Is Andrew Huberman married? All about his love life and relationship history

Andrew Huberman is a renowned neuroscientist from the United States who hosts podcasts. He has been hosting the famous Huberman Lab podcast, which focuses on health and science, since 2021. Since Andrew doesn't reveal much about his personal life on his podcast, many listeners want to know more about his marital status and wife. Is Andrew Huberman married?

Andrew Huberman has established himself as a household name in the podcasting community. His professional accomplishments as a distinguished neuroscientist and an associate professor at Stanford University School of Medicine are noteworthy. Given his prominence and competence, many people seek to know if Andrew Huberman is married or in a relationship.

Andrew Huberman's profile summary

Full name Andrew David Huberman Gender Male Date of birth 26 September 1975 Age 48 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Palo Alto, California, United States Current residence Stanford, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Harper Carroll Father Bernardo Huberman Education Stanford University, University of California, Davis, University of California, Berkeley Profession Neuroscientist, YouTuber, higher education teacher Net worth $5 million Instagram @hubermanlab X(Twitter) @hubermanlab YouTube @hubermanlab Website hubermanlab

Is Andrew Huberman married?

The American neuroscientist is not married as of September 2024. He has, however, been linked with several women since the start of his career. Here is a look at Andrew Huberman's relationship with Harper Carroll, his current girlfriend.

Harper Carroll

Is Andrew Huberman in a relationship? He is allegedly dating Harper Carroll, an American AI/ML software engineer and instructor who specialises in making machine learning and artificial intelligence topics understandable to a wide range of audiences. A video allegedly showing Carroll visiting Huberman's home fuelled suspicions about their growing affair.

Who is Andrew Huberman's ex-girlfriend?

The American neuroscientist has also been romantically involved with a few known ladies. Some of the are speculations that are yet to be confirmed by both parties. They include:

Sarah or Anya Fernald

David formerly dated Anya Fernald, an American businessperson, chef, and sustainable agriculture specialist in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sarah and Huberman began dating in February 2018 and concluded their romantic partnership in December 2021.

Five other women

Allegations of Andrew's rage and adultery surfaced, revealing that he was romantically involved with at least five other women while dating Sarah. Sarah discovered potentially incriminating evidence in David's journal in August 2021, despite his pledges of support and their desire to have children via IVF.

Sarah's predicament worsened when she tested positive for a high-risk HPV strain, her first positive diagnosis in ten years of frequent testing. Eve, Alex, and Mary were among the women involved.

Eve

Eve is an American actress. Sarah, Eve, and another lady romantically associated with the American neurologist became acquainted and uncovered his deception. Eve had an on-and-off relationship with Andrew. She was also deceived about their future together, unaware of his prior relationships.

Alex

Alex is a well-educated New Yorker. In January 2024, Fernald discovered unexpected behaviour on her Instagram from a lady named Alex, which led her to find her relationship with David. Alex was similarly oblivious to David's affair with Anya Fernald.

Mary

Sarah was at the couple's house in Berkeley, California, while Mary flew from Texas to Los Angeles to care for the American podcaster's dog in Topanga. That day afterwards, David met Eve at a neighbouring coffee house and texted Mary, alleging his mobile device had died to justify his absence.

The American neuroscientist, on the other hand, replied to charges of adultery and deceitful behaviour through a spokesman, stating that he was in a monogamous partnership with Sarah until late 2021. His spokesperson claimed that the pair did not intend to have children together but rather to generate embryos through IVF.

Andrew Huberman on Wim Hof breathing

Wim Hof's breathing technique includes cyclic hyperventilation accompanied by breath retention. According to Andrew Huberman, it entails taking big inhales and exhales, repeating the cycle pattern.

During this process, a large amount of adrenaline is produced from the brain and body, causing a condition similar to meditation and allowing one to control and navigate stressful situations.

FAQs

Who is Andrew Huberman? He is an American neuroscientist, podcaster, and higher education teacher widely recognised for his Huberman Lab podcast. How old is Andrew Huberman? Andrew was born on 26 September 1975, and is 48 years old as of September 2024. What ethnicity is Andrew Huberman? He is of white ethnicity. Does Andrew Huberman have children? The American neuroscientist does not have children. How rich is Andrew Huberman? According to Finty and citiMuzik, the American YouTuber has an alleged net worth of $5 million as of 2024. Who is Andrew Huberman's family? His familial background is unknown; however, he has an older sister, and his dad is Bernardo, an Argentine physicist and Stanford professor. Who is Andrew Huberman's wife? He is not married but is allegedly dating Harper Carroll.

Andrew Huberman is an American higher education teacher, neuroscientist, and podcaster. Is Andrew Huberman married? He is not married as of 2024. The American podcaster is reportedly dating Harper Carroll, an American AI/ML software engineer and instructor.

