 million contract with Warner Bros. Records, one of the largest contracts for a female artist (at the time). In her music career, Dionne has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Acting career

Dionne Warwick boasts an illustrious acting career. She has appeared in Alive (1993), The Happytime Murders (2018), and Bird Box (2018). Additionally, she provided her voice for animated series like Johnny Bravo and Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child.

Warwick also had stints as a television commentator. Dionne's television host career saw her feature on the shows The Midnight Special: Host – Dionne Warwick, Solid Gold, and Dionne!-(Talk Show).

What is Dionne Warwick doing now?

Dionne Warwick arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dionne Warwick is still actively recording music and recently collaborated with Dolly Parton on the song Peace Like a River (2023). She also continues to tour, including performing in Hits! The Musical.

Beyond music, she advocates for social justice and gay rights and was nominated as a Goodwill Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 2002.

How much is Dionne Warwick's house worth?

As of this writing, Dionne Warwick's real estate ventures remain unknown. However, during her 2-2013 bankruptcy filing, Dionne was paying $5,000 a month as rent for a house in South Orange, New Jersey, USA.

In 1995, the Tampa Bay Times reported that a bank had sold Dionne Warwick's former Beverly Hills home for $1.8 million. The singer had moved out several months prior. The house had been on the market for $6.5 million in the years leading to 1995. The publication also noted that Dionne had other homes in Brazil and Beverly Hills.

FAQs

How is Whitney Houston related to Dionne Warwick? Whitney Houston and Dionne Warwick are cousins. What did Dionne Warwick say about Whitney Houston's death? Dionne Warwick described Whitney Houston's death as "surreal" and that she misses Houston "terribly". Why did Dionne Warwick change her name? Dionne Warwick's last name was originally Warrick, but it was misspelt as "Warwick" on her first recording contract. Is Dionne Warwick in debt? Yes, Dionne Warwick has been in debt, including a large tax debt to the IRS. She filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in March 2013 to deal with the debt. Why did Dionne Warwick lose her money? Dionne Warwick lost money to financial mismanagement and a large tax debt. Does Dionne Warwick have biological children? Yes, Dionne has two biological sons: David and Damon Warwick. How old is Dionne Warwick today? Dionne Warwick is 84 years old (as of February 2025). She was born on 12 December 1940. Was Dionne Warwick at Aretha Franklin's funeral? No, Dionne Warwick did not attend Aretha Franklin's funeral. Who is Dionne Warwick's husband? Dionne Warwick is divorced. She married actor and drummer William Elliot from 1966 to 1967 and then from 1967 to 1975.

Dionne Warwick's net worth has generated interest due to its dramatic fluctuations. Despite her successful career, financial mismanagement in the past led to significant troubles that resulted in a bankruptcy filing in 2013.

