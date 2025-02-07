Controversial political commentator Candace Owens's net worth and career-earning

Candace Owens is a famous American conservative commentator and political activist with an alleged net worth of $5 million as of 2025. Her transition from a liberal upbringing to a staunch conservative activist has been highlighted by tremendous accomplishments and financial growth. Explore Candace Owens's net worth and how she has amassed it.

Key takeaways

Candace Owens has an alleged net worth of $5 million as of 2025.

She has gained recognition for her conservative activism .

. Candace has hosted several political talk shows .

. She is renowned for her controversial takes on the influence of white supremacy, opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccines, and antisemitic remarks.

on the influence of white supremacy, opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccines, and antisemitic remarks. Candace Owens now hosts an independent podcast, Candace.

Candace Owens's profile summary

Full name Candace Amber Owens Farmer Gender Female Date of birth 29 April 1989 Age 35 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth White Plains, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Stamford High School, The University of Rhode Island Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband George Farmer Children 3 Occupation Political commentator, political activist, author, podcast host Net worth $5 million Instagram @realcandaceowens Twitter (X) @RealCandaceO Facebook @CandaceOwens

What is Candace Owens's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Candace Owens's alleged net worth is $5 million as of 2025. She has amassed wealth through her various media ventures and conservative activism.

Candace Owens's career

Candace worked as an intern for Vogue magazine in New York. In 2012, she was an administrative assistant in a private equity firm in Manhattan.

In 2015, Owens was the CEO of Degree180, a marketing business that offered production, consultation, and planning services.

In 2016, Candace founded SocialAutopsy.com, a website she said would expose bullies on the Internet by tracing their digital footprints. The project received significant criticism, with critics claiming it violated privacy and may lead to doxxing. As a result, the website was never launched.

Following the Social Autopsy controversy, the American activist transitioned to conservative commentary.

She rose to fame through her YouTube channel, Red Pill Black, where she expressed her conservative perspectives and criticised liberal ideals. Her articulate defence of conservative ideologies quickly gained a significant following.

In 2017, Candace became the communications director for Turning Point USA, a conservative student organisation.

During her tenure, she gained notoriety for her criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement and her support for a "black exit" from the Democratic Party, a campaign she co-founded in 2018 called Blexit. Owens exited the organisation in 2019.

Hosting

In May 2019, Owens hosted The Candace Owens Show on PragerU's YouTube channel. She departed PragerU in 2020 to host Candace, a political talk show, which aired on The Daily Wire, a conservative media outlet.

The show premiered on the channel in March 2021, and she had the opportunity to interview prominent personalities such as United States President Donald Trump and U.S. Representative Jim Jordan.

Her tenure at The Daily Wire ended in March 2024, when she was dismissed following a series of antisemitic remarks, which led to tensions with co-host Ben Shapiro and other staff members.

Since June 2024, she has been independently hosting her podcast, Candace.

Authorship and documentaries

Candace Owens is the author of Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation, which was published in 2020. The book dives into her perspective on Black Americans' relationship with the Democratic Party.

She has also been featured in several documentaries, such as The Greatest Lie Ever Sold (2022), A Shot in the Dark (2023), and Convicting a Murderer (2023).

Candace Owens's social media following

Throughout her transition, Owens regularly articulated her conservative beliefs through various mediums, including speeches, interviews, and interactions with her large social media audience.

As a prominent person in the conservative movement, Owens has had a considerable impact on shaping political debates and providing a conservative perspective on various social concerns.

Candace Owens controversies and public perception

Throughout her career, the political commentator has been a polarising figure. Her scepticism regarding the influence of white supremacy, opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccines, and promotion of various conspiracy theories have elicited both praise and criticism.

Her planned tour to Australia in 2024 was cancelled after she was denied a visa due to concerns over her past remarks, which were deemed offensive by various groups.

FAQs

Who is Candace Owens? She is a prominent American conservative commentator, political activist, author, and podcast host. How old is Candace Owens? The author is 35 years old as of February 2025. She was born on 29 April 1989 in White Plains, New York, United States of America. Does Candace Owens have a degree? She attended the University of Rhode Island but dropped out after her junior year because of an issue with her student loan. Who married Candace Owens? The political activist is married to George Farmer, a British businessman, entrepreneur, and activist. How much is Candace Owens's husband worth? According to The Things and Lawyers Club India, George Farmer has an alleged net worth of between $180 million and $250 million. Who are Candace Owens's children? The political activist and her husband share three kids. They welcomed a son in January 2021, a daughter in July 2022, and another son in late 2023. In January 2025, Owens announced her fourth pregnancy.

Candace Owens's net worth reflects her ability to leverage public engagements and media platforms, cementing her position as a prominent figure in contemporary politics. From her early career endeavours to becoming a notable conservative commentator, she has demonstrated her influence on American politics.

