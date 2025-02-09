Rapper Moneybagg Yo's net worth and how he accumulated his wealth

Moneybagg Yo is an acclaimed American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur with an alleged net worth of $4 million. He has built a successful career in the rap industry through his talent, strategic collaborations, and business ventures. Explore Moneybagg Yo's net worth and how he makes his money.

Key takeaways

Moneybagg Yo has an alleged net worth of $4 million.

He started his music career in 2011 with the release of his first single, F U Pay Me .

. He is signed with Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group (CMG).

(CMG). He founded his record label, Bread Gang Entertainment .

. As of this writing, Moneybagg Yo has released five studio albums.

Moneybagg Yo's profile summary

Full name DeMario DeWayne White Jr. Stage name Moneybagg Yo Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1991 Age 33 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Education Mitchell High School Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Weight in kilograms 82 Weight in pounds 181 Height in centimetres 5'11" Height in feet and inches 180 Mother Juanita White Father DeMario DeWayne White Sr. Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Ari Fletcher Children 8 Occupation Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur Net worth $4 million Instagram @moneybaggyo X (Twitter) @moneybaggyo

What is Moneybagg Yo's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Hot New HipHop, Moneybagg Yo has an alleged net worth of $4 million. However, the rapper dismissed this figure during a 2023 interview on Complex's 360 with Speedy, saying:

I made way more than that last year

He continued:

For one performance, I got $200,000 before. This when I first went up and was like, ‘$200,000 a show, it’s what it is,’ Ya’ll set the standard. I’m still a hustler, I’m a street n-gga at the end of the day so I understand business, too. So it’s like, everybody ain’t got the $200,000. I ain’t going no less than $150,000. We’re going to make it happen.

Career milestones

Moneybagg Yo has accumulated wealth through his successful music career and savvy entrepreneurial ventures. Here is a detailed analysis of how the rapper has accumulated his fortune:

Moneybagg's music career

DeMario DeWayne White Jr. grew up listening to hip-hop and was heavily influenced by artists such as Yo Gotti, Boosie, and Future.

Consequently, he decided to venture into the same career path. The Memphis rapper started his music career in 2011 with the release of his first single F U Pay Me.

Over the next few years, he released various mixtapes, including Relentless, From da Block 2 da Booth, All Gas No Brakes, ELO (Everybody Lives On), and Heartless.

These projects included collaborations with notable musicians including Quavo, Yo Gotti, Lil Durk, and Young Dolph, helping him solidify his reputation as a rising star in the Southern hip-hop scene.

Following his success in the rap community, Moneybagg signed with Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group (CMG) in October 2016. This collaboration was solidified through a distribution agreement with Interscope Records.

In late 2018, Moneybagg Yo released his debut studio album, Reset. The album featured guest appearances by YG, Kodak Black, Future, Jeremih, and J. Cole, among others. It also debuted at number eight on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and number 13 on the Billboard 200.

Moneybagg Yo's second album, 43va Heartless, was released in 2019. The album was well-received by rap enthusiasts and peaked high on music charts.

In 2020, the Memphis rapper released his third album, Time Served, which was considerably more successful, launching his first Billboard Hot 100-charting hits, U Played and All Dat.

In April 2021, Moneybagg Yo released his fourth album, A Gangsta's Pain, his first number-one album on the Billboard 200.

In June 2024, Moneybagg Yo released his fifth studio album, Speak Now. It features talented musicians, including Rob49, Chris Brown, YTB Fatt, Lil Durk, and Morgan Wallen. Additionally, in September 2024, the American rapper released the album's deluxe edition, which featured Big Boogie, GloRilla, and Bossman Dlow.

Entrepreneurial ventures and merchandise

Beyond music, Moneybagg Yo has invested in various entrepreneurial ventures. He founded his own record company, Bread Gang Entertainment, which has signed budding musicians, including fellow Memphis native YTB Fatt.

Moneybagg's merchandise is available through his online store, offering apparel, accessories, and vinyl alongside his record label.

Brand collaborations and partnerships

The Memphis rapper has leveraged his fame to secure lucrative endorsement deals with various brands. He works with Vior Water, an alkaline water brand that he uses as his official water.

Moneybagg has also collaborated with renowned brands such as Nike, Puma, Money Clothing and True Religion.

FAQs

Who is Moneybagg Yo? He is a renowned American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. How old is Moneybagg Yo? The rapper is 33 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 22 September 1991 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. What is Moneybagg Yo's real name? His birth name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr. How rich is Moneybagg? The American artist has an alleged net worth of $4 million. How much does it cost to book Moneybagg Yo? Moneybagg Yo's booking price is in the range of $150,000 and $299,000. Is Moneybagg Yo signed to a label? The rapper is signed to Collective Music Group (CMG), a label founded by Yo Gotti. He also has a joint venture with Interscope Records and his label, Bread Gang Entertainment. How many kids does Moneybagg Yo have? The musician has eight kids: four daughters and four sons. What is Moneybagg Yo's religion? The Memphis rapper converted to Islam in 2018. He fasts during Ramadan and prays five times a day.

Moneybagg Yo's net worth is a reflection of his incredible talent, dedication, and business acumen. Through his music and entrepreneurial ventures, he has built a diverse career that continues to grow, demonstrating his unwavering drive for success.

